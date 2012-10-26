Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&A Modular Systems ST, non FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Cinemax Properties Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 # 52.6 Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 75 Revised from A3+ K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Assigned Micropack Ltd NFBL A4+ 11.9 Revised from A3 Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 250 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3 30 Reaffirmed @One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 2.00 crore Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 8 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Enhanced from Rs 0.25 crore Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A3 190 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG# A3 80 Reaffirmed #Bank Guarantee is 100% one way convertible to Letter of Credit Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 7.9 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Sml Isuzu Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 750 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Vrv Textiles Ltd ST non-FBL D 33.8 revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&A Modular Systems LT loans & working B+ 145 Suspended capital Fac Action Bridgegap Constructions FBL- CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Action Bridgegap Constructions Unallocated BB+ 26 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Action Bridgegap Constructions NFBL- Bk BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Cinemax Properties Ltd TL A 880 Withdrawn Cinemax Properties Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Withdrawn Cinemax Properties Ltd LT, non-FB Fac A 32.4 Withdrawn Cinemax Properties Ltd TL A # 220 Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 50 Revised from BBB- Island Star Mall Developers TL Limits B+ 3500 Assigned Pvt Ltd K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 193 Reaffirmed K.S.R.Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kanhiya Dhaliwal Developers Working Capital B 100 Assigned Demand Loan Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 55 Suspended Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL facility D 20 Suspended Micropack Ltd TL BB+ 23.1 Revised from BBB- Micropack Ltd FBL BB+ 45 Revised from BBB- Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 75.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 10.60 crore Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB- 550 Reaffirmed #One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement Polar Star Proposed Limits BB- 14 Reaffirmed (Stable)/ A4 Polar Star LT & ST Scale - FBL BB- / 266 Reaffirmed A4 Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) FBL D 68 Suspended Ltd Raj Rajeshwari Techno Fab (P) non-FBL D 2 Suspended Ltd Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL D 249 Revised from BB (earlier 23.5cr) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-FBL D 54 Revised from BB (earlier 6.8cr) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan FBL D 20 Revised from BB Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Mill CC Facility BB- 55 Assigned Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Mill TL BB- 1.5 Assigned Sonata Microfinance Loan Pool Assignee Payouts ICRA]BBB - Withdrawn Da Mar-12 (SO) St. Shirdi Sai Education TL BB+ 242.3 Assigned Society Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Fac BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 52.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Jewellers LT FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed Vrv Textiles Ltd LT FBL D 323.6 revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.