COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Mould Steels Privte Ltd ST fund based and non A4 63.4 Suspended
FB Fac
Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 5.5 Suspended
Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 35000* Assigned
Corporation
*Enhanced from Rs 2,750 crore
Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non fund Based - ST A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd non-FBL A4+ 100 Suspended
Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 67.5 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.6.00 cr
Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 12 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.0.80 cr
Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A2+ 285 Revised from
A1
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 122 Revised from
A1
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum InstaCash A1+ - Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon A1+ - Reaffirmed
Debt Fund - Ultra ST mfs
Fund
Shanders Dwellington Bangalore Project RT3+ - Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji CP programme A1+ - Assigned
Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd (SO)
Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd Non FB Fac - LC/BG A1+ 475 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.42.50cr)
Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP A1 2000 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 100 crore
Unique Steel Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Sub- Limits* A4+ 70 Assigned
*Rs 7.0 crore Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 10.0 crore Cash Credit limit.
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- - Revised from
Programme MA
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Mould Steels Privte Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 36.6 Suspended
Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt TL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt BG* BB 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* The Non fund based limits are rated on both the scales and will attract a particular rating
as per the tenure of usage. The total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 20.00 Crore at any time.
Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC BB- 72.5 Suspended
Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Suspended
Dilip Buildcon Ltd FBL BBB 580 suspended
Dilip Buildcon Ltd non-FBL BBB 3020 suspended
Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned
(SO)
Igate Global Solutions Ltd Issuer Rating Ir AA- Assigned
Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 150000 Assigned
Corporation programme 2012-13
Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BB- 55 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.4.50cr)
Maheshwar Steel & Metals TL B 13.9 Assigned
Maheshwar Steel & Metals CC B 40 Assigned
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd based limits BB+ 128 Suspended
Malhotra Rubbers Ltd unallocated Bk lines BB+ 72 Suspended
Manav Rachna Education Society TL D 260 Suspended
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Assigned
Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 370 Assigned
Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A- 290 Revised from
A
Repromen Offset Printers Pvt TL B 42 Revised from
Ltd B+
Repromen Offset Printers Pvt LT FBL B 50 Revised from
Ltd B+
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series I
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series II*
* Erstwhile SBI Capital Protection Oriented Fund - Series III
Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Withdrawn
Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series IV to VI
Sonrise Tea Processing Company CC BB- 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5600 Assigned
Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd FB Fac - CC AA- 575 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.50.00cr)
Unique Steel Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB+ 100 Assigned
