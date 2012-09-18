Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Fibres Ltd BG ICRA]A4 72 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA]A4 19 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd Foreign LOC* ICRA]A4 80.6 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD/FBP** ICRA]A4 10 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA]A4 53.2 Assigned Arya Omnitalk Wireless Non-FB A3+ 120 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 10 Revised from A4(SO) Net 4 India Ltd NFBL A4+ 375 Downgraded from A3 R. K. Cotton'S ST FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Royel Impex Non-FB Fac A4 150 Assigned Royel Impex Non-fund based A4 50 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Safepack Industries Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries ST, Non Fund Based - A4 40 Downgraded LOC from A4+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Non-FB Fac A1 2000 Reaffirmed Papers Ltd Triveni Ship Breakers ST non fund based ICRA]A4 265.8 suspended facility Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Fibres Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd SLC BB- 22.5 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd TL BB- 215.2 Assigned Alm Industries Ltd TL BB+ 45 Suspended Alm Industries Ltd fund based working BB+ 40 Suspended capital Fac Arya Omnitalk Wireless CC BBB 50 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Blackstone Gem & Jewellery Proposed fund based B 150 Assigned Bk lines Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd FBL -CC BB- 120 Assigned Kiran Buildtech LT: FBL B 90 Assigned Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed Industry (SO) Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd TL Fac D 25 Reaffirmed Industry Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd FB Fac D 35 Reaffirmed Industry Lakshmi Enterprises Proposed limits (CC) B+ 150 Assigned Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 115 Revised from BB(SO) Net 4 India Ltd FBL BB+ 520 Downgraded from BBB- (earlier Rs. 24.10 crore) Net 4 India Ltd TL BB+ 240 Downgraded from BBB- (earlier 2.50cr) Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL D 1886.5 Revised from BB+ Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FB limits D 1450 Revised from BB Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST non FB D 1250 Revised from A4+ R. K. Cotton'S TL facility B 4.2 Suspended R. K. Cotton'S LT fund based facility B 40 Suspended Royel Impex FB Fac B 50 Assigned Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 95.6 Revised from B+ Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 110 Revised from B+ Satyanam Enterprises FBL (Working Capital B 90 Assigned Demand Loan) Shreeji Trading Company CC BB- 200 Revised from BB Shreeji Trading Company Overdraft BB- 180 Revised from BB Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 Cr Shreeji Trading Company CC/Overdraft BB- 170 Revised from (Proposed) BB Skylark Mansions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 500 Assigned Sputnik Electricals & fund based Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Engineering Co Supertex Woven Industries LT, Fund Based - CC BB 90 Downgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 Crore) Supertex Woven Industries Unallocated Amount BB / 49.2 Assigned A4 Supertex Woven Industries LT, Fund Based - TL BB+ 45 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A 11000 Revised from Papers Ltd A+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And FB Fac * A 2500 Revised from Papers Ltd A+ * Please note that utilization of cash credit facilities are inter-changeable with working capital demand loan, buyers credit, FCNR , packing credit and other short-term loans, which are rated on short-term scale (i.e. A1); however the total utilization under all these facilities not to exceed Rs 250 crore. Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A 2000 Revised from Papers Ltd A+ Triveni Ship Breakers CC facility BB 30 suspended Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.3 Revised to ICRA]BB Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 90 Revised to ICRA]BB Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 65 suspended A4 Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 60 Revised from (SO) BB(SO) Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd TL BB- 104.5 Revised from (SO) BB(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.