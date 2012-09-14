Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mould Steels Privte Ltd ST fund based and non A4 63.4 Suspended FB Fac Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 5.5 Suspended Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 35000* Assigned Corporation *Enhanced from Rs 2,750 crore Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non fund Based - ST A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Malhotra Rubbers Ltd non-FBL A4+ 100 Suspended Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 67.5 Assigned enhanced from Rs.6.00 cr Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 12 Assigned enhanced from Rs.0.80 cr Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A2+ 285 Revised from A1 Rane Engine Valve Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 122 Revised from A1 Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum InstaCash A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Short Horizon A1+ - Reaffirmed Debt Fund - Ultra ST mfs Fund Shanders Dwellington Bangalore Project RT3+ - Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji CP programme A1+ - Assigned Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd (SO) Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd Non FB Fac - LC/BG A1+ 475 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.42.50cr) Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP A1 2000 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Unique Steel Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Sub- Limits* A4+ 70 Assigned *Rs 7.0 crore Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 10.0 crore Cash Credit limit. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rane Engine Valve Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- - Revised from Programme MA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mould Steels Privte Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 36.6 Suspended Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt TL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt BG* BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd * The Non fund based limits are rated on both the scales and will attract a particular rating as per the tenure of usage. The total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 20.00 Crore at any time. Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC BB- 72.5 Suspended Chakradhar Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Suspended Dilip Buildcon Ltd FBL BBB 580 suspended Dilip Buildcon Ltd non-FBL BBB 3020 suspended Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned (SO) Igate Global Solutions Ltd Issuer Rating Ir AA- Assigned Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 150000 Assigned Corporation programme 2012-13 Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BB- 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.4.50cr) Maheshwar Steel & Metals TL B 13.9 Assigned Maheshwar Steel & Metals CC B 40 Assigned Malhotra Rubbers Ltd based limits BB+ 128 Suspended Malhotra Rubbers Ltd unallocated Bk lines BB+ 72 Suspended Manav Rachna Education Society TL D 260 Suspended Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Assigned Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 370 Assigned Rane Engine Valve Ltd FB Fac A- 290 Revised from A Repromen Offset Printers Pvt TL B 42 Revised from Ltd B+ Repromen Offset Printers Pvt LT FBL B 50 Revised from Ltd B+ Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series I Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series II* * Erstwhile SBI Capital Protection Oriented Fund - Series III Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA - Withdrawn Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series IV to VI Sonrise Tea Processing Company CC BB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5600 Assigned Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd FB Fac - CC AA- 575 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50.00cr) Unique Steel Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)