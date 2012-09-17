Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 8150 Revised from A2+ Aditya Birla Retail Ltd ST, FB/ Non-FB Fac A2 1210 Revised from A2+ Reduced from Rs. 161.0 crore Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 380 Revised from A3 Birla Power Solutions Ltd Off-grid solar SP3A - Suspended projects Birla Power Solutions Ltd Off-grid solar SP4A Suspended projects Chandi Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL* A4 90 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit and bank guarantee limit of Rs. 9.00 crore is fully interchangeable among each other Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST FB Fac A2+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST non-fund based A2+ 650 Assigned Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 44.5 Assigned Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ Reaffirmed Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 2670 Reaffirmed capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed working capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 1950 Reaffirmed working capital limits* * 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LOC* A2+ 1000 Assigned Ltd *Rating under watch with negative implications* sublimit of term loan facility KTL Pvt Ltd BG A4 10.5 Revised from A4+ Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1500@ (SO) * Sublimit of term loan facility Linkson Coal & Minerals Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Sub- Limits* A4 100 Assigned *Rs 10.0 crore Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 45.0 crore Cash Credit limit P&R Engineering Services Pvt Non FB Fac - ST A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Santosh Wire Industries FBL-BG A4 15 Assigned Salasar Steel And Power Ltd Non-FBL D 99.5 Revised from A3 Sundaram Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 17500 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1,200 crore SVL Trading Corporation Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-FB Fac A2 650 Revised from A2+ Enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed (SO) Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd FB and Non FBL - ST A2 5500 Reaffirmed Scale Enhanced from Rs. 50 crores LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, TL BBB 15760 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 942.0 crore Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 185 Revised from BBB+ Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL BB+ 550 Revised from BBB- Chandi Steel Industries Ltd FBL B+ 100 Downgraded from BB Chandi Steel Industries Ltd NFBL B+ 138 Downgraded from BB Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt TL Fac A- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt LT FB Fac A- 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd Decor Paper Mills Ltd TL BB- 73.2 Assigned Decor Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB- 57.5 Assigned Decor Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BB- / 64.8 Assigned A4 Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs* AA Revised from AA+ * Comprises eight NCDs with outstanding amounts of Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 150 crore, Rs. 150 crore and Rs 136 crore Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 6170 Reaffirmed Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LT Fund Based - TL A- 1750 Assigned Ltd KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 350 Downgraded from BBB- KRR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL B 490 Downgraded from BBB- KTL Pvt Ltd TL BB 19.4 Revised from BB+ Ktl Pvt Ltd CC BB 90 Revised from BB+ Ktl Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 0.1 Revised from A4 BB+ / A4+ Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 2440@ (SO) Linkson Coal & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BB 450 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments TL BBB-& 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd & Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposit MA-& Reaffirmed Ltd Programme & -Placed under "Rating Watch with Developing Implications P&R Engineering Services Pvt FB Fac - LT A- 53 Reaffirmed Ltd P&R Engineering Services Pvt FBL B 290 Upgraded from Ltd D Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Salasar Steel And Power Ltd TL D 1786.2 Revised from BBB- Salasar Steel And Power Ltd FB Limits D 150 Revised from BBB- Santosh Wire Industries FBL- CC B- 65 Assigned Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 3.5 Reaffirmed A4 Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 315 Revised from BBB+ Reduced from Rs. 45.5 crore Tv18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd TL BBB& 24.5 Reaffirmed & Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB& 1630 Reaffirmed & Placed under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposit MA-& Reaffirmed Programme & Placed under ?Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL - LT Scale BBB 27250* Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1656 crores/ *includes rupee term loans of Rs. 2047.95 Cr. and ECB of US$ 150 mn; total term loan amount is capped at Rs. 2725 Cr. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.