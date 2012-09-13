Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aneesh Ahmad Khan ST Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned
Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs. 2.00 crore
Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 180 Reaffirmed
East West Freight Carriers Ltd Short -term, non FB A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60 Assigned
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non-FBL A4 35 Assigned
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed
ST Fund mfs
S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP programme A1+ - Assigned
(SO)
V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 40 Revised from
D
V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Revised from
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac BB+ 220 Assigned
Heritage) Ernakulam
Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac (proposed) BB+ 90 Assigned
Heritage) Ernakulam
Aneesh Ahmad Khan LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned
Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd TL BB+ 355.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 36.15 crore
Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs. 13.00 crore
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 100 Assigned
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP-MLD 150 Assigned
Debenture Programme AA+
Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed
East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term FB Fac BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term fund based BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed
proposed Fac
East West Freight Carriers Ltd LT Standby Line of BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Credit
Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned
(SO)
Fekari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL limit B+ 201.2 Suspended
Indiabulls Financial Services NCD programme AA 40000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 41.3 Assigned
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 110 Assigned
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BB 50 Assigned
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed
Bond Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed
Bond Fund mfs
Sanraj Polyprinters TL BB+ 33.7 Suspended
Sanraj Polyprinters CC facility BB+ 30 Suspended
Shanders Properties Pvt Ltd FBL BB 250 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd FBL - TL BB 80 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd FBL - CC BB 85 Assigned
Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) LT FBL D 1021.8 Revised from
Ltd B+
enhanced from 62.58 cr
Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) LT non-FBL D 20.7 Revised from
Ltd B+
enhanced from 1.67cr
V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd TL Fac (Million Euros) BB 93 Revised from
D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
