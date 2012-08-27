Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd FBL A1 50 Revised from A1+ Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - LOC A3 120 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A2+ Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - LOC A3 80 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - Forward A3 2.4 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Cover Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 356 Assigned Drb Commodities (India) Pvt FDBP/FUDBP A4 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Gvmfl Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts A1(SO) Revised from D.A. Feb-12 (Feb-12 Da) A1(SO) H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 90 Assigned Padmash Leathers And Exports FB Fac A4 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Padmash Leathers And Exports FB Fac (sublimit) A4 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Padmash Leathers And Exports Proposed limits A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pashupati Cotton Industries BG A4 5 Assigned Rathi Steel And Power Ltd NFBL A4 455 Suspended Rohan Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 150 Downgraded from A3 Rohan Motors Ltd Bills Discounting A4+ 5 Downgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A 2575 Revised from AA- Amr Warehousing Ltd FBL (TL) D 210 Assigned Banik Rubber Industries FBL - CC BBB- 100 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BBB+ Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - BG BBB- 20 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd BBB+ Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd TL BBB 251.7 Assigned Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd FBL BBB 504 Assigned Bsr Infratech India Ltd Bk lines BB+ 950 Suspended Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A1 A(SO) Revised from (Cronus) A(SO) Cronus Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB(SO) Revised from (Cronus) BBB(SO) H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 90 Assigned H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB 5 Assigned Krushmi Developers Pvt Ltd FBL B 187 Assigned Madhav Oil Industries TL B+ 32.5 Assigned Madhav Oil Industries CC B+ 92.5 Assigned Mumbai Shelter Housing LT FBL D 59 Revised from Development Pvt Ltd B Narayan Enterprises TL B- 143.5 Assigned Padmash Leathers And Exports TL Fac B 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pashupati Cotton Industries CC B+ 195 Assigned Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB/ 210 Assigned A4 Pratham Wines FBL BB 50 Suspended Rathi Steel And Power Ltd FBL B 3737.6 Suspended Rohan Motors Ltd CC BB+ 300 Downgraded from BBB- Rohan Motors Ltd BG BB+ 100.2 Downgraded from BBB- Skb Project India Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB 25 Reaffirmed Skb Project India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG BB 70 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs AA+ 10000 Suspended Sunfab TL Fac BB- 162.5 Assigned Sunfab FB Fac BB- 37.5 Assigned Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD B 1500 Revised from BB Vishwakriya Housing Finance LT Bk lines BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.