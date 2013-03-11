Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Leathers Packing Credit Limit A4+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 CR) Abc Leathers LC/BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd B.Sorabji CC A4 50 Assigned B.Sorabji FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC Fac A4 70 Assigned Gaurav International Packing Credit Limit A3 290 Reaffirmed Gaurav International Bill discounting A3 200 Reaffirmed Gaurav International LC/BG A3 80 Reaffirmed Gtv Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 30 Assigned Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 37.5 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Loan A1+ 500 revised from A3+ Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Peetha Non-FBL A2 100 Reaffirmed Trust National Construction Company BG A4 260 Assigned Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 40 Assigned Oswal Salt & Chemical Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed Industries Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 15 Assigned Limits Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based, ST Limits A4 1 Assigned Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House FBL A4 96 Assigned Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House NFBL A4 0.9 Assigned Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST Fund based A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Richa & Co. Packing Credit Limit A3 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.00 cr) Richa & Co. Bill discounting A3 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00 cr) Richa & Co. Advance Against Bill A3 20 Reaffirmed Collection (earlier 2.00 crore) Richa & Co. Cheque discounting A3 5 Reaffirmed Richa & Co. LC/BG A3 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00) Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A3 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.00 cr) Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Bill discounting A3 195 Reaffirmed Facility (enhanced from 11.00 cr) Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Cheque discounting A3 50 Assigned Facility Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00 cr) Shree Krishna Paper Mills And ST NFBL A4 140 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 45 Assigned Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Akarsh Exports LT FBL* BBB- 300 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of unallocated limits Amrut Cotton Industries LT FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Avinash Ramakrishna Developers working capital Fac D 233 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bansal Ispat Udyog Working Capital Limits BB+ 150 Assigned Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 60 Assigned C L Engineering Ltd FB-limits B+ 62.4 Assigned C L Engineering Ltd TL B+ 1.6 Assigned Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 80 Assigned Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit BBB- 20 Assigned Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 190 Assigned Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Assigned Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB / 10 Assigned A4 Fourcee Infrastructure LT, TL/ buyers credit A- 1500 Assigned Equipments Pvt Ltd Fourcee Infrastructure LT/ ST, working A-/ 1000 Assigned Equipments Pvt Ltd capital limits # A1 # interchangeable between fund based and non-fund based facilities Great Value Foods FBL- CC BB 295 Reaffirmed Great Value Foods FBL- CC BB 295 Reaffirmed Gtv Engineering Ltd FBL B+ 50 Downgraded from BB- Gulzar Educational & FBL- CC BB- 400 Assigned Charitable Trust Gulzar Educational & FBL- CC BB- 400 Assigned Charitable Trust Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 468.5 Assigned Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 350 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB+ 21.7 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 75 Assigned Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 3.1 Assigned Krishidhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1750 Revised from BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 140 crore) L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan AA 3000 revised from BBB Magicrete Building Solutions TL BB- 242.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd B Enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore Magicrete Building Solutions CC BB- 120 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd B Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Maruti Cotton Ginning & LT fund based-CC B 70 Assigned Pressing Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt FBL - CC BBB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 224.6 upgraded from BB Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 22.5 upgraded from BB Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB+ 502.9 upgraded from BB Narsing Textile Industries Pvt Long-TL B+ 13.5 Assigned Ltd Narsing Textile Industries Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore) National Construction Company Working Capital B 350 Assigned Nine Globe Builders FBL B- 50 Assigned Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 80 Assigned Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 10 Assigned Oswal Salt & Chemical CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Industries Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd CC B+ 153 Reaffirmed Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd BG B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B 60 Assigned Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT- Fund based BBB- 6198.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Richa & Co. TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.00) Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd TL - Withdrawn (earlier Rs. 15.00 crore) Shree Krishna Paper Mills And LT FBL C 660 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shree Krishna Paper Mills And Cumulative Redeemable C 50 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd PS Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 200 Assigned Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 300 Assigned Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 390 Assigned Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 750 Assigned Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL Fac* BB+ 355.8 Reaffirmed *Revised from Rs.32.60 Crore Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Trident Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 419.5 Reaffirmed (SO) White Wagon Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac: TL B- 490 Upgraded from D enhanced from Rs. 43 crore earlier World Resorts Ltd FBL-TL D 252.4 Revised from B- (earlier Rs. 53.66 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.