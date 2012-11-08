Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - Channel Finance A4+ 370 Assigned Arohan Financial Services PTC Series A1 A2+(SO) Withdrawn Pvt Ltd-Chloris Ifmr Capital 2012 Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt programme A1+ 88550 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A1+(SO) Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd -Frst 2011 Series I Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac* A4+ 350 upgraded from A4 * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac* A4+ 50 upgraded from A4 * Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore Mohit Industries Ltd ST Fund A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based: EPC/BG (enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series 1 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series 2 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series 3 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series 4 Ballal Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac -TL B+ 120 Re-affirmed Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL A-(SO) 138.1 Revised from Co. Ltd A+ (SO) Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 199376 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India LT Bk Lines AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Fisher Sanmar Ltd FBL AA- / 300 Withdrawn A1+ Fisher Sanmar Ltd NFBL AA- / 310 Withdrawn A1+ Ifmr Capital Mosec Iv PTC Series A1 A(SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Iv Subordinated BB(SO) Withdrawn Contribution Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: CC BB+ 468 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 55.50 crore) Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: TL BB+ 581.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 80.60 crore) Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 3500 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 3500 Assigned Silkon Synthetics And Cotton TL B+ 70 Withdrawn Dyeing Pvt Ltd Silkon Synthetics And Cotton Fund based Bk limits B+ 30 Withdrawn Dyeing Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)