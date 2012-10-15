Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dd International Inc. Non-FBL- LOC A4 30 Revised from A3 Dd International Inc. Non-FBL- BG A4 30 Revised from A3 Fancy Fittings Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A2 146 Suspended Fac Hilltop Ceramic BG A4 9 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Indraprastha Gas Ltd Fund Based ST Limits** A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Proposed/unallocated limit Indraprastha Gas Ltd Non Fund Based ST A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Limits Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives NFBL (sub-limit of Rs A4+ 250 Downgraded Co. Ltd 100 crore FB limits) from A3 Jinny Marine Traders Export Packing A4 60 Assigned Credit- Existing Jinny Marine Traders Export Packing A4 60 Assigned Credit- Proposed Jinny Marine Traders Credit Exposure A4 10 Assigned Limit- Existing Jinny Marine Traders Credit Exposure A4 5 Assigned Limit- Proposed Radhe Renewable Energy ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. Non-FBL A4 122 Assigned Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill discount A4 5 Assigned facility under L/C Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit cum A4 40 Assigned FBP/FBD Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign L/C A4 5 Assigned Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign A4 5 Assigned Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Telecom Assets Ltd Sanctioned TL BB + 683 Reaffirmed Acme Telecom Assets Ltd Unallocated LT Loan BB + 1130 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA 40000 Retained (SO) Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA 15000 Retained (SO) Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 900 Reaffirmed Dd International Inc. FBL- CC/PCL/PCFC BB 1000 Revised from BBB- Dd International Inc. Unallocated BB 190 Revised from BBB- Delhi International Airport Rupee TL BBB 36500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport External Commercial BBB 16160 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Borrowings Delhi International Airport CC Limits BBB 2010 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport NFBL BBB 490 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits BBB / 4840 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3+ Dhanji Developers LT loans B+ 337.5 Suspended Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd CC BB- 115 Reaffirmed / Assigned Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd Overdraft BB- 3 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LT FBL BBB 148.5 Suspended Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC Fac BB - 125 Suspended (SO) Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB - 56.3 Suspended (SO) Hilltop Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned Hilltop Ceramic TL B+ 17 Assigned Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC Fac B 50 Suspended Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 102.5 Suspended Indraprastha Gas Ltd TL* AAA 8500 Reaffirmed * Includes unallocated loans of Rs. 187.50 crore Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives FBL BB+ 1700 Downgraded Co. Ltd from BBB- Jinny Marine Traders TL BB 59.1 Assigned Jks Constructions Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 350 Suspended Jks Constructions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac BB 250 Suspended Jpb Fibers Fund Based: CC BB- 100 Revised from Facility BB (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Jpb Fibers Fund Based: TL BB- 91.2 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 5.74 crore) Kanunga Extrustion Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 220 Suspended Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - TL B- 35.4 upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 5.31 crore earlier) Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - CC B- 60 upgraded from D Palai Jyoti Banquet Pvt Ltd LT loans D 200 Suspended Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 180 Assigned Radhe Renewable Energy LT fund based CC Fac BB- 200 Suspended Development Pvt Ltd Radhe Renewable Energy TL Fac BB- 30.6 Suspended Development Pvt Ltd Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Fund based/ NFBL B+ / 550 Assigned A4 Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. TL BB 1402.1 Assigned Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. FB Limits (CC) BB 788 Assigned Sreeja Traders Demand Loan B 200 Assigned Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC B+ 15 Assigned Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL B+ 29.2 Assigned Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB + 840.3 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB + 332.2 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 