Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 286.6 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Development CP programme A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Marudhar Fashions FBL - Post shipment A4 50 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd *Non-FBL A1 1100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 91 Cr)*The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs.40.0crore. Prism Cement Ltd ST Loan A1 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 35 Cr) Prism Cement Ltd **FBL A1 400 Reaffirmed ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 7.5 Assigned Saurashtra Medical Centre ST non-fund based A4 130.5 Suspended facility Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 15 Assigned working capital Fac Sushil Financial Services Pvt ST Non-Fund Based Bk A4+ 310 (revised from Ltd Lines A3) Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* A1+ 48000 Assigned * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Assigned Texspin Bearings Non Fund Based A2 10 Reaffirmed facility (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Ufo Moviez India Ltd ST, non-FB limits A2+ 1500 Assigned Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 130 Assigned 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 15 Assigned Credit Forum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL - TL* BB 1057.6 Reaffirmed * Proposed Limits Goldfinch Hotels Pvt Ltd TL D 95 Suspended Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO) 204.2 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 36 Assigned (SO) Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro FB limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro TL B+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 150 Assigned Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 50 Assigned Marudhar Fashions FBL - TL B 122 Downgraded From BB- Marudhar Fashions Unallocated Limits ICRA]B/ 38.8 Assigned A4 Prism Cement Ltd NCD A 1250 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd TL A 7500 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd FBL A 1750 Revised from A+ (Enhanced from Rs. 140 Cr) Prism Cement Ltd NCD A 1500 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd TL A 1900 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd FBL A 1229.1 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd *Non-FBL A 1100 Revised from A+ (Enhanced from Rs. 91 Cr) *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd NCD A 1000 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd TL A 1204.8 Revised from A+ Prism Cement Ltd **FBL A 400 Revised from A+ ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Ramprastha Builders Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 250 Suspended Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 140 Assigned Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of B 10 Assigned Credit Saurashtra Medical Centre TL BB- 28 Suspended Saurashtra Medical Centre overdraft facility BB- 20 Suspended Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd Long-TL C 230 Assigned Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT, FB working C 75 Assigned capital Fac Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Seasonal CC B 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Working Capital B 12.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd TL Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - TL B 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Working Capital B 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Fund based, CC Fac BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shri Chhatrapati Shahu TL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Bk TL B- 247.5 Suspended Trust Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, TL B+ 132.5 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA- 80000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6,000 crore) Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac(Buyer's Credit) AA- 10000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA- 12000 Assigned * The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA- 49000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD AA- 11000 Assigned Texspin Bearings CC BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Texspin Bearings TL BBB+ 243.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd sub-ordinate debt BBB 3230 Withdrawn The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd senior debt BBB+ 22680 Withdrawn Ufo Moviez India Ltd TL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.45 Cr.)) Ufo Moviez India Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 300 Assigned Ufo Moviez India Ltd TL * BBB+ 1252 Assigned * Term loans of Rs. 125.20 crore are sublimit of short-term, non-fund-based facilities of Rs. 150.00 crore Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 10 Assigned Vishvas Ginning & Industries CC facility B+ 80 Suspended Y Mahabaleswarappa & Sons FB Fac C 250 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 