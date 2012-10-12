Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Calcutta Industrial Supply Non-FBL* D 700 Downgraded
Corporation from A4
(reduced from Rs 100.0 crore)
Kunj Behari Lal Charitable non fund based BG Fac A4 27.5 Suspended
Trust
Majestic Auto Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 250 Downgraded
from A1
Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1+ 5 Suspended
Fac (SO)
Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Assigned
Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd NFBL A3 7700 Reaffirmed
(PY 680.0)
Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+ / 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
*AIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atr Warehousing Pvt Ltd FBL D 770 Reaffirmed
Calcutta Industrial Supply FBL D 134 Downgraded
Corporation from B
(reduced from Rs 25.0 crore)
Elder Health Care Ltd TL D 70 Revised from
BB
Elder Health Care Ltd FB Fac D 315 Revised from
BB
Flora Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B 20 assigned
Flora Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B 37 assigned
Goodricke Group Ltd FBL* AA-/ 750 Reaffirmed
A1+
* GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA-/ 80 Reaffirmed
A1+
* GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Juhi Alloys Ltd LT FBL B+ 110 Suspended
Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed
A1+
* KTCPL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term
facilities
Kunj Behari Lal Charitable LT loans BB- 146 Suspended
Trust
Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB+ 815 Downgraded
from A-
Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB+ 115 Downgraded
from A-
Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 85 Downgraded
from A-
Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC BBB+/ 60 Downgraded
A2+ from
A- /
A1
Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd LT loans AA- 115 Suspended
(SO)
Rimjhim Ispat Ltd LT loans B+ 1038.8 Suspended
Rimjhim Ispat Ltd unallocated limits B+ 381.2 Suspended
Skh Metals Ltd TL BB 1403.6 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Skh Metals Ltd CC BB 250 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Skh Metals Ltd Working Capital Limits BB / 2237.9 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB-/
ICRA]A3
Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Stci Finance Ltd LT Bonds Programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+ / 45 Reaffirmed
A1+
* SHIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities
Tata Motors Ltd NCD (NCD) AA- 9000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA- 60000 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac (Buyer's AA- 10000 Assigned
Credit)
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Assigned
* The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and
short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Assigned
Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd Rupee TL BBB- 14546.1 Reaffirmed
(PY 1292.48)
Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed
Win Pet & Polymers CC B+ 20 Assigned
Win Pet & Polymers TL B+ 42.5 Assigned
