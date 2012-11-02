Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A2 700 Assigned
Ltd Fac
(enhanced from Rs 45 crores)
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based A4 45 Reaffirmed
Goldi Green Technologies Pvt off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
Ltd projects
Gurudev Corporation ST working capital Fac A4 300 Suspended
Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Forward Contract Limit A4 2 Assigned
Jpb Fibers Fund Based: Buyer's A4 80 Assigned
Credit Facility*
Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 125 Upgraded from
A3+
Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac (Sub-limit A2 120 Upgraded from
of LT exposure) A3+
Sharp Enterprises ST working capital Fac A4 160 Suspended
Shiv Rice Mill Non-FBL (BG) A4 4.7 Assigned
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL A3 90 Suspended
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd non-FBL A3 7.8 Suspended
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac - LOC* A4+ 110 Assigned
*Maximum limit of long-term, fund-based facilities and letter of credit together is Rs.11.00
crore
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac - BG A4+ 30 Assigned
Vakrangee Softwares Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 2500 Revised from
A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 1.8 Revised
from BB
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC BB- 55 Revised
from BB
Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Assigned
Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 75 Assigned
Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Working Capital B+ 80 Reaffirmed
(CC/EPC/FBD/FBP)*
*CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill
Purchase
Ifmr Capital Mosec VI PTC Series A2 A+ - Revised from
(SO)! BBB+
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Ifmr Capital Mosec VII PTC Series A2 A+ - Revised from
(SO)! BBB+
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Ifmr Capital Mosec XIII PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from
(SO)! A- SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Ifmr Capital Mosec XIII PTC Series A2 B+ - Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd bond programme AAA 11980 Withdrawn
Jpb Fibers Fund Based: CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Facility
Jpb Fibers Fund Based: TL BB- 91.2 Reaffirmed
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd TL D 78.3 Assigned
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 2.1 Assigned
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 19.6 Assigned
Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 140 Upgraded from
BBB-
Polynova Industries Ltd Fresh long-TL BBB 90 Assigned
Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 3250 Assigned
Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 3250 Withdrawn
Shine Pettro Chem & Resins TL BB- 25.7 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Shine Pettro Chem & Resins CC Fac BB- 30 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Shiv Rice Mill FBL (TL) B+ 44.1 Assigned
Shiv Rice Mill FBL (CC) B+ 40 Assigned
Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 105 Revised from
B+
Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL D 10 Revised from
B+
Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac BB 380 Suspended
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 102.2 Suspended
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac* BB 10 Assigned
*Maximum limit of long-term, fund-based facilities and letter of credit together is Rs.11.00
crore
Vakrangee Softwares Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 2750 Revised from
A-
Vakrangee Softwares Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 2750 Revised from
A-
