COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Assigned
Cmi Ltd LC A4 50 Reaffirmed
Cmi Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed
Emmsons International Ltd Non-FBL A4 3750 Revised from
A3+
(earlier Rs. Rs. 525.00 crore)
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-fund Based A3+ 3050 Assigned
Working Capital Limits
Enhanced to Rs. 405 crore
Ivrcl Ltd ST FB Fac A2 3090 Suspended
Ivrcl Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A2 8410 Suspended
Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Gold A4 602.6 Assigned
Loan
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 100 Assigned
* Sublimit of Term Loan.
Quench Soft Solutions Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R. L Gold Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Gold A4 602.6 Assigned
Loan
Rajmal Lakhichand & Sons ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 150 Assigned
Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed /
Ltd Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 600 crore)
Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Revised from
A4
Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd NFBL A4 70.5 Revised from
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 20 Assigned
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 23.1 Assigned
Axiom Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit B 12.8 Assigned
Cmi Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed
Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Pvt TL facility D 200 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Emmsons International Ltd FBL BB- 3700 Revised from
BBB
(earlier Rs. Rs. 300.00 crore)
Emmsons International Ltd TL BB- 267.7 Revised from
BBB
(earlier Rs. Rs. 50.00 crore)
Emmsons International Ltd Unallocated BB- 16.3 Revised from
BBB
(earlier Rs. Rs. 28.40 crore)
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000 Assigned
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 950 Assigned
Capital Limits
Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL- Overdraft B+ 5 assigned
Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FBL- TL B+ 331.5 Assigned
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A + Withdrawn
(SO)
Ivrcl Ltd TL - 1000 Suspended
Ivrcl Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 8660 Suspended
Ivrcl Ltd LT Non-FB Fac BBB+ 3709 Suspended
Kanco Enterprises Ltd LT fund based/ TL D 547.8 Suspended
facility
Kanco Enterprises Ltd ST Bk limits D 35 Assigned
Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 350 Reaffirmed
M/S Sunil Garg & Co. CC C 35 Revised from
BB-
M/S Sunil Garg & Co. BG C 50 Revised from
BB-
M/S Sunil Garg & Co. Unallocated C 15 Revised from
BB-
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Sanctioned CC B 70 Assigned
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 80 Assigned
Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 40 Assigned
Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - DCC B 50 Assigned
Manraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL B 26.4 Assigned
Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (CCH) BB 80 Assigned
Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB 60 Assigned
Modrina Auto Enterprises Proposed FBL - CC BB 20 Assigned
(e-DFS)
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 319 Assigned
Quench Soft Solutions Ltd CC BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
R. L Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL - DCC B 50 Assigned
R. L Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL B 34.2 Assigned
Rajmal Lakhichand & Sons LT FBL - DCC B 150 Assigned
Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers LT FBL - DCC B 1500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers LT FBL -TL B 132 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sauri Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Cotton Industries CC B+ 50 Assigned
Shreeji Cotton Industries TL B+ 2.1 Assigned
Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Fund AAAmfs - assigned
Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAAmfs - Assigned
Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 136.5 Revised from
BB-
Trivista Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 12 Revised from
BB-
Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd FBL C 249.5 Revised from
D
