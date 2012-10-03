Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bestech India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A3 400 Reaffirmed Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LOC A4+ 250 Withdrawn Fairwealth Commodity Broking ST Bk lines A4 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd Short-TL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Gufic Biosciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 62.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.27 crore) Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt ST, FB Fac A2+ 401 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalimati Steel Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 11.5 Suspended LOC and BG Fac M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Standby LOC A4 15 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned Maharaja Institute Of MBA Programme EB4 IN Assigned Technology Mysore Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 110 Assigned Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 110 Assigned Natural Sugar & Allied ST FB Fac A3 160 Suspended Industries Ltd Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd NFBL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 730 upgraded from A2 (enhanced from Rs 55.00 cr) Sri Someshwara Fertilizers & ST-Non-fund based A4 16.5 Assigned Chemicals Star Wire (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 320 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including CP) A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurofood Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 100 Withdrawn Baba Isher Singh Educational FBL- Overdraft BB 20 Assigned Society Baba Isher Singh Educational FBL- TL BB 56.5 Assigned Society Baba Isher Singh Educational Unallocated BB 13.5 Assigned Society Bestech India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhuwalka Alloys Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 40 Assigned Bhuwalka Castings & Forging TL BB+ 54.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka Castings & Forging Fund Based - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brijsons Hotel Pvt Ltd TL D 623.3 Assigned Brijsons Hotel Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 36.7 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 12500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 364 Suspended Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 95 Suspended Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Upgraded from A+ Gufic Biosciences Ltd TL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Gufic Biosciences Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Indag Rubber Ltd LT FBL A+ 145 Reaffirmed Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt Long-TL BBB+ 848 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Schöttle Auto Parts Pvt LT, FB Fac* BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd *: long term fund based limit is sublimit to the short term fund based limit K.P. Garments Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Kalimati Steel Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 88.8 Suspended capital Fac Lokmangal Agro Industries Ltd LT loans D 400 Suspended M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.4 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB 35 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 41.6 Assigned M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/CC BB / 40 Assigned A4 M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Inland Bill BB / 30 Assigned Discounting/CC A4 Mahadevi Cotton Industries CC Limits B 70 Assigned Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 510 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs 45.4cr ) Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 30 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs 2.00 cr) Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed / Assigned (reduced from Rs 2.80 cr) Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Assigned Meenakshi Bright Steel Bars TL BB+ 22.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meenakshi Bright Steel Bars Fund Based - CC BB+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Assigned Natural Sugar & Allied LT loans & FB Fac BBB- 1340 Suspended Industries Ltd Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd TL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B- 95.5 Upgraded from D Shankar Rice & General Mills Proposed limits B- 2.1 Upgraded from D Shri Sai Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac D 488 Revised from BB Somany Ceramics Ltd FBL BBB+ 1500 upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 120.00 cr) Somany Ceramics Ltd TL BBB+ 931.9 upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 80.27 cr) Sri Jayajothi & Co. Ltd TL Fac D 1600 Assigned Sri Someshwara Fertilizers & LT- Fund based B+ 60 Assigned Chemicals Star Wire (India) Ltd TL BBB 2003 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Ltd FBL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Assigned Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD AA+ 3250 Upgraded from AA Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 5000 Upgraded from Debenture) AA Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 2750 Upgraded from AA ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable; the combined utilization of the limits cannot exceed Rs 275 crore Varun Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac D 1458 Revised from BB/ A4 Vishwakarma Refractories Pvt Fund Based - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)