Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gmr Energy Trading Ltd NFBL A3 500 Revised from A3+ Gmr Energy Trading Ltd ST loan programme A3 770 Assigned Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Ltd Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 42.6 Reaffirmed Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ 4500 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd Non-FBL A3 110 Revised to from A3+ Mangalam Timber Products Ltd Non FB Fac A4 65.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 15.00 crore) Orient Bell Ltd Non-FBL A2 500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 25 crore Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2 950 Reaffirmed Parakh Oils Ltd LOC A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ Princeware International Pvt FBL A3+ 250 Downgraded Ltd from A2+ Princeware International Pvt Non-FBL A3+ 135 Downgraded Ltd from A2+ Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Salasar Techno Engineering NFBL A4 75 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based, ST Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 125 Revised from Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Unallocated D 100 Revised from A4 A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abw-Suncity LT Bk lines BB 171.6 Withdrawn Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 400 Revised from BBB- Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL D 800 Revised from BBB- Aryan Residency Ltd FB Fac - TL D 100 Suspended Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL D 16100 Downgraded from BB- Curo India Pvt Ltd TL BB 405.5 Reaffirmed Curo India Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 244.5 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Trading Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Revised from BBB- Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT, FB Fac B 70 Assigned Ltd Harrisons Malayalam Ltd TL BBB- 717.4 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd FB Fac BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD AA 20000 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd TL BBB- 532.9 Revised to from BBB Keventer Agro Ltd FBL BBB- 917.5 Revised to from BBB M/S Regalia Build Tech & TL Limit D 500 Revised Services Pvt Ltd from BB Mangalam Timber Products Ltd TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 8.00 crore) Mangalam Timber Products Ltd CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 27.10 crore) Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5354.5 Revised from BBB Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 10.2 Assigned Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC facility B 75 Assigned Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 4 Assigned A4 New Asian Infrastructure fund based Bk facility B 295 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Nig & Rich Infratech Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based D 115 Downgraded from B Omaxe Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk lines B 1000 Withdrawn Optival Health Solutions Pvt FBL BB 400 Revised from Ltd BB+ revised from Rs. 35 crore Optival Health Solutions Pvt Unallocated BB 350 Revised from Ltd BB+ revised from Rs. 40 crore Orient Bell Ltd FBL BBB 1861 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 106.3 crore Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 64 Assigned Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 31 Assigned Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd FBL BBB 3850 Reaffirmed Parakh Oils Ltd CC B+ 60 Downgraded from BB Parakh Oils Ltd TL B+ 60 Downgraded from BB Princeware International Pvt TL BBB 268.8 Downgraded Ltd from BBB+ Princeware International Pvt FBL BBB 30 Downgraded Ltd from BBB+ Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd TL B- 54 Revised from B Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 190 Revised from B Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd TL BBB 7616 Reaffirmed Rmz Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd CC D 95 Downgraded from BB- Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd TL D 4.7 Downgraded from BB- Salasar Techno Engineering FB Limits - CC BB 300 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based, LT Fac BB 238.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore) Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits BB / 1.5 Revised A4 from BB+/ A4+ Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits BB+ 8.5 Revised from BB+ Sree Gurudeva Charitable And TL Fac B 135 Assigned Educational Trust Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Proposed limits B 25 Assigned Educational Trust Sunark Aluminium Industries TL Fac D 42.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunark Aluminium Industries FB Fac D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunark Aluminium Industries FB Fac D 12.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunark Aluminium Industries Non-FB Fac D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tadikela Subbaiah Trust TL D 960 Revised from B Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Non Fund Based (BG) D 70 Revised from B Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari CC B+ 40 Assigned Parboiled Rice Industry Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Parboiled Rice Industry Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari SME Credit Plus B+ 2.5 Assigned Parboiled Rice Industry Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Unallocated Limits B+ 7 Assigned Parboiled Rice Industry Winsome Yarns Ltd TL D 3140 Reaffirmed Winsome Yarns Ltd ST FBL D 1660 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.