Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acetochem Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 25 Assigned
Acme Tele Power Ltd NFBL A3 535 Assigned
Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 28.9 Assigned
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned
Elan Greenbrilliance Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects
Enterprising Enterprises Export Packing Credit A4 230 Reaffirmed
Enterprising Enterprises Bills Discounted A4 95 Reaffirmed
Enterprising Enterprises BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Bill A4 7.5 Revised from
Discounting A4+
Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 0.5 Revised from
A4+
Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (Fund based) A4+ 1340 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 105.00 crore
Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (NFBL) A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore
Kamsri Printing & Packaging ST Non-FBL A4 5.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mastek Ltd Non-FBL A1 110 assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC A4 3 Assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd EPC/FBP/FBN* A4 10 Assigned
*sublimit of CC
Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 10 Revised from
(SO) A4+(SO)
Nanobright Solar Technologies off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
Pvt Ltd projects
Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 165 Reaffirmed
Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Assigned
Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd ST FB/non FB Fac A4 35 suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 17.1 Assigned
Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 30 Assigned
Acme Tele Power Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Assigned
Acme Tele Power Ltd TL BBB- 1050 Assigned
Acme Tele Power Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 465 Assigned
Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 348.4 assigned
Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC Limits BB- 80 Assigned
Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 154.9 Assigned
Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 75 Assigned
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Assigned
Delhi Airport Metro Express Rupee TL A+(SO) 15085 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ds (Assam) Hospitality Ltd TL BB+ 773.8 Reaffirmed
Ds Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Ganga Fabrics LT Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned
Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 120 Assigned
Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 75 Revised from
BB+
Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 60.1 Revised from
BB+
Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (LT Loan) BB+ 1975 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 197.08 crore
Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (CC) BB+ 1540 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 149.00 crore
Indiana Hospital And Heart TL B+ 200 Assigned
Institute Ltd
Indiana Hospital And Heart LT Non-FBL* B+ 70 Assigned
Institute Ltd
* sub-limit
Kamsri Printing & Packaging TL B+ 54.8 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kamsri Printing & Packaging LT FBL B+ 110 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Land Marvel Projects India Pvt NCD B 850 assigned
Ltd
M/S. Jasani (Formerly M/S. LT, FB limits A- 3200 Reaffirmed
Ratilal Becharlal & Sons)
(enhanced from 245.0)
Mastek Ltd FBL A+ 100 assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned
Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL B+ 49.7 Assigned
Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 115 Revised from
BB+
Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) A 1000 Assigned
School Book Company LT- Fund based B+ 90 Assigned
Shriniwas Education Society LT FB Fac BBB- 515 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 35.00 Crore)
Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB 90 Assigned
Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL A- / 150 Reaffirmed
A2+
Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB 41 Assigned
Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB 55 Assigned
Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.5 suspended
Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 40 suspended
Veera Vahana Udyog Pvt Ltd TL B 18.5 suspended
Veera Vahana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 85 suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)