Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Globe Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
Forward Exchange
Contract
(Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Cr)
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Assigned
Premier Solar Systems (P) Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned
projects
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based D 80 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhaskar Transport Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Transport Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Bk Fac BB/ 104 Suspended
Ltd A4
Gensynth Fine Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 140 Suspended
A4
Globe Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working BB- 132.5 Reaffirmed
Capital Fac
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.55 Cr)
Gurvir Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gurvir Motors Pvt Ltd BG B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jasper Auto Services Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 37.00 crore)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs 24.00 crore)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs 0.14 crore)
Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BBB- 282.5 Reaffirmed
/ A3
(increased from Rs 9.86 crore)
Jmj Education Society TL B 28.1 Revised
from D
(reduced from 5.65cr)
Lucid Gems FB Fac BB 85 Suspended
Maharaja Agrasen Technical LT: FBL BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed
Education Society
Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 90 Assigned
Shankar Industries Rice Mill LT FBL B- 60 Assigned
Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LT loans & working D 796.3 Suspended
capital Fac
Viramgam Mahesana Project Ltd TL A + 325.8 ReAssigned
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)