Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B Himmatlal Agrawal Non Fund Based A4 100 Assigned Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A2 250 Revised from A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A2 250 Revised from A3+ (Reduced from Rs. 30 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL (LCs) A2 148.7 Suspended Garg Sales Corporation Non-FBL- L.C. A4 47.5 Assigned Growmore International Ltd NFBL A4 95 Reaffirmed enhanced from 7.50 Hydro S&S Industries Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ 147 Downgraded from A2 Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd (including CP) S.S Timber Traders Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based - BG A3 - Withdrawn Sri Veera Venkata ST FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Rice Mill Super Steam Boiler Engineers Non-FBL A4 29 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Indian Electric Company Non Fund Based A3 10 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 81 Reaffirmed Zazsons Exports Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Projects Ltd FB Fac D 200 Suspended Artefact Projects Ltd non-FB Fac D 150 Suspended B Himmatlal Agrawal CC BB- 120 Assigned Bhagwan Mahavir Education TL BB 987.5 Suspended Foundation Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 110.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 16.52 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBL BBB 1500 Suspended Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL BBB 151.3 Suspended Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB 3880 Suspended Delta Technology And FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Management Services Pvt Ltd Devdoot Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Assigned Eshwar Trust TL Fac B- 95.8 Reaffirmed Faradays Industries Pvt Ltd TL D 420 Assigned Garg Sales Corporation FBL- CC B+ 17.5 Assigned Growmore International Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 51.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.00 Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT loans BBB- 73.6 Downgraded From BBB Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 270 Downgraded From BBB Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings (NCD) AAA 5000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings AAA 17250 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Jagnath Cotton Ginning & CC B 60 Revised from Pressing Pvt Ltd B+ Kaneriya Oil Industries fund based facility BBB- 150 Suspended La Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Assigned La Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 15 Assigned Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 2180 Reaffirmed Radiant Hospitality Services FB Fac D 51.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Metal BBB- 400* Reaffirmed Gold Loan * Sub limit of Cash Credit Limit; PY: Previous year Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400* Reaffirmed * Sub limit of Cash Credit Limit; PY: Previous year Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT Loan Fac B 560 Assigned Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT FB Fac B 40 Assigned Sri Veera Venkata LT FBL B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Rice Mill Super Steam Boiler Engineers FBL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Steam Boiler Engineers Proposed Limits B+ / 31 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 The Indian Electric Company TL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company CC BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed V.B.Hydro Projects Ltd Proposed FBL B 330 Assigned Zazsons Exports Ltd FBL C 352 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)