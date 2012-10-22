Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alakh Advertising & Publicity ST, non-FB working A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 402.4 Downgraded from A3+& &- under rating watch with developing implications Hilltop Stones Pvt Ltd ST, packing credit A4 20 Suspended Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Non fund based A1+ 10500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 720 Cr) Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 300 Revised from A3 Enhanced from Rs.20 crore Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Spintex (P) ST non-FBL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alakh Advertising & Publicity LT, FB working BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd capital Fac Dharamshala Hydro Power Ltd LT loans BB+ 215.2 Assigned Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL C 228.7 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Global Autotech Ltd CC Fac BB+ 190 Downgraded from BBB& &- under rating watch with developing implications Global Autotech Ltd TL BB+ 504.6 Downgraded from BBB& &- under rating watch with developing implications Global Autotech Ltd Unallocated BB+ 3 Downgraded from BBB& &- under rating watch with developing implications Hilltop Stones Pvt Ltd LT loans B+ 120.9 Suspended Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd FBL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT loans BB 10040 Suspended Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 225 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 138.4 Revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs.8.08 crore Natl Power Ltd LT loans BB 99.4 Suspended Omax Autos Ltd TL BBB+ 1356 Reaffirmed Omax Autos Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed Omax Autos Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB+/ 1063 Reaffirmed A2+ Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring TL BBB 2919 Assigned Road Ltd Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd TL B 100 Assigned Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Spintex (P) LT FBL B 445 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)