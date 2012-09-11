Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automotive Axles Ltd ST FBL# A1 400 Assigned # Inter-changeable with long-term limits B Fouress Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1 1380 Reaffirmed Bengal Ambuja Housing CP/ST Debt (STD) A1 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd programme Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Working Capital Fac A4+ 228 Downgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs.20.27cr) Genius Electrical And NFBL A4 10 Assigned Electronics Pvt Ltd Hdfc Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Heg Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1 1500 Downgraded from A1+ India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines A1+ 6050 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 500 crores) Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - ST A1+ 7500 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd FBL A1+ 200 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Short-TL A1+ 10000 Assigned Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 5200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 200 crore Shreyas India Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 72 Suspended Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A4 10 Suspended limits Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 77.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Foods FBL B+ 116.7 Assigned Aggarwal Foods Proposed Limits B+ 13.3 Assigned (unallocated) Automotive Axles Ltd TL A+ 281 Reaffirmed Automotive Axles Ltd LT FBL A+ 600 Reaffirmed B Fouress Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based A 40 Reaffirmed Bengal Ambuja Housing TL A- 270 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac A- 375 Reaffirmed Development Ltd reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore Bengal Ambuja Housing NCD (NCD) A- 300 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac A- 360* Reaffirmed Development Ltd reduced from Rs 42.00cr *Includes limits of Rs. 10 crore that are fully fungible with fund based facilities Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits A- 2015 Reaffirmed Development Ltd enhanced from Rs.183.00 crore Brijbasi Art Press Ltd TL BB+ 83 Downgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs.9.53 cr) Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC BB+ 90 Downgraded from BBB- Fulchand Exports LT FBL (TL) B+ 190 Assigned Genius Electrical And FBL B- 55 Assigned Electronics Pvt Ltd Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 714210 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 38800 Reaffirmed Programme Hdfc Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from (SO)! BBB+ (SO)! Ifmr Capital PTC Series A2 BB- - Assigned (SO)! Jai Prakash Educational Trust TL B+ 202.2 Suspended Society Jai Prakash Educational Trust fund based Bk limits B+ 147.8 Suspended Society Jindal Power Ltd NCD - III AA 1500 Withdrawn Jindal Power Ltd NCD - IV AA 1250 Withdrawn Jindal Power Ltd NCD - V AA 5000 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL - LT AA 5000 Assigned Ramprastha Promoters And Bk TL BBB- 950 Withdrawn Developers Pvt Ltd Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 4347.8 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs 130.22 crore Shreyas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 100 Suspended Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk BB 115 Suspended limits Tdi Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1058.5 Suspended Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL BBB 58.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.31 crore) Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 275 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.