Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aron Universal Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 38 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4+ 10 Reaffirmed on forward contracts BLA Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Economic Transport Non-FBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Organization Ltd Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 140 Suspended Forward Leather Company ST Bk Fac D 185 Suspended Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd ST, FBL A3+ - Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 5 cr) Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed (Increased from Rs. 35 cr) Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A3 25 Assigned MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4 / 220 Reaffirmed BB- Micky Metals Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 22.5 Assigned Micky Metals Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-FB Fac A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 200 Suspended (sublimit of fund based limits) Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - ST A3+ 190 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21.16CR) Proseal Closures Ltd NFBL - ST A3+ 235 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 22.50 CR) Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 165.2 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from 5.98 CR) Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice NFBL A4 4 Assigned Industry Tiger Steel Engineering ST Non-FBL A4 500.8 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP A1 + 1750 Reaffirmed (SO) Vinar Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 27.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aglar Power Ltd TL D 121.3 Assigned Aglar Power Ltd BG D 13 Assigned Aglar Power Ltd Unallocated Limits D 15.7 Assigned Aron Universal Ltd TL BB 63.2 Revised from BB+ Aron Universal Ltd Proposed TL BB 35 Revised from BB+ Aron Universal Ltd FB Fac BB 80 Revised from BB+ Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 206.5 Reaffirmed Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL BB+ 68.2 Reaffirmed BLA Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ - Reaffirmed BLA Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd NCD AA 100 Suspended DIC India Ltd CP/ ST debt Fac AA 500 Suspended Economic Transport CC BB 340 Reaffirmed Organization Ltd Economic Transport TL BB 20 Reaffirmed Organization Ltd Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 167.5 Suspended Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd LT, FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 15 cr) Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 267.5 Suspended Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA 3401 Reaffirmed programme Indusind Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA- 3089 Reaffirmed programme Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL Limit BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.27 crore) Micky Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Micky Metals Ltd FBL - Untied BB- 50 Assigned Murlidhar Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 100 Assigned Murlidhar Cotton Industries TL B+ 1.8 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments FBL BBB+ 1000 Revised from Ltd BBB- Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Proseal Closures Ltd TL BBB 43.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.10 CR) Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - LT BBB 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.06 CR) Proseal Closures Ltd Proposed Limits - LT BBB 40.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.00 CR) Religare Aviation Ltd Bk lines BBB- 860 Withdrawn Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd FBL BB 913.1 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 61.85 CR) Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice FBL BB- 56.4 Assigned Industry Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits BB- / 8.6 Assigned Industry A4 Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice FBL B+ 82 Assigned Industry Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+ / 4 Assigned Industry A4 Tiger Steel Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 305.6 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. Enhanced from Rs. 16.00 CR TV18 Broadcast Ltd FBL BBB+ 24.5 Revised from BBB TV18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB+ 1630 Revised from BBB TV18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB+ 2000 Revised from BBB Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd TL D 1400 Downgraded from BB+ Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit D 600 Downgraded from BB+ Vinar Ispat Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.