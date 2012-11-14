Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appeal Kid'S Dream FBL A4 10 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Bharat Silks ST FBL A4 54 Withdrawn Bharat Silks ST non-FBL A4 17.5 Withdrawn Chorus Labs Ltd NFBL A4 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.85) Infosys Ltd Corporate Governance CGR1 Reaffirmed Practices Kk Rao Engineering Works Pvt ST nonfund based Bk A4 9 Suspended Ltd Fac Krk Power Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 8 Suspended Fac Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 1 Reaffirmed Pardes Dehydration Company Forward Purchase A4 37.5 Assigned Contract Pardes Dehydration Company FDBN/FDBP/FDBD A4 37.5 Assigned Pardes Dehydration Company Forward Sale Contract A4 2.5 Assigned Pardes Dehydration Company BG/Import LC A4 2.5 Assigned R.B Cars Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Assigned Sonal Vyapar Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BP/BD A4 2 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 46.5 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 6 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST loans A1+ 200 Assigned Tata Coffee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Varun Castings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Unistar Distributors Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB- 71 Suspended / A4 Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd CC B+ 51 Assigned Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned Appeal Kid'S Dream FBL B+ 80 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B- 140 Assigned Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B- 8.3 Assigned Chorus Labs Ltd FBL C 75 Revised from B- (increased from 4.00cr) Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB BB+ / 440 Suspended Fac A4+ Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 82.5 Assigned Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 Suspended Ghodawat Foods International LT, TL BB 137.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ghodawat Foods International LT, CC BB 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ghodawat Foods International Proposed LT Fund Based BB 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ / 813.6 Suspended A4+ Gurutek India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned Kk Rao Engineering Works Pvt LT Bk Fac BB 101.5 Suspended Ltd Krk Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 86 Suspended Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 108.9 Reaffirmed M/S Sony Construction FBL - CC B 70 Assigned N Y Hospitalities And Holdings proposed TL B+ 250 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ntl Steels FBL- (TL) D 115 Downgraded from BB Ntl Steels FBL- (LOC)* D 46 Downgraded from BB * Sub-limit of the Term Loan limit Pardes Dehydration Company CC BB- 9 Assigned Pardes Dehydration Company Packaging Credit BB- 30 Assigned Pareena Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Assigned R.B Cars Pvt Ltd CC BB 80 Assigned R.B Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.3 Assigned Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 150 Assigned Sepal Ceramic CC Limit B+ 44 Assigned Sepal Ceramic TL Limits B+ 30.3 Assigned Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BB+ 1000 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd Sonal Vyapar Ltd FB Fac BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC B+ 14 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala Lower Tier II bonds AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Sunrise Ginning Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 105 Assigned Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB Fac AA- 100 Assigned Tata Coffee Ltd NCD portion of a PCD AA 310.4 Reaffirmed issue Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA / 650 Reaffirmed A1+ The New Testament Church Of LT FB Fac B- 182.5 Assigned Christ Society ( enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Varun Castings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Assigned Wizertech Informatics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (proposed) BB 100 Assigned Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 32 Assigned Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)