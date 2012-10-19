Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 downgraded from A3 Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST Non-fund based A4 19 Revised from Ltd facilitie D Emkay Global Financial ST non-fund based Bk A2 1000 Revised rom Services Ltd Fac A2+ (reduced from Rs 139.50 crore) H.P. Madhukar & Co BG A4 45.5 Assigned Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 42.6 Reaffirmed Mouli Spinner Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 25 Assigned Nvis Technologies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Pallava Red Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Rahee Infratech Ltd FBL (sublimit of CC A4 120 Revised from A3 Rahee Infratech Ltd NFBL (sublimit of BG) A4 100 Revised from A3 Sri Saravana Tex Exports India non fund based Bk Fac A4 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K TL D 156 Revised from Jambulinga Mudaliar B Educational Trust A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K CC D 40 Revised from Jambulinga Mudaliar B Educational Trust Aascar Film Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 100 Assigned Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 500 Downgraded from BBB- Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Downgraded from BBB- Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Downgraded from BBB- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL C 36.7 Revised from Ltd D Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports CC B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Al-Rkayan Apparels & Exports TL B+ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : TL BB- 52.5 Assigned Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : Fund-base limits BB- 7.5 Assigned Dd Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT : Proposed limits BB- 5.1 Assigned H.P. Madhukar & Co Overdraft B 55 Assigned K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 137 Assigned Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd TL Fac C 66.2 downgraded from B Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd FB Fac C 40 downgraded from B Manglam Build Developers Ltd TL BB- 2000 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 75.0 crore) Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC B+ 550 (Revised from B-) Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B+ 1650 (Revised from B-) Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) B+ 300 (Revised from B-) Mouli Spinner Ltd TL Fac B+ 75 Assigned Mouli Spinner Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Rahee Infratech Ltd CC BB- 400 Revised from BBB- Rahee Infratech Ltd BG BB- 1000 Revised from BBB- Samtel Glass Ltd TL D 147.5 Suspended Samtel Glass Ltd fund based Bk limits D 222 Suspended Samtel Glass Ltd non-fund based Bk D 219 Suspended limits Saumya Dsm Infratech Ltd TL D 986.5 Revised from B Sri Saravana Tex Exports India TL Fac B+ 146.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Saravana Tex Exports India FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 100 Assigned Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 13.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.