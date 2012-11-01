Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Ltd Non FB limits A4+ 152 Downgraded
from A2+
Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (a) A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd ST loans A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd NFBL - BG A3 50 Reaffirmed
Bal Pharma Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 105 Reaffirmed
Darshan Institute Of off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
Engineering And Technology projects
DEN Networks Ltd Non FB Fac A2 150 Reaffirmed
DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A4 200 Reaffirmed
Bill
Purchased/Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased
(enhanced from Rs. 15.00 Crore)
Dml World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* A4 150 Reaffirmed
* sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned
projects
Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 8 Assigned
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 4250 Assigned
Pan Agri Exports EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A4 500 Assigned
Limits*
Pan Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 40 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Infratech Non-FBL A4 26 Assigned
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical NFBL A4+ 146.5 #
Industries
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sumitra Ds Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended
and A4
Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 8.4 Assigned
ABT Ltd TL BB+ 444 Downgraded
from
BBB+
ABT Ltd FB limits BB+ 115 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT FBL (a) AA- 9000 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans / NCD AA- 6600 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - Buyers Credit BBB- 50* Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs 5 crore non fund based limits
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd NFBL BBB- 50* Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs 80 Cr. fund based term loan facilities
BAL Pharma Ltd TL BB 163 Reaffirmed
BAL Pharma Ltd FB Fac BB 310 Reaffirmed
DEN Networks Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Enhancement in limits from 35.00cr
DEN Networks Ltd TL BBB+ 4138.6 Reaffirmed
Enhancement in limits from 102.6cr
Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Upgraded from
And Research Centre A
DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft* BB 20 Reaffirmed
*- sub-limit of Packing Credit
Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 135 Reaffirmed
Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 355 Reaffirmed
Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 26.4 Withdrawn
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD B 65 Assigned
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd CC B 30* Assigned
*sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 1500 Assigned
Pan Agri Exports CC Limit BB 500 Revised from
BB+
Pan Agri Exports LC Limit* BB 50 Revised from
BB+
*sublimit of cash credit limit
Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA 869.7 Assigned
(SO)
Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd CC B- 100 Assigned
Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd TL B- 170 Assigned
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 20 Assigned
Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Infratech FBL B 69 Assigned
Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical FBL BB+; 743.5 #
Industries
Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL D 51.7 Revised from
B+
Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC D 36 Revised from
B+
Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit* D 25 Revised from
B+
* Rated on long-term and short-term scales
Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Assigned
Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 137 Assigned
Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB+ 50 Assigned
The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd The Scottish Assam BBB 60.1 Assigned
(India) Limited
Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 30 Assigned
Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 39.4 Assigned
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)
Fund - Series 1
West Asia Maritime Ltd TL D 998 Revised from
BB-
West Asia Maritime Ltd CC D 100 Revised from
BB-
