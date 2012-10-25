Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Automotive Coaches And ST non FB Fac D 100 Suspended
Components Ltd
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD ICRA]A1+ 2000 Withdrawn
Handicrafts Collections Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 100 Suspended
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd ST, fund based/ A4+ 1700 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 50 Suspended
sub-limits
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import A3 25 Assigned
LC-Cum-Buyer's Credit
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd BG A3 5 Assigned
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A3 40 Assigned
Bills Negotiation
under LC
Rizwan Export House working capital Fac B+ 364.1 Suspended
and TL / A4
Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 177.5 Suspended
Stemcor Alloys And Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 100 Suspended
LOC Fac
Sebacic India Ltd Forward contract Limit D 14.5 Revised
from A4
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) LOC A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1 6000* Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
*The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is
Rs.956.25 crore
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1 1500* Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
*The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is
Rs.956.25 crore
United Breweries Ltd CP A1 2000 Assigned
Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 190 Retained
(enhanced from Rs.17.00 crore)*
*Rs.7 crore is rated on both short term non fund based and long term scale fund based.
The total limits utilisation should not exceed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL D 8676.8 Reaffirmed
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL D 900 Reaffirmed
Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 208.4 Reaffirmed
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
Amar Ginning Factory CC* B+ 67.5 Assigned
* includes sublimit of Rs.2.00 crore against Book Debts
Ansal Landmark Townships Pvt FB Limits D 750* Assigned
Ltd
*includes term loans of Rs. 65.5 crore and unallocated limits of Rs. 4.5 crore
Automotive Coaches And TL Fac D 112.2 Suspended
Components Ltd
Automotive Coaches And LT FB Fac D 220 Suspended
Components Ltd
Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AA+ 9380 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AA+ 1000 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AA+ 300 Assigned
(SO)
Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AA+ 500 Assigned
(SO)
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd NCD AA 2500 Assigned
Hari Oil & General Mills Bk limits BB 105 Suspended
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB+ 150 Suspended
sub-limits
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 70 Suspended
A4
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 95 Suspended
A4
Motilal Oswal Financial LT equity linked PP-MLD 250 Assigned
Services Ltd debentures (principal AA-
protected)
Navkar Corporation Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2683.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.176.35 crore)
Navkar Corporation Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.60 crore)
Noble Natural Resources India LT NFBL* A 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
*Limit is a sublimit of ST Fund Based/Non Fund based limits
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Fund A / 1000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Based/Non-FB Fac A1
Noble Natural Resources India LT/ST Unallocated A / 5765 Assigned
Pvt Ltd limits A1
Noble Resources And Trading LT NFBL A 120 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
&Limit is a sublimit of ST Fund Based/Non Fund based limits
Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST Fund A 1000 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd Based/Non-FB Fac / A1
Noble Resources And Trading LT/ST Unallocated A 5025 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd limits / A1
Orient Green Power Company TL B 332 Assigned
(Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd
Orient Green Power Company FBL B 60 Assigned
(Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd
Pasondia Cables Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- / 150 Suspended
A4
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 50 Assigned
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 59.9 Assigned
Rst Tubes Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- 300 Suspended
Sebacic India Ltd TL* D 432 Revised from
C
*includes sublimits of Rs. 4.00 crore LC and Rs. 3.48 crore of capex LC
Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B- 130 Assigned
Sheikh Bhullan And Sons Working capital Fac B+ / 385 Suspended
and TL A4
Shree Hari Industries Bk limits BB 96.95 Suspended
Shriram Non Conventional FBL BB+ 50 Assigned
Energy Ltd
Stemcor Alloys And Ispat Ltd LT fund based and BB+ 958 Suspended
Non-fund Fac
Taj Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Fund and Non-Based BB- 170 Assigned
Limits / A4
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB+ 67.2 Reaffirmed
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB+ 37.8 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
United Breweries Ltd TL Fac A 62.5 Reaffirmed
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A 6000* Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
*The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is
Rs.956.25 crore
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A 1500* Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
*The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities
may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total limits rated by ICRA is
Rs.956.25 crore
Vaishnavi Cotton Industries CC* B+ 70 Assigned
* includes sublimit of Rs.1.50 crore against Book Debts
Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 455.9 Retained
(enhanced from Rs.32.2 crore)* *Rs.7 crore is rated on both short term non fund based and long
term scale fund based. The total limits utilisation should not exceed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
