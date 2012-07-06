Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agri Fiber Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 50 Reaffirmed
LOC
Agri Fiber Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 15.3 Reaffirmed
Credit Exposure Limit
Aloka Exports ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed
Aloka Exports ST, non-FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed
Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt BG: Non-FBL A4+ 10* Assigned
Ltd
* sub-limit of Import letter of credit cum CC/FCL/Buyers Credit : Non-fund bases limits
Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 7500 Assigned
Faery Estates Pvt Ltd fund based sub-limits A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Goa Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 200 Assigned
Goel Jewellers Overseas Non-FB A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Assignee Payouts A1+ 492.5 Assigned
(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 240 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A2+ 12.8 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed
Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 15 Assigned
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 774.4 Upgraded from
A3
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC* A3+ 500* Upgraded from
A3
*sublimit of cash credit limits
M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 1400 Reaffirmed
LOC
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 400 Assigned
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 90 Assigned
Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG Limits A4 30 Assigned
Metal Coatings India Ltd LC/BG A3 40 Assigned
Motherson Climate System Ltd Bk Fac A2 200 Revised from
(SO) A1 (SO)
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ST rating A1+ 11032 Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/ STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd BG: Non-FB limits A4 10* Assigned
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit limit
Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7 Reaffirmed
Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-FBL- LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
R B Ghodke ST Non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 60 Assigned
Shiv Corporation LOC A4 625 Assigned
Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.5 Assigned
Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Assigned
Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 98 Assigned
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd Non FB Fac A3 5 upgraded from
A4+
Proposed Fund Based Facilities Rs. 8.0 Crore Rating upgraded from BB+
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - LOC A4+ 420* Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs. 0.20 crore for Letter of Guarantee
Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST FB limits A4 1090 Suspended
Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 300 Suspended
Twenty First Century Castings Export Packaging A4 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Credit*
*sub-limit of cash credit facility
Twenty First Century Castings DDP* A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
*sub-limit of cash credit facility
Twenty First Century Castings BG A4 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agri Fiber Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 130 Reaffirmed
Aloka Exports Long-TL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed
Aloka Exports LT, FB Fac* BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
*- sub-limit under short-term, fund based facilities with total utilization limited to Rs. 10.00
crore
Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt CC: FB limits BB+ 100* Assigned
Ltd
* sub-limit of Import letter of credit cum CC/FCL/Buyers Credit : Non-fund bases limits
Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt CC (Alang): FB limits BB+ 5** Assigned
Ltd
** Within the sanctioned CC sub-limit of Rs 100 crore
Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt Import LOC cum BB+/ 3000 Assigned
Ltd CC/FCL/Buyers Credit: A4+
Non-FBL
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans - 450 Withdrawn
Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD AA- 1100 Assigned
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT FBL AA- 9000 Assigned
Big Lion Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB- 100 Assigned
Devdeep Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Assigned
Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Goa Ispat Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Assigned
Goel Jewellers Overseas FB BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Good Luck Corporation TL BB 62.6 Reaffirmed
Good Luck Corporation FBL (CC) BB 45 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series 1 A+ 191.3 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series 1 BBB 33.8 Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd fund based CC B+ 20 Assigned
facility,
Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 35 Assigned
Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limit of B+ 100 Assigned
CC Limits)
Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. TL A+ 46 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 600 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 300 Reaffirmed
Jct Ltd LT loans D 3737.7 Suspended
Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 60 Assigned
Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 45.25 Assigned
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL BBB 740 Upgraded from
BBB-
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB 1040 Upgraded from
BBB-
M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC* BB- 750 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of short- term non-fund based limits
M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based - BB- 750 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency TL*
* Sublimit of short- term non-fund based limits
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 50 Assigned
Metal Alloys Corporation CC limit BB- 90 Assigned
Metal Coatings India Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 160 Assigned
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Bk Fac A+ - Revised from
AA-
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Revised from
AA-
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer rating ICRA]A+. - Revised from
AA-
N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd CC: FB limits BB- 20* Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit limit
N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd LOC: Non-FBL BB-/ 1500 Reaffirmed
A4
Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Revised from
BB-
Orient Steel & Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed
Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed
R B Ghodke CC ICRA]BB- 60 Assigned
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Assigned
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft B 40 Assigned
Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB- 0 Assigned
Shiv Ship Breaking Company Working Capital BB- 50 Assigned
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd TL BBB- 305 upgraded from
BB+
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd FB Fac BBB- 240 upgraded from
BB+
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB- 80 upgraded from
BB+
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 60 Assigned
Tempsens Instruments (India) Bk Fac BBB-/ 206.1 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd A3
Twenty First Century Castings CC ICRA]B+ 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Twenty First Century Castings TL ICRA]B+ 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Assigned
Yashoda Hospital And Research TL ICRA]BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Centre Ltd
Yashoda Hospital And Research CC ICRA]BB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Centre Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)