Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aneesh Ahmad Khan ST Non-FBL A4 30 Assigned Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 2.00 crore Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 180 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Short -term, non FB A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60 Assigned Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non-FBL A4 35 Assigned Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed ST Fund mfs S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP programme A1+ - Assigned (SO) V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 40 Revised from D V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 20 Revised from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac BB+ 220 Assigned Heritage) Ernakulam Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac (proposed) BB+ 90 Assigned Heritage) Ernakulam Aneesh Ahmad Khan LT FBL BB- 100 Assigned Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd TL BB+ 355.1 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 36.15 crore Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 13.00 crore Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 100 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP-MLD 150 Assigned Debenture Programme AA+ Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term FB Fac BB+ 110 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term fund based BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed proposed Fac East West Freight Carriers Ltd LT Standby Line of BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned (SO) Fekari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL limit B+ 201.2 Suspended Indiabulls Financial Services NCD programme AA 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 41.3 Assigned Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 110 Assigned Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BB 50 Assigned Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed Bond Fund mfs Sanraj Polyprinters TL BB+ 33.7 Suspended Sanraj Polyprinters CC facility BB+ 30 Suspended Shanders Properties Pvt Ltd FBL BB 250 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd FBL - TL BB 80 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd FBL - CC BB 85 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) LT FBL D 1021.8 Revised from Ltd B+ enhanced from 62.58 cr Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) LT non-FBL D 20.7 Revised from Ltd B+ enhanced from 1.67cr V.B Medicare Pvt Ltd TL Fac (Million Euros) BB 93 Revised from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.