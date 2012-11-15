Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd ST Lines of Credit ICRA]A3 250 Reaffirmed from Bks IDL Explosives Ltd NFBL A4 740 Assigned Priyanka Constructions ST non-FB limits A4 100 Assigned (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Rupesh Kumar & Sons Bill Purchase A4 20 Assigned Rajvir Industries Ltd ST fund based sub D 38 Suspended limits San Garments Manufacturing Pvt Working Capital Limits A3 267.5 Assigned Ltd San Garments Manufacturing Pvt NFBL A3 6 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Industries ST fund based Bk A4+ 100 Suspended limits Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund A4 110 Reaffirmed Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd FBL - Bill Discounting A4 45 Reaffirmed Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Non-FBL- LOC A4 75.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aswani Developers Fund Based - CC BB 250 Assigned B.L. Foundry Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B 90 Suspended Bhadohi Carpets FBL BB 75 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 250 Reaffirmed from Bks IDL Explosives Ltd TL BB 25 Assigned IDL Explosives Ltd CC Limits BB 150 Assigned Priyanka Constructions LT FB limits BB- 60 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Rajvir Industries Ltd LT loans D 948.7 Suspended Rajvir Industries Ltd LT FB Fac D 530 Suspended Rupesh Kumar & Sons Packing Credit BB 30 Assigned San Garments Manufacturing Pvt TL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Industries LT FBL BB+ 3.6 Suspended Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 262 Upgraded from BB- Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 300 Upgraded from BB- Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Agencies FB Fac D 200 Suspended Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd FBL- CC B+ 25 Downgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)