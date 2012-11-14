Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Appeal Kid'S Dream FBL A4 10 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Bharat Silks ST FBL A4 54 Withdrawn
Bharat Silks ST non-FBL A4 17.5 Withdrawn
Chorus Labs Ltd NFBL A4 25 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 2.85)
Infosys Ltd Corporate Governance CGR1 Reaffirmed
Practices
Kk Rao Engineering Works Pvt ST nonfund based Bk A4 9 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Krk Power Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 8 Suspended
Fac
Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Pardes Dehydration Company Forward Purchase A4 37.5 Assigned
Contract
Pardes Dehydration Company FDBN/FDBP/FDBD A4 37.5 Assigned
Pardes Dehydration Company Forward Sale Contract A4 2.5 Assigned
Pardes Dehydration Company BG/Import LC A4 2.5 Assigned
R.B Cars Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Assigned
Sonal Vyapar Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BP/BD A4 2 Assigned
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 46.5 Assigned
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A4 6 Assigned
State Bank Of Patiala CDs programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd ST loans A1+ 200 Assigned
Tata Coffee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Varun Castings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned
Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Unistar Distributors Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL BB- 71 Suspended
/ A4
Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd CC B+ 51 Assigned
Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned
Appeal Kid'S Dream FBL B+ 80 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B- 140 Assigned
Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B- 8.3 Assigned
Chorus Labs Ltd FBL C 75 Revised from
B-
(increased from 4.00cr)
Diam Star Jewellery (I) Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB BB+ / 440 Suspended
Fac A4+
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 82.5 Assigned
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 Suspended
Ghodawat Foods International LT, TL BB 137.1 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Ghodawat Foods International LT, CC BB 260 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ghodawat Foods International Proposed LT Fund Based BB 140 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ / 813.6 Suspended
A4+
Gurutek India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Assigned
Kk Rao Engineering Works Pvt LT Bk Fac BB 101.5 Suspended
Ltd
Krk Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 86 Suspended
Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 108.9 Reaffirmed
M/S Sony Construction FBL - CC B 70 Assigned
N Y Hospitalities And Holdings proposed TL B+ 250 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Ntl Steels FBL- (TL) D 115 Downgraded
from BB
Ntl Steels FBL- (LOC)* D 46 Downgraded
from BB
* Sub-limit of the Term Loan limit
Pardes Dehydration Company CC BB- 9 Assigned
Pardes Dehydration Company Packaging Credit BB- 30 Assigned
Pareena Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Assigned
R.B Cars Pvt Ltd CC BB 80 Assigned
R.B Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.3 Assigned
Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 150 Assigned
Sepal Ceramic CC Limit B+ 44 Assigned
Sepal Ceramic TL Limits B+ 30.3 Assigned
Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BB+ 1000 Assigned
Finance Company Pvt Ltd
Sonal Vyapar Ltd FB Fac BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC B+ 14 Assigned
State Bank Of Patiala Lower Tier II bonds AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Ginning Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 105 Assigned
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd FB Fac AA- 100 Assigned
Tata Coffee Ltd NCD portion of a PCD AA 310.4 Reaffirmed
issue
Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA / 650 Reaffirmed
A1+
The New Testament Church Of LT FB Fac B- 182.5 Assigned
Christ Society
( enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Varun Castings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Assigned
Wizertech Informatics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (proposed) BB 100 Assigned
Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 32 Assigned
Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 55 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
