Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Enterprises Pirvate Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 60 Reaffirmed Accura Enterprises Pirvate Ltd BG / LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd NFBL A4+ 80 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from 6.00 cr) Atharva Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 7.5 Assigned *Including a sub limit of Buyer's Credit of Rs. 0.75 crore Atharva Packaging Pvt Ltd BG ICRA]A4 1 Assigned Avid Apparel Industries FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Avid Apparel Industries NFBL A4 1 Reaffirmed Cheslind Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 180 Revised from D Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Non-FBL A4 57.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Emmanuel Cashew Industries ST FB Fac A4+ 200 revised from A4 Emmanuel Cashew Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ 20 revised from A4 Gem Star Company ST, FB Fac D 1159.7 revised from A4+ Gem Star Company Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac D 450 Revised from A4+ Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 25 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Magnum Industries Non-FBL A4 0.7 Assigned Manmohan Ginning Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned Narendra Cotton Ginning & Packing Credit* A4 100 Reaffirmed Pressing Company Pvt Ltd *Sublimits of Line of Credit Narendra Cotton Ginning & Inland/Foreign LC for A4 35 Assigned Pressing Company Pvt Ltd import of RM* *Sublimits of Line of Credit Outlook Publishing India Pvt Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non FB A3+ 1635.4 revised from Fac A2+ Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1.4 Assigned Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST non-fund BG Fac A3 645 Suspended Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - Packing Credit, A4+ 690 Reaffirmed Bill Discounting Enhanced from Rs. 66.00 crore Zenith Exports Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt Ltd TL B 1074.5 Reaffirmed Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL BB+ 88.2 Upgraded from B (reduced from 9.06 cr) Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd Unallocated BB+ 11.8 Upgraded from B Alp Nishikawa Co. Ltd FBL BB+ 170 Upgraded from / A4+ B/ A4 (enhanced from 13.00 cr) Atharva Packaging Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.1 Assigned Atharva Packaging Pvt Ltd CC B+ 16 Assigned Bagadia Properties Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 140 Withdrawn Bangalore Pharmaceuticals & LT Bk Fac B+ 365 Suspended Research Laboratory Pvt Ltd Cheslind Textiles Ltd TL BB 611.8 Revised from D Cheslind Textiles Ltd FB Fac BB 444.5 Revised from D Eagle Steels Rolling Mills FBL BB 235 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Eagle Steels Rolling Mills Un-tied Limits BB / 7.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd A4 Emmanuel Cashew Industries LT FB Fac - sub limit BB 50 Reaffirmed Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 7935 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Pogramme Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 31210 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Pogramme Janak Dehydration Pvt Ltd CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs 8.00 crore) Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BB 100 Upgraded from Capital Limits BB- (enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore) Magma Mettcast Ltd FBL D 285.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) Magma Mettcast Ltd NFBL D 71.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00) Magnum Industries TL BB 470 Assigned Magnum Industries CC BB 10 Assigned Manmohan Ginning Industries CC Limit B+ 80 Reaffirmed Manmohan Ginning Industries EPC/PCFC B+ 20 Assigned Mohan Charitable Educational TL B- 550 Assigned Trust Nand Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 240 Assigned Narendra Cotton Ginning & Line of Credit B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pressing Company Pvt Ltd Narendra Cotton Ginning & CC Limit* B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pressing Company Pvt Ltd *Sublimits of Line of Credit Nuzen Herbals Pvt Ltd FBL B 380 Assigned Outlook Publishing India Pvt FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL B+ 19 Assigned Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 5 Assigned Purav Cotton Industries CC B+ 240 Assigned Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL BBB 2094.6 revised from BBB+ Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 170 revised from BBB+ Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt CC B- 50 Assigned Ltd Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt TL B- 29 Assigned Ltd Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Working Capital Limits B 18.5 Assigned Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd CC B 22.5 Assigned Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd TL B 12.5 Assigned Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd FBL BB 158.1 Assigned Srichakra Eden Green Projects TL B+ 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Srimannarayana Rice Industries FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 26000 Reaffirmed Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT fund based working BBB- 692 Suspended capital/non-fund based BG Fac Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD AA- 2000 Assigned Vaibhava Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB 77.5 Withdrawn VPS Silks Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 102.5 Assigned YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 300 Assigned YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT NFBL^ BBB- 1200 Assigned / A3 ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 120.0 crore Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - CC* BB+ 160 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit Zenith Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+/ 12.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Reduced from Rs. 3.45 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 