Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gmr Energy Trading Ltd NFBL A3 500 Revised
from A3+
Gmr Energy Trading Ltd ST loan programme A3 770 Assigned
Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Ltd
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 42.6 Reaffirmed
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ 4500 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd Non-FBL A3 110 Revised to
from A3+
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd Non FB Fac A4 65.8 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs 15.00 crore)
Orient Bell Ltd Non-FBL A2 500 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 25 crore
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2 950 Reaffirmed
Parakh Oils Ltd LOC A4 100 Downgraded
from A4+
Princeware International Pvt FBL A3+ 250 Downgraded
Ltd from A2+
Princeware International Pvt Non-FBL A3+ 135 Downgraded
Ltd from A2+
Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
(reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Salasar Techno Engineering NFBL A4 75 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based, ST Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 125 Revised from
Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Unallocated D 100 Revised
from A4
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abw-Suncity LT Bk lines BB 171.6 Withdrawn
Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 400 Revised
from BBB-
Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL D 800 Revised
from BBB-
Aryan Residency Ltd FB Fac - TL D 100 Suspended
Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL D 16100 Downgraded
from BB-
Curo India Pvt Ltd TL BB 405.5 Reaffirmed
Curo India Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 244.5 Reaffirmed
Gmr Energy Trading Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Revised
from BBB-
Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT, FB Fac B 70 Assigned
Ltd
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd TL BBB- 717.4 Reaffirmed
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd FB Fac BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAAmfs - Assigned
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAAmfs - Assigned
Fund
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCD AA 20000 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd TL BBB- 532.9 Revised to
from BBB
Keventer Agro Ltd FBL BBB- 917.5 Revised to
from BBB
M/S Regalia Build Tech & TL Limit D 500 Revised
Services Pvt Ltd from BB
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs 8.00 crore)
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs 27.10 crore)
Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5354.5 Revised
from BBB
Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 10.2 Assigned
Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC facility B 75 Assigned
Nano Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 4 Assigned
A4
New Asian Infrastructure fund based Bk facility B 295 Assigned
Development Pvt Ltd
Nig & Rich Infratech Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based D 115 Downgraded
from B
Omaxe Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk lines B 1000 Withdrawn
Optival Health Solutions Pvt FBL BB 400 Revised from
Ltd BB+
revised from Rs. 35 crore
Optival Health Solutions Pvt Unallocated BB 350 Revised from
Ltd BB+
revised from Rs. 40 crore
Orient Bell Ltd FBL BBB 1861 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 106.3 crore
Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 64 Assigned
Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 31 Assigned
Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd FBL BBB 3850 Reaffirmed
Parakh Oils Ltd CC B+ 60 Downgraded
from BB
Parakh Oils Ltd TL B+ 60 Downgraded
from BB
Princeware International Pvt TL BBB 268.8 Downgraded
Ltd from
BBB+
Princeware International Pvt FBL BBB 30 Downgraded
Ltd from
BBB+
Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd TL B- 54 Revised
from B
Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 190 Revised
from B
Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Ltd TL BBB 7616 Reaffirmed
Rmz Galleria (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd CC D 95 Downgraded
from BB-
Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd TL D 4.7 Downgraded
from BB-
Salasar Techno Engineering FB Limits - CC BB 300 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based, LT Fac BB 238.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore)
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits BB / 1.5 Revised
A4 from
BB+/ A4+
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits BB+ 8.5 Revised from
BB+
Sree Gurudeva Charitable And TL Fac B 135 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Proposed limits B 25 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sunark Aluminium Industries TL Fac D 42.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sunark Aluminium Industries FB Fac D 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sunark Aluminium Industries FB Fac D 12.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sunark Aluminium Industries Non-FB Fac D 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tadikela Subbaiah Trust TL D 960 Revised
from B
Tadikela Subbaiah Trust Non Fund Based (BG) D 70 Revised
from B
Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari CC B+ 40 Assigned
Parboiled Rice Industry
Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari TL B+ 10.5 Assigned
Parboiled Rice Industry
Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari SME Credit Plus B+ 2.5 Assigned
Parboiled Rice Industry
Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Unallocated Limits B+ 7 Assigned
Parboiled Rice Industry
Winsome Yarns Ltd TL D 3140 Reaffirmed
Winsome Yarns Ltd ST FBL D 1660 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
