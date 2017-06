Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Surfactants India Ltd Non-FB Fac (including A2 345 Revised from proposed) A3+ reduced from 85.91 Cr Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series A A1+ 538 Assigned (SO) Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt NFBL A4+ 900 Assigned Ltd Bhoomi Textiles Non Fund Based -LOC A4 10 Assigned Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Ltd Futuretech Infratech Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 50 Assigned Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd STD A1+ 250000 Enhanced from Rs 15,000 crore Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 55 Assigned working capital Fac Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Om Logistics Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL(EPC/ PCFC/ FBD/ A4 95 Reaffirmed EBR) Reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (SBL) A4 19 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.20 crore Padia Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL (Forward A4 12 Reaffirmed Contract) Reduced from Rs. 1.20 crore Power Media (P) Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Ravin Infraproject Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Suguna Foods Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac A 750 revised A2+ Satia Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1750 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Sew Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A2+ 150 Suspended LOC and BG Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting A3+ 20 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG ICRA]A3+ 150 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC/ BG/ A3+ 350 Assigned Buyers Credit Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Non Fund Based - LOC/ A3+ 274 Reaffirmed Ltd BG/ Buyers Credit/ Forward Contract Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting A3+ 20* Assigned *Bill Discoutning of Rs. 2.00 crore is the sub limit of CC limit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC / BG A3+ 80 Assigned Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 61.5 Assigned Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CEL A4 2.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL BBB+ 222.2 Revised from BBB enhanced from 12.85 Cr Advance Surfactants India Ltd FB Fac (including 2600 Revised from proposed) BBB+/ BBB A2 / A3+ enhanced from 86.03 Cr Advance Surfactants India Ltd Proposed unallocated 82.8 Revised from Limits BBB+/ BBB A2 / A3+ reduced from 15.21 Cr Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series B AAA 957 Assigned (SO) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series C AAA 1147 Assigned (SO) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series D AAA 711 Assigned (SO) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series E AAA 1380 Assigned (SO) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series F AAA 461 Assigned (SO) Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series G AAA 106 Assigned (SO) Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt FBL BB+ 600 Assigned Ltd Bhoomi Textiles TL BB 446 Assigned Bhoomi Textiles CC BB 50 Assigned Brady & Morris Engineering Co. LT FB limits B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated limits B+ / 60 Assigned Ltd A4 Futuretech Infratech Ltd FB, LT Fac B 99.1 Assigned G.R. Gupta & Brothers FBL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Gandhi Capital Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Sub-ordinated debt AAA 15250 Assigned Inckah Infrastructure TL B 5 Assigned Technologies (P) Ltd Inckah Infrastructure FBL B 30 Assigned Technologies (P) Ltd Inckah Infrastructure Non-FBL B 35 Assigned Technologies (P) Ltd Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB- 20 Assigned capital Fac Laxmi Solvex LT loans & working D 1430 Suspended capital Fac Laxmi Solvex ST, non FB Fac D 500 Suspended Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 5880 Revised from D Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT FB Fac B 10 Assigned Om Logistics Ltd CC Fac A+ 730 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 53.00 crore Om Logistics Ltd TL Fac A+ 397.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 61.49 crore Om Logistics Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd Unallocated A+ 108.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 9.07 crore Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 200 Assigned Rathi Iron And Steel FBL BB 190 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Satia Industries Ltd TL B+ 527.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 68.77 Cr Satia Industries Ltd Fund Based Working B+ 410 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Satia Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/ 87.2 Reaffirmed A4 reduced from 32.73 Cr Senso Granito Pvt Ltd LT, TL D 201.6 Suspended Senso Granito Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits D 100 Suspended Senso Granito Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Limits D 34 Suspended Sew Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd fund based working BBB+ 300 Suspended capital Fac & non fund based LOC and BG Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 180 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 38.6 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB 131.4 Assigned Unallocated / A3+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 320 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 125.8 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby line of BBB 50 Assigned credit Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB 954.2 Assigned Unallocated / A3+ Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - CC BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - TL BBB 31.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt FBL - Proposed BBB 84.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 160 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby line of BBB 20 Assigned credit Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FBL - BBB/ 140 Assigned Unallocated A3+ Suguna Foods Ltd LT Scale - TL BBB+ 2666 revised A- Suguna Foods Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac BBB+ 7900 revised A- Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Revised from BB+ Vishal Malleables Ltd Fund Based - CC D 92.5 Revised from B Vishal Malleables Ltd Fund Based - TL D 122.4 Revised from B W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 163.6 Assigned W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT non-FBL B+ 35 Assigned Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC * BB 160 Assigned *Including NBWC of Rs.2.00 Crores Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL# BB 275 Assigned #including project LC of Rs.10.86 crores BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)