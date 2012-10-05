Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrimas Chemicals Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore) Anand Tissues Ltd Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Colorant Ltd ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non fund based Bk A1+ 6000 Withdrawn limits Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Gcl India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Revised from A4+ (earlier Rs. 1.00 crore) Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 100 Assigned Ptc Energy Ltd Non-FBL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Super Electro Films Ltd NFBL A4 130 Assigned Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 266 Revised from A3 Vijmohan Construction Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FD programme MAA- Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abw Infrastructure Ltd TL D 1169.4 Revised from BB+ Abw Infrastructure Ltd overdraft Fac D 600 Revised from BB+ Abw Infrastructure Ltd non-FBL D 330.6 Revised from BB+ Agrimas Chemicals Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15 crore) Anand Tissues Ltd TL BB- 155 Revised from B+ Anand Tissues Ltd Fund Based Working BB- 105.5 Revised from Capital Limits B+ Colorant Ltd LT, FBL BB 65 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore) Colorant Ltd TL BB- 10 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs 0.50 crore) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd fund based Bk limits AA- 13660 Withdrawn Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 12800 Withdrawn Dwarkesh Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 230 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 15 crores) Gcl India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 205 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. 13.00 crore) Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FBL BB 85 Assigned Nama Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 2529.3 Downgraded from BBB(SO) Simpex Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Revised BB (enhanced from Rs. 12 crores) Sriji Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 10 crores) Sterling & Wilson Ltd FBL A+ 2500 Revised from AA- Sterling & Wilson Ltd NFBL A+ / 9000 Assigned A1 /Revised from A1+ (Enhanced from Rs. 800 crore) Super Electro Films Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 140 Assigned Super Electro Films Ltd TL BB 96.8 Assigned Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 1227.6 Revised from Capital Limits BBB- Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB 315.3 Revised from BBB- Vijmohan Construction Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Vrl Logistics Ltd FBL- CC BB+ 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00 crores) Vrl Logistics Ltd TL BB+ 2829.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 186.22 crores) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)