Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A2+ 8849 Reaffirmed Instrument Limits (Reduced from Rs. 885.00 crore) Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd ST Debt A2+ 2950 Reaffirmed Instrument (Reduced from Rs. 327.00 crore Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A2+ 2500 Reaffirmed Instrument Ktl Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.05cr) Ktl Pvt Ltd Channel Financing A4 160 Reaffirmed Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 300 Revised from A3+ Enhancedfrom Rs.20.00 crore National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Assigned Corporation Ltd Paxal Corporation Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST fund based A4 100 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A4+ Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST non-FB Fac A4 240 Revised from Ltd A4+ Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST non-fund based A4 100 Revised from Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A4+ Sterling & Wilson Ltd CP A1 1000 Assigned Telco Construction Equipment CP / STD Programme A1 3000 downgraded Co. Ltd from ICRA]A1+ Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Revised from A4+ Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST fund based A4 110 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A4+ Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 120 Revised from A4+ Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 110 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac A4+ Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00cr) Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 18.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Express Cargo (India) LT FB Fac BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac AA 15000 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Fac AA 72000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 5200 crore Avnash Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 10000 Assigned Ltd Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd FB, LT Limits A- 10680 Reaffirmed Instrument Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd TL* A- 3534.5 Reaffirmed Instrument Reduced from Rs. 371.31 crore)*Include USD 34.5 million and JPY 0.82 billion foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 55.61/USD and JPY 79.77/USD as on June 30, 2012 Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd LT Debt Programme A- 100 Reaffirmed Instrument Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Unallocated Limits A- / 501.5 Reaffirmed Instrument A2+ Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital Limits B+ / 400 Downgraded A4 from BBB/ A3+ Jamna Auto Industries TL D 696.4 Downgraded from ICRA]BBB Jamna Auto Industries Unallocated D / 197.9 Downgraded D from BBB/ A3+ Jamna Auto Industries Working Capital Fac D/ 2557.5 Downgraded D from BBB/ A3+ Ktl Pvt Ltd TL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed Ktl Pvt Ltd CC BB 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.0cr) Manmeet Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 55 Assigned Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from BBB enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 138.4 Revised from BBB enhanced from Rs.8.08 crore National Industrial FB Limits BB- 217.7 Assigned Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crores) Ninaniya Estates Ltd FB Bk Fac B 325 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 175 Reaffirmed Paxal Corporation CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills TL Fac B+ 1564.7* Revised from Ltd BB+ *Amount outstanding on the Rs.191.75 Crore term loan facilities rated in February 2012 Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills LT FB Fac B+ 1005 Revised from Ltd BB+ Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Long -term non-FB Fac B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB+ Telco Construction Equipment Fund based / Non-FB A+ 7000 Downgraded Co. Ltd Fac (negative) from / A1 AA-/ A1+ Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1149.6* Revised from BB+ *Amount outstanding on the Rs.126.29 Crore term loan facilities rated in February 2012 Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 520 Revised from BB+ Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BB 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00cr) Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 46 Revised from BB (earlier Rs. 5.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.