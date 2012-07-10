Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd Short- term, non-fund A4 15 Assigned based Bk Fac Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST A3 116.7 Reaffirmed Fac^ ^ Including proposed limits Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Il& Fs Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (Ifin) Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Import LC A4 50 Assigned Jalaram Ceramics Ltd Inland LC/LG A4 40 Assigned Madras Steels & Tubes Non-FB Fac A4+ 25 Assigned Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A3 350 Reaffirmed Phulchand Exports Pvt Ltd Icra ST, fund and non FB A4 270 Suspended Fac Radha Construction Company Non-FBL A4+ 131 Upgraded from A4 S. M. Steels ST non-fund based A4 295 Assigned facility Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 80 Assigned Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3 349 Assigned Uniproducts (India) Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3 192.5 Revised from A3+ Vaibhav Laxmi Filaments Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Laxmi Filaments Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import LC A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (Sublimit within TL Fac) Vikram Infrastructure Company Non-FBL A4 50 Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd ST FB A4 50 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd ST non FB A4 75 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gove Investment And Finance Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd LT loans C 20 Assigned Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd Long- term, FB Bk Fac C 60 Assigned Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Assigned Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned Balaji Cotton Industries CC Limit B 56 Assigned Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 103.3 Reaffirmed Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac^ BBB- 400 Reaffirmed ^ Including proposed limits Botil Oil Tools India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 165.2 Reaffirmed Central Railside Warehouse Co. TL A+ 325 Reaffirmed Ltd Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd TL A- 53.7 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 6.3 Reaffirmed Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT loans D 1088 Dowgraded from B+ Fusion Jewellery Manufacturing ST FBL- FBP/FDBP/ D 44.1 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd FUDBP/ FDBD/ AFDBC Fusion Jewellery Manufacturing ST NFBL- Packing D 30.9 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Credit Gni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA]B 183 Assigned Gni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]B 35 Assigned Gni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL limit ICRA]B 32 Assigned Jalaram Ceramics Ltd CC B+ 185 Assigned Jalaram Ceramics Ltd TL B+ 79.5 Assigned Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based ICRA]BBB- 408 Reaffirmed (SO) Madras Steels & Tubes FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 2002.2 Reaffirmed Mission Bio-Fuels India Pvt Ltd TL B- 99.4 Assigned Mpg Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 700 Assigned Enhancement from 40 cr Phulchand Exports Pvt Ltd Icra LT loans B+ 186.2 Suspended Procadence Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 175 Suspended A4 Quest Global Sez Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 123.3 Revised from BBB- Radha Construction Company FBL BB+ 180 Upgraded from BB S. M. Steels LT fund based facility BB 193.8 Assigned S. M. Steels Proposed Fac* BB/ 11.2 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd TL ICRA] B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA] B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 15 Assigned Sico Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.5 Assigned Society Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac BB- 240 Upgraded from B+ Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB- 2386.5 Assigned Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1150 Assigned Uniproducts (India) Ltd LT/ST FB Fac BBB- 120 Revised from / A3 ICRA]BBB/ A3+ Uniproducts (India) Ltd TL ICRA]BBB- 655.2 Revised from BBB Uniproducts (India) Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA]BBB- 80 Revised from BBB Uniproducts (India) Ltd LT Non FB Fac ICRA]BBB- 75 Revised from BBB Vaibhav Laxmi Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 198.1 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Laxmi Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC Limit B+ 60 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginning & Pressing TL B+ 91 Assigned Vikram Infrastructure Company FB limits BB 70 Suspended Walia Realtors Pvt Ltd fund based Bk lines B 360 Assigned Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ - Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd TL BB 80 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd LT FB BB 30 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd LT non FB BB 107.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 