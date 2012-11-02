Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A2 700 Assigned Ltd Fac (enhanced from Rs 45 crores) Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based A4 45 Reaffirmed Goldi Green Technologies Pvt off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Ltd projects Gurudev Corporation ST working capital Fac A4 300 Suspended Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Forward Contract Limit A4 2 Assigned Jpb Fibers Fund Based: Buyer's A4 80 Assigned Credit Facility* Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 125 Upgraded from A3+ Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac (Sub-limit A2 120 Upgraded from of LT exposure) A3+ Sharp Enterprises ST working capital Fac A4 160 Suspended Shiv Rice Mill Non-FBL (BG) A4 4.7 Assigned Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL A3 90 Suspended Tech Auto Pvt Ltd non-FBL A3 7.8 Suspended Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac - LOC* A4+ 110 Assigned *Maximum limit of long-term, fund-based facilities and letter of credit together is Rs.11.00 crore Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac - BG A4+ 30 Assigned Vakrangee Softwares Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 2500 Revised from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 1.8 Revised from BB Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC BB- 55 Revised from BB Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd TL BB 607.5 Assigned Fjm Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 75 Assigned Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Working Capital B+ 80 Reaffirmed (CC/EPC/FBD/FBP)* *CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase Ifmr Capital Mosec VI PTC Series A2 A+ - Revised from (SO)! BBB+ (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Ifmr Capital Mosec VII PTC Series A2 A+ - Revised from (SO)! BBB+ (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Ifmr Capital Mosec XIII PTC Series A1 A+ - Revised from (SO)! A- SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Ifmr Capital Mosec XIII PTC Series A2 B+ - Assigned (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Indian Oil Corporation Ltd bond programme AAA 11980 Withdrawn Jpb Fibers Fund Based: CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Facility Jpb Fibers Fund Based: TL BB- 91.2 Reaffirmed Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd TL D 78.3 Assigned Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 2.1 Assigned Nayek Agriproducts Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 19.6 Assigned Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 140 Upgraded from BBB- Polynova Industries Ltd Fresh long-TL BBB 90 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 3250 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt Programme AA- 3250 Withdrawn Shine Pettro Chem & Resins TL BB- 25.7 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Shine Pettro Chem & Resins CC Fac BB- 30 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Shiv Rice Mill FBL (TL) B+ 44.1 Assigned Shiv Rice Mill FBL (CC) B+ 40 Assigned Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 105 Revised from B+ Spectra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL D 10 Revised from B+ Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac BB 380 Suspended Tech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 102.2 Suspended Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac* BB 10 Assigned *Maximum limit of long-term, fund-based facilities and letter of credit together is Rs.11.00 crore Vakrangee Softwares Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 2750 Revised from A- Vakrangee Softwares Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 2750 Revised from A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.