Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 120 Reaffirmed facility Centric Steel Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Consolidated Construction FB Fac A2 1900 Revised from Consortium Ltd A2+ Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac A2 12750 Revised from Consortium Ltd A2+ Consolidated Interiors Ltd Non-FB Fac A2(SO) 65 Revised from A2+(SO) Decolight Ceramic Ltd ST Non Fund Based- BG D 25 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based Working A2+ 120 Assigned Capital Fac (ST) Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, FB working A4+ 100 Assigned capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A4+ 55 Assigned capital Fac Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits K.K. Builders ST, Non FB Fac D 140 Assigned Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation ST non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed facility enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based A4 19.5 Suspended Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 50 Suspended Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 150 Revised from (SO) A2+(SO) Omkar Computers Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA]A4 95 Assigned Utkal Manufacturing & Services Non-FBL A2+ 100 Assigned Ltd Viom Networks Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A2 26852.4 Revised from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals International FBL BB+ 36 Downgraded Ltd from BBB- Apollo Hospitals International TL BB+ 714 Downgraded Ltd from BBB- Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Centric Steel Ltd LT FB limits B- 60 Assigned Centric Steel Ltd TL B- 74.5 Assigned Color Copi Ltd CC-FBL BB+ 200 Assigned Color Copi Ltd TL-FBL BB+ 644.4 Assigned Consolidated Construction TL BBB+ 720.5 Revised from Consortium Ltd A- Consolidated Construction FB Fac BBB+ 3800 Revised from Consortium Ltd A- Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac BBB+ 450 Revised from Consortium Ltd A- Consolidated Construction NCD Programme BBB+ 500 Revised from Consortium Ltd A- Consolidated Interiors Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 90 Revised from A-(SO) Decolight Ceramic Ltd LT Fund based- CC D 290 Assigned Decolight Ceramic Ltd LT Fund Based- TL D 45 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.4 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 25 Assigned Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FB Fac Working BBB+/ 700 Assigned Capital Fac* A2+ * Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Non-FB Fac Working BBB+/ 390 Assigned Capital Fac A2+ # Rs. 30 crore is interchangeable with Rs. 120 crore Short-Term Fund Based facilities Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based/Non-Fund BBB+/ 586 Assigned Based Working Capital A2+ Fac Grs Motors Ltd FB Fac B+ 68.7 Assigned Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac BBB+ 1000 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated (SO A-(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd Jv Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac BBB+ 3070 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated (SO A-(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd Jv Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 50 Assigned capital Fac Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Reaffirmed Capital Limits K.K. Builders LT, TL D 147 Assigned K.K. Builders LT, FB Fac D 150 Assigned K.K. Builders LT, Proposed Fac D 13 Assigned Khodashi Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Revised from BB- Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd EPC B 54.7 Assigned Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd PSC B 58.3 Assigned Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC B 32 Assigned Mehadia Sales Trade Corporation LT fund based facility B+ 150 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B 30 Suspended Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Omkar Computers Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (Cash B+ 45 Assigned Omkar Computers Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (Term B+ 44 Assigned Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan FBL B+ 68 Assigned S.R.S. Travels TL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed S.R.S. Travels FBL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Agro Industries LT, FB Fac B 55 Assigned Shukla Global Developers TL BB+ 150 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Shukla Global Developers NFBL BB+ 98 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Siva Sai Exports CC (EPC) )B- 70 Assigned Sun Hospitality & Service TL B 120 Assigned Apartments Pvt Ltd Svt Infrastructure (India) Pvt TL BB- 215 Assigned Ltd Svt Infrastructure (India) Pvt NFBL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Utkal Manufacturing & Services Proposed Limits BBB+/ 200 Assigned Ltd A2+ Utkal Manufacturing & Services FBL ICRA]BBB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Vandana Vidhyut Ltd FBL D 11005 Downgraded from BB Vandana Vidhyut Ltd Non -Fund Based D 1520 Downgraded from BB Vinod Kumar Shukla FBL BB 35 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Vinod Kumar Shukla TL BB 30 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Vinod Kumar Shukla NFBL BB 45 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Viom Networks Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 62516.5 Revised from A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.