Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer PSU Bond Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+mfs Reaffirmed convertible debenturea Pioneer Short Bond Term Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based and A1+ 2680 # Non-FBL Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2450 Revised from A3+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ Withdrawn (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A1+ Withdrawn (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Ivrcl Ltd ST FB Fac A2 3090 Downgraded from A2+ Ivrcl Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A2 8410 Downgraded from A2+ National Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Assigned Notandas & Sons ST, non FB Fac A4+ 20 Revised from A3 Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, FB working A4 26 Assigned capital Fac Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 25 Assigned working capital Fac Pal Synthetics Ltd ST, Unallocated limit A4 24.9 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme/CP A1+ 4000 Assigned Programme W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A4 50 Downgraded - (FOBP/LC Bills) from A4+ W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A4 440 Downgraded Limits - (ILC/FLC/LC) from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT - FB Fac BBB 620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00) Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur LT - FB Fac BBB 465 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.10) Arjuna Cotton And Spinning Long -term FB Fac B+ 125 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL AA- 2300 # Easun Reyrolle Ltd TL Fac BB 900 Revised from BBB Easun Reyrolle Ltd FB Fac BB 680 Revised from BBB Easun Reyrolle Ltd Fund based BB 160 Revised from (inter-changeable) Fac BBB Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-fund based BB 250 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac BBB Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I to V Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund II - Series VI to XII Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund II - Series XIII Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT loans D 263.3 Downgraded from BBB Ivrcl Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 8660 Downgraded from A- Ivrcl Ltd LT Non-FB Fac BBB+ 37090 Downgraded from A- Ivrcl Ltd TL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded from A- Ksheer Sagar Developers Pvt Ltd LT loans D 700 Revised from BBB+(SO) Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd TL D 1767.8 Assigned Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd CC D 680 Assigned Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd LOC D 292.5 Assigned Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd BG D 53.6 Assigned Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits D 106.1 Assigned Maruti Comforts And Inn Pvt Ltd LT loans D 98.3 Downgraded from BBB- National Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD AAA 10835.8 Assigned Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd TL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Nm Lok Kalyan Trust TL BB- 125 Assigned Notandas & Sons LT, FB Fac BB+ 260 Revised from BBB- Notandas Gems Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 95 Revised from BB+ Pal Synthetics Ltd Long-TL B 24.1 Assigned Pal Synthetics Ltd LT, FB working B 40 Assigned capital Fac Pal Synthetics Ltd LT, FB working B 7.5 Assigned capital Fac Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Pvt Ltd LT loans BBB 279.1 Withdrawn + (SO) Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT loans D 161.03 Downgraded from BBB+ Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd CC limits D 10 Downgraded from BBB+ Varsha Multitech LT FBL BB+ 55 Assigned W.S. Industries (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits C 640 Downgraded - (CC/PC/WCDL)* from BB+ *Bank Limits in this category are completely interchangeable between long term and short term scale and thus would attract either of the ratings based on the tenure of usage W.S. 