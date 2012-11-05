Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alp Consulting Ltd ST FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC* A4+ 70 Assigned
*sub-limit of the existing fund-based limits
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency A4+ 70 Assigned
Working Capital TL*
*sub-limit of the existing fund-based limits
Burckhardt Compression India ST FB Fac A2+ 345 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Burckhardt Compression India LOC/BGs A2+ 380 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Burckhardt Compression India ST - Unallocated A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd PC/FBP/FBD A4 15 assigned
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd IBD A4 15 Assigned
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 assigned
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 assigned
Funtail Enterprise Non Fund Based - BG A4 63.7 Assigned
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Assigned
Ltd Working Capital Limits
Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 20 Suspended
Indochem & Polymers ST NFBL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Irm Offshore And Marine ST, Non FB Limits A3 212.5 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 21.00 crore)
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
S. K. Exports ST Non FBL (BG)* A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
*Non Fund Based Limit of Rs.0.50 crore is a sublimit within the Fund Based Limits.
Shankara Infrastructure Non- Fund Based A3+ 150 Assigned
Materials Ltd working capital Limits
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 55 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 30 Reaffirmed
Steamline Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 162.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore)
Zylog Systems Ltd ST FB Fac A4 2570 Revised from
A1
Zylog Systems Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 400 Revised from
A1
Zylog Systems Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 100 Revised from
A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alp Consulting Ltd TL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed
Alp Consulting Ltd LT FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 60 Assigned
Industries
Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC-Proposed B+ 40 Assigned
Industries
Au Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt A 500 assigned
Programme
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 52.6 Assigned
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits - Existing BB+ 140 Assigned
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits - Proposed BB+ 17.4 Assigned
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 30 Assigned
Bhaskara Padma Rice Industry LT FBL B 150 Reaffirmed
Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd TL D 32 Suspended
Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd ST non FB Fac D 10 Suspended
Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd ST FB Fac D 88 Suspended
Burckhardt Compression India TL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Burckhardt Compression India CC# BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
#: Cash credit limit is sublimit to the short term fund based limit
Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL D 735 Assigned
Cheema Spintex Ltd LT Unallocated D 35 Assigned
Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL D 90 Assigned
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd TL BB 34.1 assigned
Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd CC BB 132.5 assigned
Funtail Enterprise Fund Based - TL BB 300 Assigned
Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB+ 45 Assigned
Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 32 Assigned
Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ / 12 Assigned
A4+
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL B+ 70 Assigned
Ltd
Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working B+ 30 Assigned
Ltd Capital Limits
Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd CC (Fund Based) BBB- 70 Suspended
Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB-/ 2.5 Suspended
A3
Indochem & Polymers LT FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Indochem & Polymers Proposed Limits BB / 60 Reaffirmed
A4+
enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore
Irm Offshore And Marine LT, FB Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore)
Jg Agro Industries FBL B 90 Reaffirmed
Maharana Pratap Education FBL-TL B 495.1 Revised from
Centre BBB
Maharana Pratap Education FBL -Unallocated B 254.9 Revised from
Centre BBB
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd TL B 523.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 44.81 crore)
Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd FB limits B 380 Reaffirmed
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 235 Reaffirmed
Nirman Associates FBL - TL BB 90 Assigned
Rajnandgaon Motor Engineering FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned
Works
S. K. Exports LT FBL (EPC/PCFC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shankara Infrastructure Fund Based working BBB 2350 Assigned
Materials Ltd capital Limits
Shankara Infrastructure TL BBB 70 Assigned
Materials Ltd
Shankara Infrastructure Unallocated BBB / 30 Assigned
Materials Ltd A3+
Shree Basant Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 55 Assigned
Shree Basant Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB- / 35 Assigned
A4
Shree Metalloys Ltd CC Limit B+ 80 Assigned
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL BBB- 48.3 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 21.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel Ltd TL BBB- 4.7 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel Ltd Unallocated BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice TL D 31 Assigned
Industries
Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice CC D 32.5 Assigned
Industries
Steamline Industries Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore)
The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits BBB+ 1028.9 Assigned
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LT loans & working D 796.3 Assigned
capital Fac
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based D 80 Assigned
LOC and BG Fac
Zylog Systems Ltd TL BB 149.3 Revised from
A+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
