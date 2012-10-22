Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alakh Advertising & Publicity ST, non-FB working A4+ 34 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd capital Fac
Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 402.4 Downgraded
from
A3+&
&- under rating watch with developing implications
Hilltop Stones Pvt Ltd ST, packing credit A4 20 Suspended
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Non fund based A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 720 Cr)
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 300 Revised from
A3
Enhanced from Rs.20 crore
Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Venkateswara Spintex (P) ST non-FBL A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alakh Advertising & Publicity LT, FB working BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd capital Fac
Dharamshala Hydro Power Ltd LT loans BB+ 215.2 Assigned
Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL C 228.7 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Global Autotech Ltd CC Fac BB+ 190 Downgraded
from
BBB&
&- under rating watch with developing implications
Global Autotech Ltd TL BB+ 504.6 Downgraded
from
BBB&
&- under rating watch with developing implications
Global Autotech Ltd Unallocated BB+ 3 Downgraded
from
BBB&
&- under rating watch with developing implications
Hilltop Stones Pvt Ltd LT loans B+ 120.9 Suspended
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FBL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT loans BB 10040 Suspended
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from
BBB
Enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 138.4 Revised from
BBB
Enhanced from Rs.8.08 crore
Natl Power Ltd LT loans BB 99.4 Suspended
Omax Autos Ltd TL BBB+ 1356 Reaffirmed
Omax Autos Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed
Omax Autos Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB+/ 1063 Reaffirmed
A2+
Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring TL BBB 2919 Assigned
Road Ltd
Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd TL B 100 Assigned
Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Spintex (P) LT FBL B 445 Assigned
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)