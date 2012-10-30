Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abi Showatech (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac (sub-limit) A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 477 Revised from A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 45.3 Crore) K. Patel Metal Industries Pvt Working capital Fac A4 10 Suspended Ltd Kox Med & Lab Pvt Ltd Non Fund ST A4+ 10 Retained Kurlon Ltd non-fund based A2+ 195 Reaffirmed Kvj Builders And Developers ST, non-FB Fac A4 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S Kota Dall Mill non-FBL A4+ 270 Assigned Rupesh Traders NFBL A4 40 Assigned Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, FB limit A3 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt ST, FB limit* A3 20 Reaffirmed Ltd *Sub-limit of Rs 4.00 crore short-term, fund-based limit Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 0.2 Assigned Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk D 188 Suspended Fac Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 28 Suspended Fac Svm Cera Tea Ltd LOC A4 28 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abi Showatech (India) Ltd FB Fac* A+ 200 Reaffirmed * can be used as both long-term and short-term Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Long & ST NFBL BB / 1000 Downgraded A4 from BBB-/ A3 Basant Enterprise CC B+ 50 Assigned Btc Trading Co. CC B+ 30 Assigned Btc Trading Co. Demand Loan-against B+ 50 Assigned WHR Controls & Schematics Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) 120 Reaffirmed BB-/ A4 Controls & Schematics Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 20 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB Fac BB+ 248 Revised from / A4+ BBB- / A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 18.0 Crore) K. Chandrakant & Company LT & ST Scale - FBL BB / 720 Assigned International Pvt Ltd A4 Enhanced from Rs. 72.00 Crore K. Chandrakant & Company Proposed Limits BB / 131 Assigned International Pvt Ltd A4 /Revised From BB+ (Earlier Rs. 28.00 Crore) K. Patel Metal Industries Pvt Long-TL B+ 263.9 Suspended Ltd Kox Med & Lab Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT BB+ 70 Retained (enhanced from 5.0 Crore) Kurlon Ltd TL BBB+ 912 Reaffirmed Kurlon Ltd CC BBB+ 805 Reaffirmed Kvj Builders And Developers LT, FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd M/S Kota Dall Mill FBL BB+ 190 Suspended Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL BBB- 3550 Reaffirmed Rupesh Traders FBL BB- 30 Assigned Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt LT, FB limit BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Hari Corporation CC BB 345 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Corporation TL BB 150 Assigned Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 26 Assigned Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 48 Assigned Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac D 60 Suspended Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd long-TL and working B 70.9 Suspended capital Fac Svm Cera Tea Ltd CC B 55 Assigned Tata Teleservices TL A 8270 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A 1850 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)