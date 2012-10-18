Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhuvaneswari Tex FB Fac A4 106 Assigned
Bhuvaneswari Tex Non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Assigned
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 79 Assigned
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (BG) A4 3.6 Assigned
M/S Seven Hills Construction BG A4 50 Assigned
Ramniklal & Sons ST Scale FBL A4 20 Assigned
Rawmin Mining And Industries ST, FB / non-fund A4+ 200 Suspended
Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac
Shree Swastic Sales Bk lines A4 / 360 Suspended
Corporation Ltd B+
Shri Ram Rice Mills LOC A4 7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 13.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 87.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.9.10 crore)
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Uniroyal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Withdrawn
Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 650 Revised from
A4
Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Textiles And Knitwears Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Withdrawn
Bhuvaneswari Tex TL Fac BB 5.5 Assigned
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 23 Assigned
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 245 Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac C 130 Suspended
Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd CP - 700 Withdrawn
K. K. Homes FBL - TL D 100 Downgraded
from BB
Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 14.4 Assigned
Keenara Filaments Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB 80 Assigned
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB- 70 Assigned
Keenara Industries Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 90 Assigned
M/S Seven Hills Construction CC B- 65 Assigned
M/S Seven Hills Construction TL B- 60 Assigned
M/S Seven Hills Construction Corporate Loan B- 38 Assigned
M/S Seven Hills Construction Other Proposed Limits* B- / 12 Assigned
A4
*The other proposed limits are rated on both the scales and will attract the particular rating
as per the tenure of usage. The total utilization should not exceed Rs. 1.20 Crore at any time
Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Assigned
Ramniklal & Sons LT Scale FBL B 77.5 Assigned
Ramniklal & Sons Unallocated Amount B / 7.5 Assigned
A4
Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 0.455 Reaffirmed
Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B 112.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Mills TL B 18.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 9 Withdrawn
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 93.4 Downgraded
from BB
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB- 80 Downgraded
from BB
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB- 87.1 Downgraded
from BB
(reduced from Rs.9.10 crore)
Tadas Wind Energy Ltd TL BBB 8760 Assigned
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd TL BB- 317 Revised from
BB@
@denotes rating watch with negative implications
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd FBL BB- 187.5 Revised from
BB@
@denotes rating watch with negative implications
Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - TL BB+ 62.5 Withdrawn
Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - CC BB+ 37.5 Withdrawn
Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) D 75.2 Assigned
Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) D 60.3 Assigned
Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (LT) D 4 Assigned
Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) D 10.5 Assigned
Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Revised from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
