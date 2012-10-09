Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1 667.4 Reaffirmed Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt ST, non-fund based A4 540 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital Fac Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 2180 Revised from A3+ Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A2+ Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 A3 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Sumeet Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 2180 Revised from A3+ Enhanced from Rs. 180.00 crore T.C. Terrytex Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 1100 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Bill Discounting A2+ 200 Assigned Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Letters of Credit/ BG A2+ 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ 300 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 6077.8 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 14500 Reaffirmed Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC B- 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital Loan B- 8.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital TL B- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (Tier BB+ 165 Assigned II Debt) Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Long-TL BB 106.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt LT, FB working BB 250 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd TL BBB- 7.3 Revised from BBB Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd TL - ECB BBB- 1512.4 Revised from BBB Gora Mal Hari Ram Ltd CC Facility BBB- 1130 Revised from BBB Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvi PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 394.3 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvi PTC Series A2 B+(SO) 69.6 Assigned Sree Viinayaka Rice Mill FBL D 56 Assigned Sree Viinayaka Rice Mill Unallocated limits D 54 Assigned Sumeet Industries Ltd TL BBB- 7.3 Revised from BBB Reduced from Rs. 3.66 crore Sumeet Industries Ltd TL - ECB BBB- 1512.4 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 133.50 crore Sumeet Industries Ltd CC Facility BBB- 1130 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 57.00 crore T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT: FBL^ B+ 1040 Reaffirmed ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.75 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 104.0 crore T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT: Non-FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd TL A- 2100 Assigned Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC A- 710 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)