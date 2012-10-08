Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ----- ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Central Power Non-FBL A4 2600 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd A2+ Andhra Pradesh Central Power ST borrowing D 8250 Withdrawn Distribution Co. Ltd Anshul Steels Ltd ST non fund based Bk D 90 Suspended Fac Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 80 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Benlon India Ltd non fund based, BG Fac A3 200 Suspended Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd Non FBL - (LOC)* A4 6.6 Assigned * Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Term Loan Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-FBLed A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Jocil Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA]A1 130 Withdrawn Karnataka Bank Ltd CD programme A1+ Assigned Kirloskar Integrated Grading SP 3B - Suspended Technology Ltd Malabar Food Stuff Company FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Phthalo Colours And Chemicals ST FBL A4 110 Revised from (I) Ltd D enhanced from Rs. 10.0 crores Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST- Fund based/ Non A3+ 786.5 Reaffirmed Fund based Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA]A4 10 Assigned Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ - Withdrawn (SO) Ssk Exports Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 195 Suspended limits Switchgears & Structurals ST non-FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2000 Assigned Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (including CP) Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+ - Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund mfs Wah Restaurants Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Central Power LT Debt B 12850 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd A- Andhra Pradesh Central Power FBL B 870 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd A- Anjani Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Assigned Anshul Steels Ltd LT loans D 107.3 Suspended Anshul Steels Ltd FB Bk Fac D 130 Suspended Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) BB 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) BB 57.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits BB / 32.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Bansal Sales FBL (CC) BB- 65 Reaffirmed Benlon India Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 981 Suspended capital Fac Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13 Assigned Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Assigned Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd optionally B+ 15 Assigned convertible debenture(BD)*# *sublimit within Cash Credit/# OD(BD) - Overdraft against Book Debt Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd FBL - (TL) B+ 102 Assigned Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd FBL - (CC) B+ 40 Assigned Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based B 955 Assigned Bloom Dekor Ltd TL BB 17 Reaffirmed Bloom Dekor Ltd FBL BB/ 150 Reaffirmed A4 Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 245 Suspended Jocil Ltd LT, FB Fac A 52.5 Withdrawn Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2500 Assigned programme Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds A Assigned M N Polytex Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 77.5 Suspended Malabar Food Stuff Company TL Fac B+ 5.7 upgraded from B Malabar Food Stuff Company FB Fac (Sub-limit of B+ 5 upgraded from packing credit) B Meenakshi Ammal Trust FB Fac B/ 350 Suspended A4 Om Cotex CC B+ 70 Assigned Phthalo Colours And Chemicals LT Fund Based/ TL B- 80 Revised from (I) Ltd Limits D reduced from Rs. 13.0 crores Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB 1770.9 Reaffirmed Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10cr) Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Assigned Sky Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd FBL B 1000 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Seasonal CC B 64 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B 14 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 18 Assigned Demand Loan Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG B 2.5 Assigned Sri Muthukumaran Educational TL D 1200 Suspended Trust Ssk Exports Ltd TL B+ 15 Suspended Ssk Exports Ltd LT FBL B+ 31.5 Suspended Ssk Exports Ltd non fund based Bk B+ 3 Suspended limits Sukhwani Associates Fund Based - CC D 110 Revised from B+ Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BB+/ 300 Assigned A4+ Switchgears & Structurals LT fund based and B 55 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd non-FBL from BB Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Assigned Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 510 Assigned Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Unique Forwarders TL BB 56 Assigned Venu Foods Industries CC B+ 60 Assigned Venu Foods Industries TL B+ 11 Assigned W.S. Industries (India) Ltd NCD [ICRA[C 300 Assigned Wah Restaurants Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 420 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.