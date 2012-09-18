Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Fibres Ltd BG ICRA]A4 72 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA]A4 19 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd Foreign LOC* ICRA]A4 80.6 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD/FBP** ICRA]A4 10 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA]A4 53.2 Assigned
Arya Omnitalk Wireless Non-FB A3+ 120 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO)
Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 10 Revised from
A4(SO)
Net 4 India Ltd NFBL A4+ 375 Downgraded
from A3
R. K. Cotton'S ST FB Fac A4 30 Suspended
Royel Impex Non-FB Fac A4 150 Assigned
Royel Impex Non-fund based A4 50 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Safepack Industries Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Supertex Woven Industries ST, Non Fund Based - A4 40 Downgraded
LOC from A4+
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Non-FB Fac A1 2000 Reaffirmed
Papers Ltd
Triveni Ship Breakers ST non fund based ICRA]A4 265.8 suspended
facility
Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed
Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Fibres Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd SLC BB- 22.5 Assigned
Alliance Fibres Ltd TL BB- 215.2 Assigned
Alm Industries Ltd TL BB+ 45 Suspended
Alm Industries Ltd fund based working BB+ 40 Suspended
capital Fac
Arya Omnitalk Wireless CC BBB 50 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO)
Blackstone Gem & Jewellery Proposed fund based B 150 Assigned
Bk lines
Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd FBL -CC BB- 120 Assigned
Kiran Buildtech LT: FBL B 90 Assigned
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Industry (SO)
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd TL Fac D 25 Reaffirmed
Industry
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd FB Fac D 35 Reaffirmed
Industry
Lakshmi Enterprises Proposed limits (CC) B+ 150 Assigned
Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 115 Revised from
BB(SO)
Net 4 India Ltd FBL BB+ 520 Downgraded
from
BBB-
(earlier Rs. 24.10 crore)
Net 4 India Ltd TL BB+ 240 Downgraded
from
BBB-
(earlier 2.50cr)
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL D 1886.5 Revised from
BB+
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FB limits D 1450 Revised from
BB
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST non FB D 1250 Revised from
A4+
R. K. Cotton'S TL facility B 4.2 Suspended
R. K. Cotton'S LT fund based facility B 40 Suspended
Royel Impex FB Fac B 50 Assigned
Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 95.6 Revised from
B+
Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 110 Revised from
B+
Satyanam Enterprises FBL (Working Capital B 90 Assigned
Demand Loan)
Shreeji Trading Company CC BB- 200 Revised from
BB
Shreeji Trading Company Overdraft BB- 180 Revised from
BB
Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 Cr
Shreeji Trading Company CC/Overdraft BB- 170 Revised from
(Proposed) BB
Skylark Mansions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 500 Assigned
Sputnik Electricals & fund based Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended
Engineering Co
Supertex Woven Industries LT, Fund Based - CC BB 90 Downgraded
from BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 Crore)
Supertex Woven Industries Unallocated Amount BB / 49.2 Assigned
A4
Supertex Woven Industries LT, Fund Based - TL BB+ 45 Withdrawn
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A 11000 Revised from
Papers Ltd A+
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And FB Fac * A 2500 Revised from
Papers Ltd A+
* Please note that utilization of cash credit facilities are inter-changeable with working
capital demand loan, buyers credit, FCNR , packing credit and other short-term loans, which are
rated on short-term scale (i.e. A1); however the total utilization under all these
facilities not to exceed Rs 250 crore.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A 2000 Revised from
Papers Ltd A+
Triveni Ship Breakers CC facility BB 30 suspended
Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.3 Revised to
ICRA]BB
Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 90 Revised to
ICRA]BB
Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 65 suspended
A4
Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 60 Revised from
(SO) BB(SO)
Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd TL BB- 104.5 Revised from
(SO) BB(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
