Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 downgraded
from A3
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST Non-fund based A4 19 Revised from
Ltd facilitie D
Emkay Global Financial ST non-fund based Bk A2 1000 Revised rom
Services Ltd Fac A2+
(reduced from Rs 139.50 crore)
H.P. Madhukar & Co BG A4 45.5 Assigned
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 42.6 Reaffirmed
Mouli Spinner Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 25 Assigned
Nvis Technologies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects
Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned
Rahee Infratech Ltd FBL (sublimit of CC A4 120 Revised from
A3
Rahee Infratech Ltd NFBL (sublimit of BG) A4 100 Revised from
A3
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India non fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K TL D 156 Revised from
Jambulinga Mudaliar B
Educational Trust
A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K CC D 40 Revised from
Jambulinga Mudaliar B
Educational Trust
Aascar Film Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 100 Assigned
Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 500 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL C 36.7 Revised from
Ltd D
Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports CC B+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports TL B+ 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : TL BB- 52.5 Assigned
Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : Fund-base limits BB- 7.5 Assigned
Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : Proposed limits BB- 5.1 Assigned
H.P. Madhukar & Co Overdraft B 55 Assigned
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 137 Assigned
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd TL Fac C 66.2 downgraded
from B
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd FB Fac C 40 downgraded
from B
Manglam Build Developers Ltd TL BB- 2000 Reaffirmed
(previously Rs. 75.0 crore)
Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC B+ 550 (Revised from
B-)
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 1650 (Revised from
B-)
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) B+ 300 (Revised from
B-)
Mouli Spinner Ltd TL Fac B+ 75 Assigned
Mouli Spinner Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned
Rahee Infratech Ltd CC BB- 400 Revised from
BBB-
Rahee Infratech Ltd BG BB- 1000 Revised from
BBB-
Samtel Glass Ltd TL D 147.5 Suspended
Samtel Glass Ltd fund based Bk limits D 222 Suspended
Samtel Glass Ltd non-fund based Bk D 219 Suspended
limits
Saumya Dsm Infratech Ltd TL D 986.5 Revised from
B
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India TL Fac B+ 146.4 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 100 Assigned
Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 13.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
