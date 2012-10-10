Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital A4+ 90 Assigned
B.S. Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 10 Assigned
Giriraj Industries Demand Loan against A4 30 Assigned
Warehousing Receipt
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned
Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd NFBL A4 330 Downgraded
from
A3 &
& Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-EPC * A4 250 Reaffirmed
*Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore.
Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-FBP * A4 250 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
*enhanced from Rs.3.50; Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore.
Restoration Engineers BG A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Sharp Tanks And Structurals ST, FB /non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.2.0 crore)
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation LOC A4 265 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.22.50 Crore)
Shiva Spin (N) Knit Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Rice Mills FB Fac B 290 Assigned
Ashutosh Foods FB Fac B 290 Assigned
Bcc Estates Pvt Ltd LT BB+ 250 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Bhagwati Rice Mills FBL B 190 Reaffirmed
Bharat Industrial Corporation LOC B+ / 100 Reaffirmed/
A4 Assigned
Giriraj Industries CC Limits B 120 Assigned
* includes sublimit of Rs.2.50 crore against Book Debts
Giriraj Industries Stand by Line of B 18 Assigned
Credit
Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvii PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 342.1 Assigned
Ifmr Capital Mosec Xvii PTC Series A2 B(SO) 60.4 Assigned
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 55 Assigned
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT Loans B 53.3 Assigned
Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd TL BB 528 Downgraded
from
BBB-&
& Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd FBL BB 380 Downgraded
from
BBB-&
& Under Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Manish Bearing Enterprises FB Fac B 65 Assigned
R.L Foods FB Fac B 290 Assigned
Restoration Engineers TL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed
Restoration Engineers CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 424.2 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 33.50 crore)
Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore)
Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5 Withdrawn
Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, FB limits BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.7.0 crore)
Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, non-FB limits BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.26.0 crore)
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation CC BB 30 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.2.50 Crore)
Shiva Spin (N) Knit Ltd working capital Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Sukhm Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 400 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 81.5 Assigned
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
