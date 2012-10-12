Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calcutta Industrial Supply Non-FBL* D 700 Downgraded Corporation from A4 (reduced from Rs 100.0 crore) Kunj Behari Lal Charitable non fund based BG Fac A4 27.5 Suspended Trust Majestic Auto Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 250 Downgraded from A1 Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1+ 5 Suspended Fac (SO) Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Assigned Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd NFBL A3 7700 Reaffirmed (PY 680.0) Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+ / 50 Reaffirmed A1+ *AIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atr Warehousing Pvt Ltd FBL D 770 Reaffirmed Calcutta Industrial Supply FBL D 134 Downgraded Corporation from B (reduced from Rs 25.0 crore) Elder Health Care Ltd TL D 70 Revised from BB Elder Health Care Ltd FB Fac D 315 Revised from BB Flora Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B 20 assigned Flora Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B 37 assigned Goodricke Group Ltd FBL* AA-/ 750 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA-/ 80 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Juhi Alloys Ltd LT FBL B+ 110 Suspended Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed A1+ * KTCPL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Kunj Behari Lal Charitable LT loans BB- 146 Suspended Trust Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB+ 815 Downgraded from A- Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB+ 115 Downgraded from A- Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 85 Downgraded from A- Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC BBB+/ 60 Downgraded A2+ from A- / A1 Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd LT loans AA- 115 Suspended (SO) Rimjhim Ispat Ltd LT loans B+ 1038.8 Suspended Rimjhim Ispat Ltd unallocated limits B+ 381.2 Suspended Skh Metals Ltd TL BB 1403.6 Downgraded from BBB- Skh Metals Ltd CC BB 250 Downgraded from BBB- Skh Metals Ltd Working Capital Limits BB / 2237.9 Downgraded A4 from BBB-/ ICRA]A3 Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA 2000 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd LT Bonds Programme AA 3000 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+ / 45 Reaffirmed A1+ * SHIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Tata Motors Ltd NCD (NCD) AA- 9000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA- 60000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac (Buyer's AA- 10000 Assigned Credit) Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Assigned * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Assigned Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd Rupee TL BBB- 14546.1 Reaffirmed (PY 1292.48) Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Win Pet & Polymers CC B+ 20 Assigned Win Pet & Polymers TL B+ 42.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)