Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Fiber Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 50 Reaffirmed LOC Agri Fiber Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit Aloka Exports ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports ST, non-FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt BG: Non-FBL A4+ 10* Assigned Ltd * sub-limit of Import letter of credit cum CC/FCL/Buyers Credit : Non-fund bases limits Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 7500 Assigned Faery Estates Pvt Ltd fund based sub-limits A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 200 Assigned Goel Jewellers Overseas Non-FB A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Corporation Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Assignee Payouts A1+ 492.5 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 240 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A2+ 12.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 15 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 774.4 Upgraded from A3 Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC* A3+ 500* Upgraded from A3 *sublimit of cash credit limits M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - A4 1400 Reaffirmed LOC Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 400 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 90 Assigned Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG Limits A4 30 Assigned Metal Coatings India Ltd LC/BG A3 40 Assigned Motherson Climate System Ltd Bk Fac A2 200 Revised from (SO) A1 (SO) Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ST rating A1+ 11032 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/ STD Programme A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd BG: Non-FB limits A4 10* Assigned * Sublimit of Letter of Credit limit Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7 Reaffirmed Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-FBL- LOC A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4+ 35 Reaffirmed R B Ghodke ST Non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 60 Assigned Shiv Corporation LOC A4 625 Assigned Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.5 Assigned Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Assigned Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 98 Assigned Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd Non FB Fac A3 5 upgraded from A4+ Proposed Fund Based Facilities Rs. 8.0 Crore Rating upgraded from BB+ Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non - FBL - LOC A4+ 420* Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 0.20 crore for Letter of Guarantee Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST FB limits A4 1090 Suspended Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 300 Suspended Twenty First Century Castings Export Packaging A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit* *sub-limit of cash credit facility Twenty First Century Castings DDP* A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd *sub-limit of cash credit facility Twenty First Century Castings BG A4 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Fiber Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 130 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports Long-TL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports LT, FB Fac* BBB- 20 Reaffirmed *- sub-limit under short-term, fund based facilities with total utilization limited to Rs. 10.00 crore Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt CC: FB limits BB+ 100* Assigned Ltd * sub-limit of Import letter of credit cum CC/FCL/Buyers Credit : Non-fund bases limits Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt CC (Alang): FB limits BB+ 5** Assigned Ltd ** Within the sanctioned CC sub-limit of Rs 100 crore Arya Ship Breaking Company Pvt Import LOC cum BB+/ 3000 Assigned Ltd CC/FCL/Buyers Credit: A4+ Non-FBL Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans - 450 Withdrawn Ashok Leyland Ltd NCD AA- 1100 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd LT FBL AA- 9000 Assigned Big Lion Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB- 100 Assigned Devdeep Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Assigned Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Assigned Goel Jewellers Overseas FB BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Corporation Good Luck Corporation TL BB 62.6 Reaffirmed Good Luck Corporation FBL (CC) BB 45 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series 1 A+ 191.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series 1 BBB 33.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd fund based CC B+ 20 Assigned facility, Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 35 Assigned Hill Stone Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limit of B+ 100 Assigned CC Limits) Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. TL A+ 46 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 600 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 300 Reaffirmed Jct Ltd LT loans D 3737.7 Suspended Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 60 Assigned Karnimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 45.25 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL BBB 740 Upgraded from BBB- Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB 1040 Upgraded from BBB- M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC* BB- 750 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of short- term non-fund based limits M. P. Recycling Company Pvt Ltd LT fund based - BB- 750 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency TL* * Sublimit of short- term non-fund based limits Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Working Capital BB- 50 Assigned Metal Alloys Corporation CC limit BB- 90 Assigned Metal Coatings India Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 160 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Bk Fac A+ - Revised from AA- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd NCD Programme A+ 500 Revised from AA- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer rating ICRA]A+. - Revised from AA- N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd CC: FB limits BB- 20* Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit limit N.T. Re-Cycling Company Pvt Ltd LOC: Non-FBL BB-/ 1500 Reaffirmed A4 Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Revised from BB- Orient Steel & Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Reaffirmed R B Ghodke CC ICRA]BB- 60 Assigned R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Assigned R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft B 40 Assigned Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB- 0 Assigned Shiv Ship Breaking Company Working Capital BB- 50 Assigned Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd TL BBB- 305 upgraded from BB+ Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd FB Fac BBB- 240 upgraded from BB+ Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB- 80 upgraded from BB+ Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 60 Assigned Tempsens Instruments (India) Bk Fac BBB-/ 206.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd A3 Twenty First Century Castings CC ICRA]B+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Castings TL ICRA]B+ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Assigned Yashoda Hospital And Research TL ICRA]BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Yashoda Hospital And Research CC ICRA]BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 