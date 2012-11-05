Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Consulting Ltd ST FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC* A4+ 70 Assigned *sub-limit of the existing fund-based limits Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency A4+ 70 Assigned Working Capital TL* *sub-limit of the existing fund-based limits Burckhardt Compression India ST FB Fac A2+ 345 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Burckhardt Compression India LOC/BGs A2+ 380 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Burckhardt Compression India ST - Unallocated A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd PC/FBP/FBD A4 15 assigned Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd IBD A4 15 Assigned Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 assigned Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 assigned Funtail Enterprise Non Fund Based - BG A4 63.7 Assigned Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Assigned Ltd Working Capital Limits Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 20 Suspended Indochem & Polymers ST NFBL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Irm Offshore And Marine ST, Non FB Limits A3 212.5 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 21.00 crore) Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports ST Non FBL (BG)* A4+ 5 Reaffirmed *Non Fund Based Limit of Rs.0.50 crore is a sublimit within the Fund Based Limits. Shankara Infrastructure Non- Fund Based A3+ 150 Assigned Materials Ltd working capital Limits Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 55 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 30 Reaffirmed Steamline Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 162.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Zylog Systems Ltd ST FB Fac A4 2570 Revised from A1 Zylog Systems Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 400 Revised from A1 Zylog Systems Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 100 Revised from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Consulting Ltd TL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Alp Consulting Ltd LT FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC B+ 60 Assigned Industries Arvind Export Solvent Oil CC-Proposed B+ 40 Assigned Industries Au Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt A 500 assigned Programme Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 52.6 Assigned Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits - Existing BB+ 140 Assigned Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits - Proposed BB+ 17.4 Assigned Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 30 Assigned Bhaskara Padma Rice Industry LT FBL B 150 Reaffirmed Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd TL D 32 Suspended Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd ST non FB Fac D 10 Suspended Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd ST FB Fac D 88 Suspended Burckhardt Compression India TL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Burckhardt Compression India CC# BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd #: Cash credit limit is sublimit to the short term fund based limit Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL D 735 Assigned Cheema Spintex Ltd LT Unallocated D 35 Assigned Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL D 90 Assigned Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd TL BB 34.1 assigned Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd CC BB 132.5 assigned Funtail Enterprise Fund Based - TL BB 300 Assigned Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB+ 45 Assigned Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 32 Assigned Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ / 12 Assigned A4+ Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Capital Limits Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd CC (Fund Based) BBB- 70 Suspended Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB-/ 2.5 Suspended A3 Indochem & Polymers LT FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed Indochem & Polymers Proposed Limits BB / 60 Reaffirmed A4+ enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Irm Offshore And Marine LT, FB Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Jg Agro Industries FBL B 90 Reaffirmed Maharana Pratap Education FBL-TL B 495.1 Revised from Centre BBB Maharana Pratap Education FBL -Unallocated B 254.9 Revised from Centre BBB Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd TL B 523.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 44.81 crore) Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd FB limits B 380 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 235 Reaffirmed Nirman Associates FBL - TL BB 90 Assigned Rajnandgaon Motor Engineering FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned Works S. K. Exports LT FBL (EPC/PCFC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shankara Infrastructure Fund Based working BBB 2350 Assigned Materials Ltd capital Limits Shankara Infrastructure TL BBB 70 Assigned Materials Ltd Shankara Infrastructure Unallocated BBB / 30 Assigned Materials Ltd A3+ Shree Basant Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 55 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB- / 35 Assigned A4 Shree Metalloys Ltd CC Limit B+ 80 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL BBB- 48.3 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Unallocated BBB- 21.7 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel Ltd TL BBB- 4.7 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel Ltd Unallocated BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice TL D 31 Assigned Industries Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice CC D 32.5 Assigned Industries Steamline Industries Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore) The Manjri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits BBB+ 1028.9 Assigned Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LT loans & working D 796.3 Assigned capital Fac Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based D 80 Assigned LOC and BG Fac Zylog Systems Ltd TL BB 149.3 Revised from A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.