Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Asta India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 115 Revised from A3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 550 Assigned Concept Images Pvt Ltd ST fund based A4+ 40 Withdrawn Concept Images Pvt Ltd ST fund based A4+ 60 Withdrawn Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2 2.5 Assigned Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - Export Packing A3 350 Reaffirmed Credit / ST Loan (Rs. 55.0 cr earlier) Deepak Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 31.2 Reaffirmed Contract Defiance Knitting Industries FBL A3 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries NFBL A3 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 56 Assigned Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 15 Assigned Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac A4 55.6 Assigned Ltd Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Himalayan Alloys Steel Trading LOC* A4 100 Reaffirmed Company *includes sub-limit of Rs 10 crore buyers credit Hindprakash International Pvt ST Non Fund Based- LOC A4 150 Assigned Ltd Hindprakash International Pvt ST Non Fund Based- A4 10 Assigned Ltd Credit Exposure Limit Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 100 Reaffirmed *sub-limit of cash credit facility Neo Fine Chemical Industries Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned Neo Fine Chemical Industries Unallocated limits B+/ 130 Assigned A4 New Horizons Ltd FBL- Packing Credit, A4+ 357 Reaffirmed Bills Discounting, Standby Limit New Horizons Ltd Non FBL- LOC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST non FB A4 1250 Revised from A4+ Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed Prp Exports ST, FB Fac A3 1360 Reaffirmed Prp Exports ST, non-FB Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Certificates of A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Working Capital A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Demand loan Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Bill Discounting A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - Post-Shipment A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - ST loan A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - BG A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - Counter BG A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt Non-FBL - LOC A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Ramakrishna Engineering Company Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd BG A3 26 Reaffirmed Silversun Solar Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B' assigned projects Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Subex Ltd ST Non-FBL* A4 250 Revised to A4+ *sub-limit Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4 245 Assigned *The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage and ^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A4 110 Revised from BB+ *The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits should not exceed Rs 25.50 crore at any point of usage. Thejo Engineering Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 175 Assigned Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A2 10 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL A- 559.3 Reaffirmed Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB, LT Fac A- 350 Reaffirmed Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL B- 100 Assigned Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd TL B- 70 Assigned Asta India Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 95 Revised from BBB- Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 92 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A+ 4199 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A+ / 12156 Reaffirmed A1+ Bestways Transport (India) Pvt CC (Fund Based) D 40 Assigned Ltd Bestways Transport (India) Pvt TL D 15 Assigned Ltd Bhagwandas Metals Ltd FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned Concept Images Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk BB+ 50 Withdrawn limits Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC BBB 70 Assigned Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 44.5 Assigned D S Gupta Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 140 Assigned Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Defiance Knitting Industries Proposed TL BBB- 135 Assigned Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries CC BBB- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 139.7 Assigned Elgi Electric And Industries Working Capital BB 26.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Demand Loan Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac BB 98.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Good Luck Corporation TL BB 62.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.98 Crore Good Luck Corporation FBL (CC) BB 45 Reaffirmed Himalayan Alloys Steel Trading CC Facility B- 180 Reaffirmed Company Hindprakash International Pvt LT Fund based- CC BB- 90 Assigned Ltd Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB limits BB-/ 700 Upgraded from A4 C Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 123 Reaffirmed Neo Fine Chemical Industries FBL B+ 45 Assigned New Horizons Ltd FBL- CC* BB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of packing credit Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BB 1886.5 Revised from BB+ Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FB limits BB 1450 Revised from BB+ Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd CC BB 250 Assigned Precision Engineering FBL/ TL D 95.9 Assigned Corporation Precision Engineering Non-FBL D 90 Assigned Corporation Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Prp Exports LT, TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA+ 200 Reaffirmed programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed bonds-Series XI programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II bonds AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed -Series X programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II bonds - AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Series IX programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II bonds AA+ 400 Reaffirmed programme Pushpendra Real Construction CC B 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rahee Track Technologies Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramakrishna Engineering Company TL Fac B 59 Assigned Ramakrishna Engineering Company FB Fac B 15 Assigned Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 102.3 suspended Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL D Fund suspended based limits Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd non FB Fac D 50 Suspended Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 250 Reaffirmed Skyline Agro Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Jayarama Automotives Pvt LT FB Fac BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller LT rating B 66.9 Assigned Flour Mills Subex Ltd LT FBL B 1660 Revised to BB+ Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB 40 Revised from BB+ *The total utilisation of fund based limits should not exceed Rs 14.50 crore at any point of usage and ^The total utilisation of fund based and non fund based limits The Diocesan Corporation Of TL BB- 110 Assigned Jabalpur Thejo Engineering Ltd LT, TL BBB- 50 Assigned Thejo Engineering Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 275 Assigned Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 40.1 Reaffirmed Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FBL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 300 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 451.2 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Unallocated BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)