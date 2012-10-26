Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A&A Modular Systems ST, non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended
Cinemax Properties Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 # 52.6 Clair
Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 75 Revised from
A3+
K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Assigned
Micropack Ltd NFBL A4+ 11.9 Revised from
A3
Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 250 Reaffirmed
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3 30 Reaffirmed
@One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 2.00 crore
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 8 Reaffirmed
Contract Limit
Enhanced from Rs 0.25 crore
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A3 190 Reaffirmed
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG# A3 80 Reaffirmed
#Bank Guarantee is 100% one way convertible to Letter of Credit
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 7.9 Reaffirmed
Contract Limit
Sml Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 750 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Vrv Textiles Ltd ST non-FBL D 33.8 revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A&A Modular Systems LT loans & working B+ 145 Suspended
capital Fac
Action Bridgegap Constructions FBL- CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Action Bridgegap Constructions Unallocated BB+ 26 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Action Bridgegap Constructions NFBL- Bk BB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO)
Cinemax Properties Ltd TL A 880 Withdrawn
Cinemax Properties Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Withdrawn
Cinemax Properties Ltd LT, non-FB Fac A 32.4 Withdrawn
Cinemax Properties Ltd TL A # 220
Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 50 Revised from
BBB-
Island Star Mall Developers TL Limits B+ 3500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 193 Reaffirmed
K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kanhiya Dhaliwal Developers Working Capital B 100 Assigned
Demand Loan
Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 55 Suspended
Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL facility D 20 Suspended
Micropack Ltd TL BB+ 23.1 Revised from
BBB-
Micropack Ltd FBL BB+ 45 Revised from
BBB-
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 75.1 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 10.60 crore
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
#One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit
upto 50% of FBWC
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement
Polar Star Proposed Limits BB- 14 Reaffirmed
(Stable)/
A4
Polar Star LT & ST Scale - FBL BB- / 266 Reaffirmed
A4
Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) FBL D 68 Suspended
Ltd
Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) non-FBL D 2 Suspended
Ltd
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL D 249 Revised from
BB
(earlier 23.5cr)
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-FBL D 54 Revised from
BB
(earlier 6.8cr)
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan FBL D 20 Revised from
BB
Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Mill CC Facility BB- 55 Assigned
Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Mill TL BB- 1.5 Assigned
Sonata Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts ICRA]BBB - Withdrawn
Da Mar-12 (SO)
St. Shirdi Sai Education TL BB+ 242.3 Assigned
Society
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Fac BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 52.5 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Jewellers LT FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Vrv Textiles Ltd LT FBL D 323.6 revised from
B+
