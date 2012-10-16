Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Filaments Ltd LOC* ICRA]A4 100 Assigned *sublimit of term loan Alliance Filaments Ltd Project LOC** ICRA]A4 200 Assigned **sublimit of cash credit facility Alliance Filaments Ltd Forward Cover ICRA]A4 8 Assigned Amizara Agencies non fund based LOC A4 30 Suspended Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non-FB Fac A4 24 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dee Tee Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL A3 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Infratech fund based and BB- 73.2 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac and A4 Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Forum Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 70.7 Reaffirmed limits Hardware Trading Corporation Non-FBL - A4 250* Assigned Inland/Import LOC cum Buyers Credit * consists Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs 0.05 crore Huntsman Performance Products ST non-FBL A1 100 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd (SO) Huntsman Performance Products ST non-FBL A3 10 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Jai Bharat Steel Industries LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Steel Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.5 Assigned Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Limits* (enhanced from Rs. 80.00 crore) / *sublimit of cash credit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) *sublimit of cash credit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A4+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore)/ *sublimit of cash credit Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 286.6 Reaffirmed Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A1 620 Downgraded from A+ Lumax Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits A2+ 468.5 Downgraded from A1 M/S. J. P. Enterprises Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 60 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 20 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG A4+ 5.5 Assigned for Buyers Credit Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG A4+ 63.5 Assigned for Buyers Credit Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LC A4+ 40 Assigned Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Demand A4 370 Suspended LC Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BG A4 30 Suspended Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Credit A4 8.3 Suspended Exposure Limit Sagar Foods Fund Based FDBP A4 40 Suspended Sagar Foods Fund Based Packing A4 60 Suspended Credit Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2 115 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Assigned Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Non FB Fac A4 40.3 Assigned Ltd Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 19 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 1200 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1 2950 Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 0.3 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD programme and the A1+ - Assigned ST Fixed Deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Filaments Ltd CC B- 150 Assigned Alliance Filaments Ltd TL B- 290 Assigned Alliance Filaments Ltd Proposed Limits B- 62 Assigned Amizara Agencies working capital Fac BB- 20 Suspended Amizara Agencies proposed limits BB-/ - Assigned A4 Atharva Infracomm India Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 200 Suspended A4 Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL B 68.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+) Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac (Sub limits) B 10 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+) Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac B 101.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dee Tee Industries Ltd LT: FBL* BBB- 217.1 Reaffirmed *Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 2.25 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 21.71 crore/ Enhanced from Rs. 9.15 crore Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 300 assigned Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd TL BB 15.8 Assigned Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd CC facility* BB 45 Assigned * PC/FBP/FBD-Rs.1.50 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit) Floreat Investments Ltd NCD AA+ 1500 Assigned (SO) Forum It Parks Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1302.8 Revised from BB- Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Forum Retail Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 920 Reaffirmed Hardware Trading Corporation FBL - CC BB 25 Assigned Huntsman Performance Products LT FBL A (SO) 450 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Ibc Ltd FBL C 100 Reaffirmed Ibc Ltd NFBL C 72.5 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Steel Industries CC Limit BB 25 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 80.00 crore) Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 200 Assigned Credit Limit Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A / 780 Downgraded A1 from A+ *interchangeable with short term facilities Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd TL** A / 700 Downgraded A1 from A+ **interchangeable with short term debt Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Working capital Fac B+ 40 Suspended Ltd Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt TL B+ 49 Suspended Ltd Lumax Industries Ltd TL A- 1518.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd CC A- 411.5 Reaffirmed Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated A- 1.5 Reaffirmed M/S. J. P. Enterprises FBL BB- 15 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - CC ICRA]BB+ 80 Assigned Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital ICRA]BB+ 40 Assigned Demand Loan Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - TL ICRA]BB+ 104.4 Assigned Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC BB 215 Suspended Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BB 32 Suspended R.B Rice Industries Fund based Fac B+ 60 Suspended Rasi G- Energy Pvt Ltd Line of credit AA- 270 Suspended (SO) Roselabs Bioscience Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL B+ 900 Suspended Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB+ 1311.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated BBB+ 189.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / A2 Savera Foods International FB Fac B+ 140 Suspended Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt TL BB 25.2 Assigned Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt FB Fac BB 170 Assigned Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt Proposed Fac BB / 4 Assigned Ltd A4 Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 30 assigned Sizoll Chemicals Pvt Ltd FBL B 50 assigned Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 325 revised from B+ Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd FBL BB 111 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd TL A+ 1550 Assigned Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Assigned Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Assigned Sudershan Biotech Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 693.3 Suspended Sudershan Biotech Ltd Non Fund based Bk Fac D 20 Suspended Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 1.95 crore Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 75 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 10.05 crore Tusha Textiles (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB 20 Assigned Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 36.1 Assigned Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 100 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA 3350 Assigned programme Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA - Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 6000 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd IPDI bonds and Upper AA- - Assigned Tier II bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 