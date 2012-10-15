Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dd International Inc. Non-FBL- LOC A4 30 Revised from
A3
Dd International Inc. Non-FBL- BG A4 30 Revised from
A3
Fancy Fittings Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A2 146 Suspended
Fac
Hilltop Ceramic BG A4 9 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Fund Based ST Limits** A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
**Proposed/unallocated limit
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Non Fund Based ST A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Limits
Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives NFBL (sub-limit of Rs A4+ 250 Downgraded
Co. Ltd 100 crore FB limits) from A3
Jinny Marine Traders Export Packing A4 60 Assigned
Credit- Existing
Jinny Marine Traders Export Packing A4 60 Assigned
Credit- Proposed
Jinny Marine Traders Credit Exposure A4 10 Assigned
Limit- Existing
Jinny Marine Traders Credit Exposure A4 5 Assigned
Limit- Proposed
Radhe Renewable Energy ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Development Pvt Ltd
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. Non-FBL A4 122 Assigned
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill discount A4 5 Assigned
facility under L/C
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit cum A4 40 Assigned
FBP/FBD
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign L/C A4 5 Assigned
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign A4 5 Assigned
Guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acme Telecom Assets Ltd Sanctioned TL BB + 683 Reaffirmed
Acme Telecom Assets Ltd Unallocated LT Loan BB + 1130 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA 40000 Retained
(SO)
Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA 15000 Retained
(SO)
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 900 Reaffirmed
Dd International Inc. FBL- CC/PCL/PCFC BB 1000 Revised from
BBB-
Dd International Inc. Unallocated BB 190 Revised from
BBB-
Delhi International Airport Rupee TL BBB 36500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Delhi International Airport External Commercial BBB 16160 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Borrowings
Delhi International Airport CC Limits BBB 2010 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Delhi International Airport NFBL BBB 490 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits BBB / 4840 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A3+
Dhanji Developers LT loans B+ 337.5 Suspended
Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd CC BB- 115 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Eastern Logic Infoway Ltd Overdraft BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd LT FBL BBB 148.5 Suspended
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC Fac BB - 125 Suspended
(SO)
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB - 56.3 Suspended
(SO)
Hilltop Ceramic CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned
Hilltop Ceramic TL B+ 17 Assigned
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC Fac B 50 Suspended
Hi-Mac Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 102.5 Suspended
Indraprastha Gas Ltd TL* AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
* Includes unallocated loans of Rs. 187.50 crore
Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives FBL BB+ 1700 Downgraded
Co. Ltd from
BBB-
Jinny Marine Traders TL BB 59.1 Assigned
Jks Constructions Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 350 Suspended
Jks Constructions Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac BB 250 Suspended
Jpb Fibers Fund Based: CC BB- 100 Revised from
Facility BB
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Jpb Fibers Fund Based: TL BB- 91.2 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 5.74 crore)
Kanunga Extrustion Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 220 Suspended
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - TL B- 35.4 upgraded from
D
(reduced from Rs. 5.31 crore earlier)
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - CC B- 60 upgraded from
D
Palai Jyoti Banquet Pvt Ltd LT loans D 200 Suspended
Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 180 Assigned
Radhe Renewable Energy LT fund based CC Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Development Pvt Ltd
Radhe Renewable Energy TL Fac BB- 30.6 Suspended
Development Pvt Ltd
Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd Fund based/ NFBL B+ / 550 Assigned
A4
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. TL BB 1402.1 Assigned
Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. FB Limits (CC) BB 788 Assigned
Sreeja Traders Demand Loan B 200 Assigned
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC B+ 15 Assigned
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL B+ 29.2 Assigned
Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB + 840.3 Revised from
(SO) A-(SO)
Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB + 332.2 Revised from
(SO) A-(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)