Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Ltd Non FB limits A4+ 152 Downgraded from A2+ Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (a) A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST loans A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd NFBL - BG A3 50 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 105 Reaffirmed Darshan Institute Of off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Engineering And Technology projects DEN Networks Ltd Non FB Fac A2 150 Reaffirmed DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary A4 200 Reaffirmed Bill Purchased/Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 Crore) Dml World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* A4 150 Reaffirmed * sub-limit of FDBP/FUDBP Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4 8 Assigned Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 4250 Assigned Pan Agri Exports EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A4 500 Assigned Limits* Pan Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 40 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Infratech Non-FBL A4 26 Assigned Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical NFBL A4+ 146.5 # Industries LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sumitra Ds Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended and A4 Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 8.4 Assigned ABT Ltd TL BB+ 444 Downgraded from BBB+ ABT Ltd FB limits BB+ 115 Downgraded from BBB+ Ashok Leyland Ltd LT FBL (a) AA- 9000 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans / NCD AA- 6600 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd LT loans AA- 550 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd FBL - Buyers Credit BBB- 50* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs 5 crore non fund based limits Bahdl Hospitality Ltd NFBL BBB- 50* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs 80 Cr. fund based term loan facilities BAL Pharma Ltd TL BB 163 Reaffirmed BAL Pharma Ltd FB Fac BB 310 Reaffirmed DEN Networks Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from 35.00cr DEN Networks Ltd TL BBB+ 4138.6 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from 102.6cr Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Upgraded from And Research Centre A DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft* BB 20 Reaffirmed *- sub-limit of Packing Credit Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 135 Reaffirmed Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 355 Reaffirmed Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 26.4 Withdrawn Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD B 65 Assigned Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd CC B 30* Assigned *sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 1500 Assigned Pan Agri Exports CC Limit BB 500 Revised from BB+ Pan Agri Exports LC Limit* BB 50 Revised from BB+ *sublimit of cash credit limit Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA 869.7 Assigned (SO) Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd CC B- 100 Assigned Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd TL B- 170 Assigned Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 20 Assigned Sayaji Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Infratech FBL B 69 Assigned Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical FBL BB+; 743.5 # Industries Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL D 51.7 Revised from B+ Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC D 36 Revised from B+ Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit* D 25 Revised from B+ * Rated on long-term and short-term scales Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Assigned Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 137 Assigned Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB+ 50 Assigned The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd The Scottish Assam BBB 60.1 Assigned (India) Limited Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 30 Assigned Tirupathi Nonwoven Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 39.4 Assigned Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 1 West Asia Maritime Ltd TL D 998 Revised from BB- West Asia Maritime Ltd CC D 100 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.