Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 8150 Revised from
A2+
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB/ Non-FB Fac A2 1210 Revised from
A2+
Reduced from Rs. 161.0 crore
Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 380 Revised from
A3
Birla Power Solutions Ltd Off-grid solar SP3A - Suspended
projects
Birla Power Solutions Ltd Off-grid solar SP4A Suspended
projects
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL* A4 90 Reaffirmed
* Letter of credit and bank guarantee limit of Rs. 9.00 crore is fully interchangeable among
each other
Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST FB Fac A2+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST non-fund based A2+ 650 Assigned
Ltd
Decor Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 44.5 Assigned
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ Reaffirmed
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 2670 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 1950 Reaffirmed
working capital
limits*
* 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities
Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LOC* A2+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
*Rating under watch with negative implications* sublimit of term loan facility
KTL Pvt Ltd BG A4 10.5 Revised from
A4+
Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1500@
(SO)
* Sublimit of term loan facility
Linkson Coal & Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Sub- Limits* A4 100 Assigned
*Rs 10.0 crore Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 45.0 crore Cash Credit limit
P&R Engineering Services Pvt Non FB Fac - ST A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Santosh Wire Industries FBL-BG A4 15 Assigned
Salasar Steel And Power Ltd Non-FBL D 99.5 Revised from
A3
Sundaram Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 17500 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 1,200 crore
SVL Trading Corporation Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned
projects
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed
Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2 650 Revised from
A2+
Enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore
TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd FB and Non FBL - ST A2 5500 Reaffirmed
Scale
Enhanced from Rs. 50 crores
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, TL BBB 15760 Revised from
BBB+
Enhanced from Rs. 942.0 crore
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 185 Revised from
BBB+
Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 550 Revised from
BBB-
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL B+ 100 Downgraded
from BB
Chandi Steel Industries Ltd NFBL B+ 138 Downgraded
from BB
Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt TL Fac A- 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt LT FB Fac A- 1700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL BB- 73.2 Assigned
Decor Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB- 57.5 Assigned
Decor Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BB- / 64.8 Assigned
A4
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs* AA Revised from
AA+
* Comprises eight NCDs with outstanding amounts of Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 250 crore,
Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 150 crore, Rs. 150 crore and Rs 136 crore
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 6170 Reaffirmed
Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LT Fund Based - TL A- 1750 Assigned
Ltd
KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 350 Downgraded
from
BBB-
KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL B 490 Downgraded
from
BBB-
KTL Pvt Ltd TL BB 19.4 Revised from
BB+
Ktl Pvt Ltd CC BB 90 Revised from
BB+
Ktl Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 0.1 Revised from
A4 BB+ /
A4+
Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 2440@
(SO)
Linkson Coal & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB 450 Assigned
Network18 Media & Investments TL BBB-& 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
& Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposit MA-& Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
& -Placed under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications
P&R Engineering Services Pvt FB Fac - LT A- 53 Reaffirmed
Ltd
P&R Engineering Services Pvt FBL B 290 Upgraded from
Ltd D
Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Salasar Steel And Power Ltd TL D 1786.2 Revised from
BBB-
Salasar Steel And Power Ltd FB Limits D 150 Revised from
BBB-
Santosh Wire Industries FBL- CC B- 65 Assigned
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 3.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 315 Revised from
BBB+
Reduced from Rs. 45.5 crore
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB 2000 Reaffirmed
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd TL BBB& 24.5 Reaffirmed
& Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB& 1630 Reaffirmed
& Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposit MA-& Reaffirmed
Programme
& Placed under ?Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL - LT Scale BBB 27250* Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 1656 crores/
*includes rupee term loans of Rs. 2047.95 Cr. and ECB of US$ 150 mn; total term loan amount is
capped at Rs. 2725 Cr.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
