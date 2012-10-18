Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuvaneswari Tex FB Fac A4 106 Assigned Bhuvaneswari Tex Non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Assigned Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 79 Assigned Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A4 3.6 Assigned M/S Seven Hills Construction BG A4 50 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons ST Scale FBL A4 20 Assigned Rawmin Mining And Industries ST, FB / non-fund A4+ 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac Shree Swastic Sales Bk lines A4 / 360 Suspended Corporation Ltd B+ Shri Ram Rice Mills LOC A4 7 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 13.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.7 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 87.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.10 crore) Tijaria Polypipes Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Uniroyal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Withdrawn Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 650 Revised from A4 Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Textiles And Knitwears Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Withdrawn Bhuvaneswari Tex TL Fac BB 5.5 Assigned Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 23 Assigned Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 245 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac C 130 Suspended Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd CP - 700 Withdrawn K. K. Homes FBL - TL D 100 Downgraded from BB Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 14.4 Assigned Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB 80 Assigned Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 70 Assigned Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 90 Assigned M/S Seven Hills Construction CC B- 65 Assigned M/S Seven Hills Construction TL B- 60 Assigned M/S Seven Hills Construction Corporate Loan B- 38 Assigned M/S Seven Hills Construction Other Proposed Limits* B- / 12 Assigned A4 *The other proposed limits are rated on both the scales and will attract the particular rating as per the tenure of usage. The total utilization should not exceed Rs. 1.20 Crore at any time Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons LT Scale FBL B 77.5 Assigned Ramniklal & Sons Unallocated Amount B / 7.5 Assigned A4 Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 0.455 Reaffirmed Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B 112.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Mills TL B 18.2 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 9 Withdrawn Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 93.4 Downgraded from BB Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB- 80 Downgraded from BB Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB- 87.1 Downgraded from BB (reduced from Rs.9.10 crore) Tadas Wind Energy Ltd TL BBB 8760 Assigned Tijaria Polypipes Ltd TL BB- 317 Revised from BB@ @denotes rating watch with negative implications Tijaria Polypipes Ltd FBL BB- 187.5 Revised from BB@ @denotes rating watch with negative implications Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - TL BB+ 62.5 Withdrawn Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - CC BB+ 37.5 Withdrawn Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) D 75.2 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) D 60.3 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT) D 4 Assigned Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) D 10.5 Assigned Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 