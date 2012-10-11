Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A2+ 8849 Reaffirmed
Instrument Limits
(Reduced from Rs. 885.00 crore)
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd ST Debt A2+ 2950 Reaffirmed
Instrument
(Reduced from Rs. 327.00 crore
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A2+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Instrument
Ktl Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1.05cr)
Ktl Pvt Ltd Channel Financing A4 160 Reaffirmed
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 300 Revised from
A3+
Enhancedfrom Rs.20.00 crore
National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Paxal Corporation Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST fund based A4 100 Revised from
Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A4+
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST non-FB Fac A4 240 Revised from
Ltd A4+
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills ST non-fund based A4 100 Revised from
Ltd (sub-limit) Fac A4+
Sterling & Wilson Ltd CP A1 1000 Assigned
Telco Construction Equipment CP / STD Programme A1 3000 downgraded
Co. Ltd from ICRA]A1+
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Revised from
A4+
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST fund based A4 110 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A4+
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 120 Revised from
A4+
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 110 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac A4+
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.00cr)
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 18.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Express Cargo (India) LT FB Fac BB 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac AA 15000 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Fac AA 72000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 5200 crore
Avnash Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Assigned
Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 10000 Assigned
Ltd
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd FB, LT Limits A- 10680 Reaffirmed
Instrument
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd TL* A- 3534.5 Reaffirmed
Instrument
Reduced from Rs. 371.31 crore)*Include USD 34.5 million and JPY 0.82 billion foreign currency
term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 55.61/USD and JPY 79.77/USD as on June 30, 2012
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd LT Debt Programme A- 100 Reaffirmed
Instrument
Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Unallocated Limits A- / 501.5 Reaffirmed
Instrument A2+
Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital Limits B+ / 400 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB/
A3+
Jamna Auto Industries TL D 696.4 Downgraded
from ICRA]BBB
Jamna Auto Industries Unallocated D / 197.9 Downgraded
D from
BBB/
A3+
Jamna Auto Industries Working Capital Fac D/ 2557.5 Downgraded
D from
BBB/
A3+
Ktl Pvt Ltd TL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed
Ktl Pvt Ltd CC BB 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.0cr)
Manmeet Ispat Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 55 Assigned
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from
BBB
enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 138.4 Revised from
BBB
enhanced from Rs.8.08 crore
National Industrial FB Limits BB- 217.7 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crores)
Ninaniya Estates Ltd FB Bk Fac B 325 Reaffirmed
Ninaniya Estates Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 175 Reaffirmed
Paxal Corporation CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills TL Fac B+ 1564.7* Revised from
Ltd BB+
*Amount outstanding on the Rs.191.75 Crore term loan facilities rated in February 2012
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills LT FB Fac B+ 1005 Revised from
Ltd BB+
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Long -term non-FB Fac B+ 50 Revised from
Ltd BB+
Telco Construction Equipment Fund based / Non-FB A+ 7000 Downgraded
Co. Ltd Fac (negative) from
/ A1 AA-/
A1+
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac B+ 1149.6* Revised from
BB+
*Amount outstanding on the Rs.126.29 Crore term loan facilities rated in February 2012
Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 520 Revised from
BB+
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BB 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6.00cr)
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 46 Revised from
BB
(earlier Rs. 5.00 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
