Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Globe Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Forward Exchange Contract (Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Cr) Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Assigned Premier Solar Systems (P) Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd ST, non fund based D 80 Suspended LOC and BG Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Transport Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Transport Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Bk Fac BB/ 104 Suspended Ltd A4 Gensynth Fine Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 140 Suspended A4 Globe Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working BB- 132.5 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (Enhanced from Rs. 8.55 Cr) Gurvir Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gurvir Motors Pvt Ltd BG B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jasper Auto Services Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 240 Reaffirmed (SO) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 37.00 crore) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 24.00 crore) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 0.14 crore) Jasper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BBB- 282.5 Reaffirmed / A3 (increased from Rs 9.86 crore) Jmj Education Society TL B 28.1 Revised from D (reduced from 5.65cr) Lucid Gems FB Fac BB 85 Suspended Maharaja Agrasen Technical LT: FBL BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed Education Society Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd TL B+ 80 Assigned Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 90 Assigned Shankar Industries Rice Mill LT FBL B- 60 Assigned Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LT loans & working D 796.3 Suspended capital Fac Viramgam Mahesana Project Ltd TL A + 325.8 ReAssigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)