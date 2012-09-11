Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Automotive Axles Ltd ST FBL# A1 400 Assigned
# Inter-changeable with long-term limits
B Fouress Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1 1380 Reaffirmed
Bengal Ambuja Housing CP/ST Debt (STD) A1 500 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd programme
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Working Capital Fac A4+ 228 Downgraded
from A3
(enhanced from Rs.20.27cr)
Genius Electrical And NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Electronics Pvt Ltd
Hdfc Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Heg Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1 1500 Downgraded
from A1+
India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6050 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 500 crores)
Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 7500 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 5200 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 200 crore
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 72 Suspended
Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A4 10 Suspended
limits
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hdfc Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Foods FBL B+ 116.7 Assigned
Aggarwal Foods Proposed Limits B+ 13.3 Assigned
(unallocated)
Automotive Axles Ltd TL A+ 281 Reaffirmed
Automotive Axles Ltd LT FBL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
B Fouress Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based A 40 Reaffirmed
Bengal Ambuja Housing TL A- 270 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac A- 375 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore
Bengal Ambuja Housing NCD (NCD) A- 300 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac A- 360* Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
reduced from Rs 42.00cr *Includes limits of Rs. 10 crore that are fully fungible with fund based
facilities
Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits A- 2015 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
enhanced from Rs.183.00 crore
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd TL BB+ 83 Downgraded
from
BBB-
(reduced from Rs.9.53 cr)
Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC BB+ 90 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Fulchand Exports LT FBL (TL) B+ 190 Assigned
Genius Electrical And FBL B- 55 Assigned
Electronics Pvt Ltd
Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 714210 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 38800 Reaffirmed
Programme
Hdfc Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from
(SO)! BBB+
(SO)!
Ifmr Capital PTC Series A2 BB- - Assigned
(SO)!
Jai Prakash Educational Trust TL B+ 202.2 Suspended
Society
Jai Prakash Educational Trust fund based Bk limits B+ 147.8 Suspended
Society
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - III AA 1500 Withdrawn
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - IV AA 1250 Withdrawn
Jindal Power Ltd NCD - V AA 5000 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA 5000 Assigned
Ramprastha Promoters And Bk TL BBB- 950 Withdrawn
Developers Pvt Ltd
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 4347.8 Revised from
BBB+
Enhanced from Rs 130.22 crore
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 100 Suspended
Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk BB 115 Suspended
limits
Tdi Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1058.5 Suspended
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 11.31 crore)
Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
