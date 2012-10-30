Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abi Showatech (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 477 Revised from
A3
(Enhanced from Rs. 45.3 Crore)
K. Patel Metal Industries Pvt Working capital Fac A4 10 Suspended
Ltd
Kox Med & Lab Pvt Ltd Non Fund ST A4+ 10 Retained
Kurlon Ltd non-fund based A2+ 195 Reaffirmed
Kvj Builders And Developers ST, non-FB Fac A4 110 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
M/S Kota Dall Mill non-FBL A4+ 270 Assigned
Rupesh Traders NFBL A4 40 Assigned
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, FB limit A3 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, FB limit* A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Sub-limit of Rs 4.00 crore short-term, fund-based limit
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 0.2 Assigned
Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk D 188 Suspended
Fac
Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 28 Suspended
Fac
Svm Cera Tea Ltd LOC A4 28 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abi Showatech (India) Ltd FB Fac* A+ 200 Reaffirmed
* can be used as both long-term and short-term
Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Long & ST NFBL BB / 1000 Downgraded
A4 from
BBB-/
A3
Basant Enterprise CC B+ 50 Assigned
Btc Trading Co. CC B+ 30 Assigned
Btc Trading Co. Demand Loan-against B+ 50 Assigned
WHR
Controls & Schematics Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) 120 Reaffirmed
BB-/
A4
Controls & Schematics Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB Fac BB+ 248 Revised from
/ A4+ BBB-
/ A3
(Enhanced from Rs. 18.0 Crore)
K. Chandrakant & Company LT & ST Scale - FBL BB / 720 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd A4
Enhanced from Rs. 72.00 Crore
K. Chandrakant & Company Proposed Limits BB / 131 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd A4 /Revised From
BB+
(Earlier Rs. 28.00 Crore)
K. Patel Metal Industries Pvt Long-TL B+ 263.9 Suspended
Ltd
Kox Med & Lab Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT BB+ 70 Retained
(enhanced from 5.0 Crore)
Kurlon Ltd TL BBB+ 912 Reaffirmed
Kurlon Ltd CC BBB+ 805 Reaffirmed
Kvj Builders And Developers LT, FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
M/S Kota Dall Mill FBL BB+ 190 Suspended
Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL BBB- 3550 Reaffirmed
Rupesh Traders FBL BB- 30 Assigned
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt LT, FB limit BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Hari Corporation CC BB 345 Reaffirmed
Shree Hari Corporation TL BB 150 Assigned
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 26 Assigned
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 48 Assigned
Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac D 60 Suspended
Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd long-TL and working B 70.9 Suspended
capital Fac
Svm Cera Tea Ltd CC B 55 Assigned
Tata Teleservices TL A 8270 Reaffirmed
(Maharashtra) Ltd
Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A 1850 Reaffirmed
(Maharashtra) Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
