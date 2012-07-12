Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 25 Assigned Acme Tele Power Ltd NFBL A3 535 Assigned Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 28.9 Assigned Blend Colours Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Elan Greenbrilliance Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Enterprising Enterprises Export Packing Credit A4 230 Reaffirmed Enterprising Enterprises Bills Discounted A4 95 Reaffirmed Enterprising Enterprises BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Bill A4 7.5 Revised from Discounting A4+ Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 0.5 Revised from A4+ Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (Fund based) A4+ 1340 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 105.00 crore Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (NFBL) A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore Kamsri Printing & Packaging ST Non-FBL A4 5.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mastek Ltd Non-FBL A1 110 assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd LOC A4 3 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd EPC/FBP/FBN* A4 10 Assigned *sublimit of CC Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 10 Revised from (SO) A4+(SO) Nanobright Solar Technologies off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Pvt Ltd projects Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 165 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Assigned Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd ST FB/non FB Fac A4 35 suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 17.1 Assigned Acetochem Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 30 Assigned Acme Tele Power Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Assigned Acme Tele Power Ltd TL BBB- 1050 Assigned Acme Tele Power Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 465 Assigned Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 348.4 assigned Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC Limits BB- 80 Assigned Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 154.9 Assigned Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 75 Assigned Blend Colours Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 90 Assigned Delhi Airport Metro Express Rupee TL A+(SO) 15085 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ds (Assam) Hospitality Ltd TL BB+ 773.8 Reaffirmed Ds Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ganga Fabrics LT Fund Based B+ 60 Assigned Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 120 Assigned Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 75 Revised from BB+ Ghiya Extrusions Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 60.1 Revised from BB+ Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (LT Loan) BB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 197.08 crore Hikal Ltd Bk Lines (CC) BB+ 1540 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 149.00 crore Indiana Hospital And Heart TL B+ 200 Assigned Institute Ltd Indiana Hospital And Heart LT Non-FBL* B+ 70 Assigned Institute Ltd * sub-limit Kamsri Printing & Packaging TL B+ 54.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kamsri Printing & Packaging LT FBL B+ 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Land Marvel Projects India Pvt NCD B 850 assigned Ltd M/S. Jasani (Formerly M/S. LT, FB limits A- 3200 Reaffirmed Ratilal Becharlal & Sons) (enhanced from 245.0) Mastek Ltd FBL A+ 100 assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL B+ 49.7 Assigned Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 115 Revised from BB+ Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) A 1000 Assigned School Book Company LT- Fund based B+ 90 Assigned Shriniwas Education Society LT FB Fac BBB- 515 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35.00 Crore) Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB 90 Assigned Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL A- / 150 Reaffirmed A2+ Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB 41 Assigned Solid Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB 55 Assigned Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.5 suspended Synergy Punching Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 40 suspended Veera Vahana Udyog Pvt Ltd TL B 18.5 suspended Veera Vahana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 85 suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)