Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ----- ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Central Power Non-FBL A4 2600 Revised from
Distribution Co. Ltd A2+
Andhra Pradesh Central Power ST borrowing D 8250 Withdrawn
Distribution Co. Ltd
Anshul Steels Ltd ST non fund based Bk D 90 Suspended
Fac
Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 80 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Benlon India Ltd non fund based, BG Fac A3 200 Suspended
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd Non FBL - (LOC)* A4 6.6 Assigned
* Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Term Loan
Bloom Dekor Ltd Non-FBLed A4 102.5 Reaffirmed
Jocil Ltd non-FB Fac ICRA]A1 130 Withdrawn
Karnataka Bank Ltd CD programme A1+ Assigned
Kirloskar Integrated Grading SP 3B - Suspended
Technology Ltd
Malabar Food Stuff Company FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed
Phthalo Colours And Chemicals ST FBL A4 110 Revised from
(I) Ltd D
enhanced from Rs. 10.0 crores
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST- Fund based/ Non A3+ 786.5 Reaffirmed
Fund based
Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA]A4 10 Assigned
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A2+ - Withdrawn
(SO)
Ssk Exports Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 195 Suspended
limits
Switchgears & Structurals ST non-FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2000 Assigned
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+ - Assigned
Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund mfs
Wah Restaurants Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Central Power LT Debt B 12850 Revised from
Distribution Co. Ltd A-
Andhra Pradesh Central Power FBL B 870 Revised from
Distribution Co. Ltd A-
Anjani Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Assigned
Anshul Steels Ltd LT loans D 107.3 Suspended
Anshul Steels Ltd FB Bk Fac D 130 Suspended
Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) BB 30 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) BB 57.5 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits BB / 32.5 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd A4
Bansal Sales FBL (CC) BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Benlon India Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 981 Suspended
capital Fac
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13 Assigned
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15 Assigned
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd optionally B+ 15 Assigned
convertible
debenture(BD)*#
*sublimit within Cash Credit/# OD(BD) - Overdraft against Book Debt
Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd FBL - (TL) B+ 102 Assigned
Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd FBL - (CC) B+ 40 Assigned
Bhalkeshwar Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based B 955 Assigned
Bloom Dekor Ltd TL BB 17 Reaffirmed
Bloom Dekor Ltd FBL BB/ 150 Reaffirmed
A4
Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 245 Suspended
Jocil Ltd LT, FB Fac A 52.5 Withdrawn
Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2500 Assigned
programme
Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds A Assigned
M N Polytex Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 77.5 Suspended
Malabar Food Stuff Company TL Fac B+ 5.7 upgraded from
B
Malabar Food Stuff Company FB Fac (Sub-limit of B+ 5 upgraded from
packing credit) B
Meenakshi Ammal Trust FB Fac B/ 350 Suspended
A4
Om Cotex CC B+ 70 Assigned
Phthalo Colours And Chemicals LT Fund Based/ TL B- 80 Revised from
(I) Ltd Limits D
reduced from Rs. 13.0 crores
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB 1770.9 Reaffirmed
Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10cr)
Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB- 85 Assigned
Sky Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd FBL B 1000 Assigned
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Seasonal CC B 64 Assigned
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B 14 Assigned
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 18 Assigned
Demand Loan
Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG B 2.5 Assigned
Sri Muthukumaran Educational TL D 1200 Suspended
Trust
Ssk Exports Ltd TL B+ 15 Suspended
Ssk Exports Ltd LT FBL B+ 31.5 Suspended
Ssk Exports Ltd non fund based Bk B+ 3 Suspended
limits
Sukhwani Associates Fund Based - CC D 110 Revised from
B+
Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BB+/ 300 Assigned
A4+
Switchgears & Structurals LT fund based and B 55 Downgraded
(India) Pvt Ltd non-FBL from BB
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Assigned
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 510 Assigned
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed
Unique Forwarders TL BB 56 Assigned
Venu Foods Industries CC B+ 60 Assigned
Venu Foods Industries TL B+ 11 Assigned
W.S. Industries (India) Ltd NCD [ICRA[C 300 Assigned
Wah Restaurants Pvt Ltd Long-TL D 420 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
