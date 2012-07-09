Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B Himmatlal Agrawal Non Fund Based A4 100 Assigned
Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A2 250 Revised from
A3+
(Enhanced from Rs. 20 crore)
Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A2 250 Revised from
A3+
(Reduced from Rs. 30 crore)
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL (LCs) A2 148.7 Suspended
Garg Sales Corporation Non-FBL- L.C. A4 47.5 Assigned
Growmore International Ltd NFBL A4 95 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 7.50
Hydro S&S Industries Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ 147 Downgraded
from A2
Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Financial Services Ltd (including CP)
S.S Timber Traders Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based - BG A3 - Withdrawn
Sri Veera Venkata ST FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Satyanarayana Rice Mill
Super Steam Boiler Engineers Non-FBL A4 29 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Indian Electric Company Non Fund Based A3 10 Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 81 Reaffirmed
Zazsons Exports Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artefact Projects Ltd FB Fac D 200 Suspended
Artefact Projects Ltd non-FB Fac D 150 Suspended
B Himmatlal Agrawal CC BB- 120 Assigned
Bhagwan Mahavir Education TL BB 987.5 Suspended
Foundation
Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 110.7 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 16.52 crore)
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd FBL BBB 1500 Suspended
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd NFBL BBB 151.3 Suspended
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB 3880 Suspended
Delta Technology And FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Management Services Pvt Ltd
Devdoot Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Assigned
Eshwar Trust TL Fac B- 95.8 Reaffirmed
Faradays Industries Pvt Ltd TL D 420 Assigned
Garg Sales Corporation FBL- CC B+ 17.5 Assigned
Growmore International Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 51.9 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 5.00
Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT loans BBB- 73.6 Downgraded
From
BBB
Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 270 Downgraded
From
BBB
Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings (NCD) AAA 5000 Assigned
Financial Services Ltd
Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings AAA 17250 Reaffirmed
Financial Services Ltd
Jagnath Cotton Ginning & CC B 60 Revised from
Pressing Pvt Ltd B+
Kaneriya Oil Industries fund based facility BBB- 150 Suspended
La Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Assigned
La Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 15 Assigned
Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB- 2180 Reaffirmed
Radiant Hospitality Services FB Fac D 51.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - Metal BBB- 400* Reaffirmed
Gold Loan
* Sub limit of Cash Credit Limit; PY: Previous year
Saloni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund based - BG BBB- 400* Reaffirmed
* Sub limit of Cash Credit Limit; PY: Previous year
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT Loan Fac B 560 Assigned
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd LT FB Fac B 40 Assigned
Sri Veera Venkata LT FBL B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Satyanarayana Rice Mill
Super Steam Boiler Engineers FBL B+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Super Steam Boiler Engineers Proposed Limits B+ / 31 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4
The Indian Electric Company TL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
The Indian Electric Company CC BBB- 96 Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed
Uv Boards Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed
V.B.Hydro Projects Ltd Proposed FBL B 330 Assigned
Zazsons Exports Ltd FBL C 352 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)