Aron Universal Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 38 Reaffirmed
Aron Universal Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
on forward contracts
BLA Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
Economic Transport Non-FBL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Organization Ltd
Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 140 Suspended
Forward Leather Company ST Bk Fac D 185 Suspended
Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd ST, FBL A3+ - Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 5 cr)
Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
(Increased from Rs. 35 cr)
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A3 25 Assigned
MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4 / 220 Reaffirmed
BB-
Micky Metals Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 22.5 Assigned
Micky Metals Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-FB Fac A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed
Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 200 Suspended
(sublimit of fund based limits)
Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - ST A3+ 190 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 21.16CR)
Proseal Closures Ltd NFBL - ST A3+ 235 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 22.50 CR)
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 165.2 Upgraded from
A4
(enhanced from 5.98 CR)
Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice NFBL A4 4 Assigned
Industry
Tiger Steel Engineering ST Non-FBL A4 500.8 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt. Ltd.
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP A1 + 1750 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Vinar Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 27.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aglar Power Ltd TL D 121.3 Assigned
Aglar Power Ltd BG D 13 Assigned
Aglar Power Ltd Unallocated Limits D 15.7 Assigned
Aron Universal Ltd TL BB 63.2 Revised from
BB+
Aron Universal Ltd Proposed TL BB 35 Revised from
BB+
Aron Universal Ltd FB Fac BB 80 Revised from
BB+
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 206.5 Reaffirmed
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL BB+ 68.2 Reaffirmed
BLA Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ - Reaffirmed
BLA Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd NCD AA 100 Suspended
DIC India Ltd CP/ ST debt Fac AA 500 Suspended
Economic Transport CC BB 340 Reaffirmed
Organization Ltd
Economic Transport TL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Organization Ltd
Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 167.5 Suspended
Gea Bgr Energy System India Ltd LT, FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 15 cr)
Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 267.5 Suspended
Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA 3401 Reaffirmed
programme
Indusind Bank Ltd Upper Tier II bonds AA- 3089 Reaffirmed
programme
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 46 Reaffirmed
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL Limit BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 4.27 crore)
Micky Metals Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned
Micky Metals Ltd FBL - Untied BB- 50 Assigned
Murlidhar Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 100 Assigned
Murlidhar Cotton Industries TL B+ 1.8 Assigned
Network18 Media & Investments FBL BBB+ 1000 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Proseal Closures Ltd TL BBB 43.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 5.10 CR)
Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - LT BBB 45 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 4.06 CR)
Proseal Closures Ltd Proposed Limits - LT BBB 40.6 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 0.00 CR)
Religare Aviation Ltd Bk lines BBB- 860 Withdrawn
Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd FBL BB 913.1 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from 61.85 CR)
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice FBL BB- 56.4 Assigned
Industry
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits BB- / 8.6 Assigned
Industry A4
Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice FBL B+ 82 Assigned
Industry
Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+ / 4 Assigned
Industry A4
Tiger Steel Engineering LT FB Limits B+ 305.6 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt. Ltd.
Enhanced from Rs. 16.00 CR
TV18 Broadcast Ltd FBL BBB+ 24.5 Revised from
BBB
TV18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB+ 1630 Revised from
BBB
TV18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB+ 2000 Revised from
BBB
Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd TL D 1400 Downgraded
from BB+
Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit D 600 Downgraded
from BB+
Vinar Ispat Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Assigned
