Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Balajee Infratech & ST Non-FBL* A3 400 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd *Rated on both short term and long term scale. The total non-fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs.40 crore Centurion Remedies Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD/FCBD* A4 30 Assigned *Sub limit of Cash Credit Centurion Remedies Pvt Ltd LOC cum Buyers Credit A4 10 Assigned Cirus Solar Systems Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 2B * Assigned projects *For Solar Photovoltaic Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Electronica Finance Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A2 500 Reaffirmed Lines* *Long Term and Short Term rating limits made interchangeable Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A3+ 2.8 Reaffirmed K P Manish Global Ingredients ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mangalore Refinery And ST debt / CP programee A1+ 9000 Assigned Petrochemicals Ltd Rasayano ST- Foreign LOC/LOC A4+ 140 Assigned Rasayano Proposed Limit A4+ 20 Assigned S.Sony & Co. Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-CC A4 50 Assigned Se Piping Engineers BG A4 5 Assigned Stumpp Schuele And Somappa Pvt ST fund based A2 35 Suspended Ltd Stumpp Schuele And Somappa Pvt ST non-FBL A2 225 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Balajee Infratech & LT FBL BBB- 510 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd Balajee Infratech & LT Non-FBL* BBB- 400 Retained Constructions Pvt Ltd *Rated on both short term and long term scale. The total non-fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs.40 crore Centurion Remedies Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Assigned Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 105 Reaffirmed / A3 Electronica Finance Ltd LT Fund Based Bk BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Lines* *Long Term and Short Term rating limits made interchangeable Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BBB 176 Reaffirmed Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BBB 18.8 Reaffirmed Gokul Ginning And Oil CC B+ 50 Assigned Industries Gokul Ginning And Oil TL B+ 4.5 Assigned Industries Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd TL D 18.7 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd CC D 107.5 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC D 9.7 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd BG D 14.1 Assigned Harita Fehrer Ltd TL facility BBB 200 Withdrawn K P Manish Global Ingredients LT Scale - FB Fac BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL A- 3070.3 Assigned Ltd Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 94.2 Assigned Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd FLC* B 32 Assigned * sublimit of Term Loan Nandi Highway Developers Ltd TL BBB- 875 revised from BBB Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 97.5 Assigned Rockland Hospital Ltd FB Limits BB+ 2189 Revised from BBB- Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL - LT Scale A- 53210 Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Working Capital Fac A- 10000 Reaffirmed / A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER limit A- 1640 Reaffirmed / A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) A- 1500 Reaffirmed / A1 S & S Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 24.7 Assigned S & S Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL B 70 Assigned S & S Technocrats Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 0.3 Assigned S.K. Corporation LT FBL - Demand Loan B+ 81.4 Assigned S.K. Corporation Proposed Limits B+/ 0.3 Assigned A4 Sagar Cotton Industries CC B+ 50 Assigned Sagar Cotton Industries TL B+ 3 Assigned Se Piping Engineers CC Limit B+ 15 Assigned Se Piping Engineers TL B+ 30 Assigned Shreejikrupa Buildcon Ltd CC facility D 70 Suspended Shreejikrupa Buildcon Ltd ST BG facility D 60 Suspended Shri Prabhulingeshwar Sugars FBL B- 1000 Assigned And Chemicals Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt TL Fac B 110 Assigned Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Non-FB Fac B 10 Assigned Ltd Stumpp Schuele And Somappa Pvt TL BBB 290 Withdrawn Ltd Stumpp Schuele And Somappa Pvt LT non-fund based Bk BBB 35 Withdrawn Ltd limits Stumpp Schuele And Somappa Pvt LT fund based BBB 290 Withdrawn Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 620 Withdrawn The Malnad Areca Marketing LT FBL-CC BB 400 Assigned Co-Operative Society Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)