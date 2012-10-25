Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automotive Coaches And ST non FB Fac D 100 Suspended Components Ltd Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD ICRA]A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Handicrafts Collections Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 100 Suspended Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd ST, fund based/ A4+ 1700 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 50 Suspended sub-limits Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import A3 25 Assigned LC-Cum-Buyer's Credit Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd BG A3 5 Assigned Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A3 40 Assigned Bills Negotiation under LC Rizwan Export House working capital Fac B+ 364.1 Suspended and TL / A4 Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 177.5 Suspended Stemcor Alloys And Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 100 Suspended LOC Fac Sebacic India Ltd Forward contract Limit D 14.5 Revised from A4 The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) LOC A4+ 15 Reaffirmed United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1 6000* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is Rs.956.25 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1 1500* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is Rs.956.25 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1 2000 Assigned Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 190 Retained (enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore)* *Rs.7 crore is rated on both short term non fund based and long term scale fund based. The total limits utilisation should not exceed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8676.8 Reaffirmed Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 900 Reaffirmed Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 208.4 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Amar Ginning Factory CC* B+ 67.5 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.2.00 crore against Book Debts Ansal Landmark Townships Pvt FB Limits D 750* Assigned Ltd *includes term loans of Rs. 65.5 crore and unallocated limits of Rs. 4.5 crore Automotive Coaches And TL Fac D 112.2 Suspended Components Ltd Automotive Coaches And LT FB Fac D 220 Suspended Components Ltd Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned (SO) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA 2500 Assigned Hari Oil & General Mills Bk limits BB 105 Suspended Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB+ 150 Suspended sub-limits Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 70 Suspended A4 Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 95 Suspended A4 Motilal Oswal Financial LT equity linked PP-MLD 250 Assigned Services Ltd debentures (principal AA- protected) Navkar Corporation Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2683.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.176.35 crore) Navkar Corporation Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.60 crore) Noble Natural Resources India LT NFBL* A 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Limit is a sublimit of ST Fund Based/Non Fund based limits Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Fund A / 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Based/Non-FB Fac A1 Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A / 5765 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits A1 Noble Resources And Trading LT NFBL A 120 Assigned India Pvt Ltd &Limit is a sublimit of ST Fund Based/Non Fund based limits Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST Fund A 1000 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Based/Non-FB Fac / A1 Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST Unallocated A 5025 Assigned India Pvt Ltd limits / A1 Orient Green Power Company TL B 332 Assigned (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Orient Green Power Company FBL B 60 Assigned (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Pasondia Cables Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- / 150 Suspended A4 Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 50 Assigned Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 59.9 Assigned Rst Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- 300 Suspended Sebacic India Ltd TL* D 432 Revised from C *includes sublimits of Rs. 4.00 crore LC and Rs. 3.48 crore of capex LC Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B- 130 Assigned Sheikh Bhullan And Sons Working capital Fac B+ / 385 Suspended and TL A4 Shree Hari Industries Bk limits BB 96.95 Suspended Shriram Non Conventional FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Energy Ltd Stemcor Alloys And Ispat Ltd LT fund based and BB+ 958 Suspended Non-fund Fac Taj Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund and Non-Based BB- 170 Assigned Limits / A4 The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB+ 67.2 Reaffirmed The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB+ 37.8 Reaffirmed / A4+ United Breweries Ltd TL Fac A 62.5 Reaffirmed United Breweries Ltd Fund based A 6000* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is Rs.956.25 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A 1500* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is Rs.956.25 crore Vaishnavi Cotton Industries CC* B+ 70 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.1.50 crore against Book Debts Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 455.9 Retained (enhanced from Rs.32.2 crore)* *Rs.7 crore is rated on both short term non fund based and long term scale fund based. The total limits utilisation should not exceed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)