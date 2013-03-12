Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Fund Based A2+ 2335 Revised from A2 Enhanced from Rs. 145.70 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 1740 Revised from A2 Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 352 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.2cr) Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Indoco Remedies Ltd Non fund based A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd ST fund based and A2+ 5835 Reaffirmed non-FBL Indofil Industries Ltd CP A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed JHS Svendgaard Laboratories NFBL A4 31 Suspended Ltd JK Paper Ltd CP programme A2+ 400 Withdrawn Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 Reaffirmed Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC)* A4 10 Reaffirmed * The Letter of Credit limit is the sublimit of the Bank Guarantee Limit. Limtex India Ltd Fund based - Packing A4 180 Assigned Credit Limtex India Ltd Fund based - Bill A4 160 Assigned Discounting Limtex India Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 70 Assigned Limtex India Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 33.1 Assigned Mackintosh Burn Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 1280 Reaffirmed Mahindra Sona Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Satya Power & Ispat Ltd NFBL (BG) * A4 30 Reaffirmed * The Bank Guarantee limit is the sublimit of the Letter of Credit Limit Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 120 Upgraded from D Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Upgraded from D Super Scanning & Diagnostics Buyers Credit A4 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt Fund Based, ST Limits A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt Non-Fund Based, ST A4 30 Assigned Ltd Limits The Malt Company (India) Pvt Unallocated, ST Limits A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd V.S.Shah & Co. BG A4 47 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ - Reaffirmed Program LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+ 1320 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 98.40 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+ 105 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 10.10cr Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 1223.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 48.43 cr Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 61.00 crore Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 115 Assigned Abis Hatchery Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 10 Assigned Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 1.3 Withdrawn Anil Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.0cr) Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills (enhanced from 6.0CR) Cheers Interactive (India) Pvt LT, FB limits BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd E.S.S.M. Educational & TL Fac BB+ 84.5 Assigned Charitable Trust E.S.S.M. Educational & Proposed limits BB+ 15.5 Assigned Charitable Trust Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A A 312.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 148.6 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 50 Revised from B+ Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 21.9 Revised from B+ (reduced from Rs. 3.12 crore) Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - TL BBB+ 1093.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 17.78 cr) Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - CC BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Indoco Remedies Ltd CC A+ 394 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd TL BBB+ 2868.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 2165 Reaffirmed Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 143.1 Reaffirmed Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 96.9 Reaffirmed JHS Svendgaard Hygiene Fund based and NFBL D 245 Suspended Products Ltd JHS Svendgaard Laboratories FBL B 440.4 Suspended Ltd Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 45 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 7.50 crore Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor TL BBB 2590.8 Withdrawn Ltd L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor NCD BBB- 2700 Downgraded Ltd from BBB Limtex India Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Assigned Limtex India Ltd Fund based - Standby BB 49.5 Assigned Line of Credit Limtex India Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 12.9 Assigned M/S Family Healthcare Hospital FB Fac - TL B+ 50 Assigned Mackintosh Burn Ltd TL BBB+ 114.5 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL A+ 100 Reaffirmed MMC Healthcare Ltd TL Fac BB- 7 Assigned MMC Healthcare Ltd FB Fac BB- 56 Assigned MMC Healthcare Ltd Proposed limits BB- 7 Assigned N.R. Footwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Cash Credit B- 40 Assigned N.R. Footwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B- 40 Assigned National Institute Of Computer LT: TL B 190 Assigned Education Society Trust National Institute Of Computer LT: FBL B 310 Assigned Education Society Trust P&R Engineering Services Pvt TL B- 267.7 Reaffirmed Ltd P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt TL D 134.1 Revised from Ltd B- Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 150 Revised from BB+ Reduced from Rs. 74.00 crore Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit BBB- 300 Revised from BB+ Reduced from Rs. 35.00 crore Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen TL BB+ 430 Revised from Food Industries Pvt Ltd B+ Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen CC BB+ 50 Revised from Food Industries Pvt Ltd B+ Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 13.2 Withdrawn Satya Power & Ispat Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Hari Industries Fund Based Working BB- 80 Revised from Capital Limits BB Shree Hari Industries TL BB- 16950 Revised from BB Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd TL C 599.7 Upgraded from D Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FB Fac C 260 Upgraded from D Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd TL B+ 52.1 Assigned Sidwin Fabric Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Singla Forging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 80 Reaffirmed The Malt Company (India) Pvt FB, LT Limits BB 130 Assigned Ltd The Malt Company (India) Pvt TL BB 350 Assigned Ltd V.S.Shah & Co. 