Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abc Leathers Packing Credit Limit A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.50 CR)
Abc Leathers LC/BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.00 CR)
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
B.Sorabji CC A4 50 Assigned
B.Sorabji FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC Fac A4 70 Assigned
Gaurav International Packing Credit Limit A3 290 Reaffirmed
Gaurav International Bill discounting A3 200 Reaffirmed
Gaurav International LC/BG A3 80 Reaffirmed
Gtv Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 30 Assigned
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 37.5 Assigned
Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
L&T Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Loan A1+ 500 revised from
A3+
Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Peetha Non-FBL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Trust
National Construction Company BG A4 260 Assigned
Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 40 Assigned
Oswal Salt & Chemical Packing Credit A4 100 Reaffirmed
Industries
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed
Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 15 Assigned
Limits
Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based, ST Limits A4 1 Assigned
Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House FBL A4 96 Assigned
Rajasthan Arts And Crafts House NFBL A4 0.9 Assigned
Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST Fund based A3 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Richa & Co. Packing Credit Limit A3 500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 45.00 cr)
Richa & Co. Bill discounting A3 170 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 13.00 cr)
Richa & Co. Advance Against Bill A3 20 Reaffirmed
Collection
(earlier 2.00 crore)
Richa & Co. Cheque discounting A3 5 Reaffirmed
Richa & Co. LC/BG A3 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15.00)
Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A3 600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 36.00 cr)
Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Bill discounting A3 195 Reaffirmed
Facility
(enhanced from 11.00 cr)
Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd Cheque discounting A3 50 Assigned
Facility
Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG A3 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9.00 cr)
Shree Krishna Paper Mills And ST NFBL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 45 Assigned
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 20 Assigned
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Akarsh Exports LT FBL* BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of unallocated limits
Amrut Cotton Industries LT FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended
Avinash Ramakrishna Developers working capital Fac D 233 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Bansal Ispat Udyog Working Capital Limits BB+ 150 Assigned
Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 60 Assigned
C L Engineering Ltd FB-limits B+ 62.4 Assigned
C L Engineering Ltd TL B+ 1.6 Assigned
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 80 Assigned
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit BBB- 20 Assigned
Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 190 Assigned
Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Assigned
Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG BB / 10 Assigned
A4
Fourcee Infrastructure LT, TL/ buyers credit A- 1500 Assigned
Equipments Pvt Ltd
Fourcee Infrastructure LT/ ST, working A-/ 1000 Assigned
Equipments Pvt Ltd capital limits # A1
# interchangeable between fund based and non-fund based facilities
Great Value Foods FBL- CC BB 295 Reaffirmed
Great Value Foods FBL- CC BB 295 Reaffirmed
Gtv Engineering Ltd FBL B+ 50 Downgraded
from
BB-
Gulzar Educational & FBL- CC BB- 400 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Gulzar Educational & FBL- CC BB- 400 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 468.5 Assigned
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 350 Assigned
Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB+ 21.7 Assigned
Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 75 Assigned
Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB+ 3.1 Assigned
Krishidhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1750 Revised from
BBB-
(Enhanced from Rs. 140 crore)
L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan AA 3000 revised from
BBB
Magicrete Building Solutions TL BB- 242.9 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd B
Enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore
Magicrete Building Solutions CC BB- 120 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd B
Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore
Maruti Cotton Ginning & LT fund based-CC B 70 Assigned
Pressing
Mcnroe Consumer Products Pvt FBL - CC BBB+ 120 Assigned
Ltd
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 224.6 upgraded from
BB
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 22.5 upgraded from
BB
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB+ 502.9 upgraded from
BB
Narsing Textile Industries Pvt Long-TL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Ltd
Narsing Textile Industries Pvt LT, FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore)
National Construction Company Working Capital B 350 Assigned
Nine Globe Builders FBL B- 50 Assigned
Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 80 Assigned
Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 10 Assigned
Oswal Salt & Chemical CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Industries
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd CC B+ 153 Reaffirmed
Panchavati Polyfibres Ltd BG B+ 53.5 Reaffirmed
Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits B 60 Assigned
Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT- Fund based BBB- 6198.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Richa & Co. TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 5.00)
Richa Global Exports Pvt Ltd TL - Withdrawn
(earlier Rs. 15.00 crore)
Shree Krishna Paper Mills And LT FBL C 660 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Shree Krishna Paper Mills And Cumulative Redeemable C 50 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd PS
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 200 Assigned
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 300 Assigned
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 390 Assigned
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 750 Assigned
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL Fac* BB+ 355.8 Reaffirmed
*Revised from Rs.32.60 Crore
Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Trident Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 419.5 Reaffirmed
(SO)
White Wagon Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned
Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac: TL B- 490 Upgraded from
D
enhanced from Rs. 43 crore earlier
World Resorts Ltd FBL-TL D 252.4 Revised from
B-
(earlier Rs. 53.66 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)