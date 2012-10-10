Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital A4+ 90 Assigned B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 10 Assigned Giriraj Industries Demand Loan against A4 30 Assigned Warehousing Receipt Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd NFBL A4 330 Downgraded from A3 & & Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-EPC * A4 250 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-FBP * A4 250 Reaffirmed/ Assigned *enhanced from Rs.3.50; Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. Restoration Engineers BG A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sharp Tanks And Structurals ST, FB /non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.2.0 crore) Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation LOC A4 265 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs.22.50 Crore) Shiva Spin (N) Knit Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rice Mills FB Fac B 290 Assigned Ashutosh Foods FB Fac B 290 Assigned Bcc Estates Pvt Ltd LT BB+ 250 Downgraded from BBB- Bhagwati Rice Mills FBL B 190 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Corporation LOC B+ / 100 Reaffirmed/ A4 Assigned Giriraj Industries CC Limits B 120 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.2.50 crore against Book Debts Giriraj Industries Stand by Line of B 18 Assigned Credit Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvii PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 342.1 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvii PTC Series A2 B(SO) 60.4 Assigned Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 55 Assigned Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT Loans B 53.3 Assigned Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd TL BB 528 Downgraded from BBB-& & Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd FBL BB 380 Downgraded from BBB-& & Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications Manish Bearing Enterprises FB Fac B 65 Assigned R.L Foods FB Fac B 290 Assigned Restoration Engineers TL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Restoration Engineers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 424.2 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 33.50 crore) Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5 Withdrawn Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, FB limits BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.7.0 crore) Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, non-FB limits BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.26.0 crore) Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation CC BB 30 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs.2.50 Crore) Shiva Spin (N) Knit Ltd working capital Fac B+ 50 Suspended Sukhm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 400 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 81.5 Assigned Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.