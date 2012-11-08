Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - Channel Finance A4+ 370 Assigned
Arohan Financial Services PTC Series A1 A2+(SO) Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd-Chloris Ifmr Capital
2012
Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt programme A1+ 88550 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A1+(SO) Withdrawn
Finance Co. Ltd -Frst 2011
Series I
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FB Fac* A4+ 350 upgraded from
A4
* Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore
Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac* A4+ 50 upgraded from
A4
* Fund-based facility is capped at Rs. 35 crore
Mohit Industries Ltd ST Fund A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Based/Non-Fund Based:
EPC/BG
(enhanced from Rs. 2.25 crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund - Series 1
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund - Series 2
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund - Series 3
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund - Series 4
Ballal Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac -TL B+ 120 Re-affirmed
Cochin Bridge Infrastructure TL A-(SO) 138.1 Revised from
Co. Ltd A+ (SO)
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 50000 Assigned
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 199376 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bk Lines AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Fisher Sanmar Ltd FBL AA- / 300 Withdrawn
A1+
Fisher Sanmar Ltd NFBL AA- / 310 Withdrawn
A1+
Ifmr Capital Mosec Iv PTC Series A1 A(SO) Withdrawn
Ifmr Capital Mosec Iv Subordinated BB(SO) Withdrawn
Contribution
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: CC BB+ 468 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 55.50 crore)
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Fund Based: TL BB+ 581.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 80.60 crore)
Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 3500 Assigned
Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 3500 Assigned
Silkon Synthetics And Cotton TL B+ 70 Withdrawn
Dyeing Pvt Ltd
Silkon Synthetics And Cotton Fund based Bk limits B+ 30 Withdrawn
Dyeing Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
