Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Filaments Ltd LOC* ICRA]A4 100 Assigned
*sublimit of term loan
Alliance Filaments Ltd Project LOC** ICRA]A4 200 Assigned
**sublimit of cash credit facility
Alliance Filaments Ltd Forward Cover ICRA]A4 8 Assigned
Amizara Agencies non fund based LOC A4 30 Suspended
Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non-FB Fac A4 24 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dee Tee Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Eastern Infratech fund based and BB- 73.2 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac and A4
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Forum Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 70.7 Reaffirmed
limits
Hardware Trading Corporation Non-FBL - A4 250* Assigned
Inland/Import LOC cum
Buyers Credit
* consists Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs 0.05 crore
Huntsman Performance Products ST non-FBL A1 100 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd (SO)
Huntsman Performance Products ST non-FBL A3 10 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Jai Bharat Steel Industries LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Steel Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.5 Assigned
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Limits*
(enhanced from Rs. 80.00 crore) / *sublimit of cash credit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) *sublimit of cash credit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore)/ *sublimit of cash credit
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 286.6 Reaffirmed
Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 620 Downgraded
from A+
Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 468.5 Downgraded
from A1
M/S. J. P. Enterprises Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 60 Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 20 Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG A4+ 5.5 Assigned
for Buyers Credit
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG A4+ 63.5 Assigned
for Buyers Credit
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LC A4+ 40 Assigned
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Demand A4 370 Suspended
LC
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BG A4 30 Suspended
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Credit A4 8.3 Suspended
Exposure Limit
Sagar Foods Fund Based FDBP A4 40 Suspended
Sagar Foods Fund Based Packing A4 60 Suspended
Credit
Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2 115 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 40.3 Assigned
Ltd
Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 19 Reaffirmed
Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 1200 Reaffirmed
Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1 2950 Reaffirmed
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 0.3 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd CD programme and the A1+ - Assigned
ST Fixed Deposit
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Filaments Ltd CC B- 150 Assigned
Alliance Filaments Ltd TL B- 290 Assigned
Alliance Filaments Ltd Proposed Limits B- 62 Assigned
Amizara Agencies working capital Fac BB- 20 Suspended
Amizara Agencies proposed limits BB-/ - Assigned
A4
Atharva Infracomm India Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 200 Suspended
A4
Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL B 68.8 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+)
Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac (Sub limits) B 10 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+)
Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac B 101.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dee Tee Industries Ltd LT: FBL* BBB- 217.1 Reaffirmed
*Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 2.25 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating
will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs. 21.71 crore/ Enhanced from Rs. 9.15 crore
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 300 assigned
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd TL BB 15.8 Assigned
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd CC facility* BB 45 Assigned
* PC/FBP/FBD-Rs.1.50 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit)
Floreat Investments Ltd NCD AA+ 1500 Assigned
(SO)
Forum It Parks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1302.8 Revised from
BB-
Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1800 Reaffirmed
Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 920 Reaffirmed
Hardware Trading Corporation FBL - CC BB 25 Assigned
Huntsman Performance Products LT FBL A (SO) 450 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Ibc Ltd FBL C 100 Reaffirmed
Ibc Ltd NFBL C 72.5 Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Steel Industries CC Limit BB 25 Reaffirmed
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 80.00 crore)
Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 200 Assigned
Credit Limit
Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A / 780 Downgraded
A1 from A+
*interchangeable with short term facilities
Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd TL** A / 700 Downgraded
A1 from A+
**interchangeable with short term debt
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Working capital Fac B+ 40 Suspended
Ltd
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt TL B+ 49 Suspended
Ltd
Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 1518.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 411.5 Reaffirmed
Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 1.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. J. P. Enterprises FBL BB- 15 Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA]BB+ 80 Assigned
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital ICRA]BB+ 40 Assigned
Demand Loan
Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA]BB+ 104.4 Assigned
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC BB 215 Suspended
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BB 32 Suspended
R.B Rice Industries Fund based Fac B+ 60 Suspended
Rasi G- Energy Pvt Ltd Line of credit AA- 270 Suspended
(SO)
Roselabs Bioscience Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL B+ 900 Suspended
Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB+ 1311.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated BBB+ 189.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd / A2
Savera Foods International FB Fac B+ 140 Suspended
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt TL BB 25.2 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac BB 170 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Proposed Fac BB / 4 Assigned
Ltd A4
Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 30 assigned
Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 assigned
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 325 revised from
B+
Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd FBL BB 111 Reaffirmed
Subros Ltd TL A+ 1550 Assigned
Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Assigned
Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Assigned
Sudershan Biotech Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 693.3 Suspended
Sudershan Biotech Ltd Non Fund based Bk Fac D 20 Suspended
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 1.95 crore
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 10.05 crore
Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB 20 Assigned
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 36.1 Assigned
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 100 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA 3350 Assigned
programme
Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA - Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 6000 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd IPDI bonds and Upper AA- - Assigned
Tier II bonds
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)