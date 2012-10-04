Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Carriers Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Standby Limit A2+# 100 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC A2+# 900 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd ST-Fund Based A1+ 3850 Retained Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ 199.8 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual A2+ 22.2 Assigned Share (SO) Indus Tubes Ltd LOC/BG A4 160 Reaffirmed Jaina Marketing & Associates Non-FB Fac A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2 38 Suspended Fac Ptc India Ltd NFBL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ptc India Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non-based limits D 35 Downgraded (Reduced from Rs. 6.0 crore) from A4 Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A2+# 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company FBL -TL BBB- 468.7 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Bharat Carriers Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd FBL - TL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL BBB+# 381.9 Reaffirmed/ Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC BBB+# 550 Reaffirmed/ Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG BBB+# 30 Reaffirmed/ Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Fund Based* A+ 5000* Retained *includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for Non-Fund Based Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-Fund Based* A+ 1505 Retained *Rs.150 crore is interchangeable to fund based Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed A+/ 6645 Retained A1+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 251.6 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 31.1 Assigned (SO) Indus Tubes Ltd CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed Jaina Marketing & Associates FB Fac BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 75.0 crore) Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd LT loans & CC facility BBB+ 513.2 Suspended Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale - FBL BBB- 780 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 26 Crore Renaissance Holdings & Line of credit BB 300 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT FB limits D 75 Downgraded from B+ (Enhanced from Rs. 2.0 crore) Spark Green Energy TL D 800 Downgraded (Ahmednagar) Pvt Ltd from BB Spark Green Energy (Satara) Ltd TL BB- 800 Downgraded from BB Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC BBB+# 400 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG BBB+# 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)