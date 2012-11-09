Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Assigned Cmi Ltd LC A4 50 Reaffirmed Cmi Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Emmsons International Ltd Non-FBL A4 3750 Revised from A3+ (earlier Rs. Rs. 525.00 crore) Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-fund Based A3+ 3050 Assigned Working Capital Limits Enhanced to Rs. 405 crore Ivrcl Ltd ST FB Fac A2 3090 Suspended Ivrcl Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A2 8410 Suspended Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Gold A4 602.6 Assigned Loan Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 100 Assigned * Sublimit of Term Loan. Quench Soft Solutions Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. L Gold Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Gold A4 602.6 Assigned Loan Rajmal Lakhichand & Sons ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 150 Assigned Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 600 crore) Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Revised from A4 Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd NFBL A4 70.5 Revised from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 20 Assigned Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 23.1 Assigned Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit B 12.8 Assigned Cmi Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Pvt TL facility D 200 Revised from Ltd BB- Emmsons International Ltd FBL BB- 3700 Revised from BBB (earlier Rs. Rs. 300.00 crore) Emmsons International Ltd TL BB- 267.7 Revised from BBB (earlier Rs. Rs. 50.00 crore) Emmsons International Ltd Unallocated BB- 16.3 Revised from BBB (earlier Rs. Rs. 28.40 crore) Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000 Assigned Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 950 Assigned Capital Limits Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL- Overdraft B+ 5 assigned Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL- TL B+ 331.5 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A + Withdrawn (SO) Ivrcl Ltd TL - 1000 Suspended Ivrcl Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 8660 Suspended Ivrcl Ltd LT Non-FB Fac BBB+ 3709 Suspended Kanco Enterprises Ltd LT fund based/ TL D 547.8 Suspended facility Kanco Enterprises Ltd ST Bk limits D 35 Assigned Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 350 Reaffirmed M/S Sunil Garg & Co. CC C 35 Revised from BB- M/S Sunil Garg & Co. BG C 50 Revised from BB- M/S Sunil Garg & Co. Unallocated C 15 Revised from BB- Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Sanctioned CC B 70 Assigned Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 80 Assigned Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 40 Assigned Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - DCC B 50 Assigned Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL B 26.4 Assigned Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (CCH) BB 80 Assigned Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB 60 Assigned Modrina Auto Enterprises Proposed FBL - CC BB 20 Assigned (e-DFS) Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 319 Assigned Quench Soft Solutions Ltd CC BB+ 250 Reaffirmed R. L Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL - DCC B 50 Assigned R. L Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL B 34.2 Assigned Rajmal Lakhichand & Sons LT FBL - DCC B 150 Assigned Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers LT FBL - DCC B 1500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers LT FBL -TL B 132 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sauri Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shreeji Cotton Industries CC B+ 50 Assigned Shreeji Cotton Industries TL B+ 2.1 Assigned Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - assigned Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAAmfs - Assigned Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Ltd Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 136.5 Revised from BB- Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 12 Revised from BB- Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd FBL C 249.5 Revised from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)