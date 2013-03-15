Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - FBL - CC A4 55 Withdrawn
Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - NFBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed
Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 16 Revised from
A4
Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 30 Revised from
A4
Ambica Timber Mart LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed
B R Designs ST Scale - NFBL- A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sublimit*
*Sublimit within Cash Credit Limits
Kalyan Exporters & Importers ST - FB Fac A2 350 Upgraded from
A3+
Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned
Ramsons Tmt Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned
Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara NFBL A4 0.5 Assigned
Modern Rice Industries
Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled NFBL A4 1.3 Assigned
Rice Mill
Texport Overseas Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2+ 500 upgraded from
A2
Texport Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 200 upgraded from
A2
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.B Rice Mills CC B 60 assigned
Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - TL B 17 Reaffirmed
Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - CC B 55 Reassigned
Ambica Timber Mart CC B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL B 38.5 Assigned
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC B 50 Assigned
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - NFBL- B 7.5 Assigned
Stand by line of
credit
Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 92 Revised from
B+
Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 136 Revised from
B+
B R Designs LT Scale - FBL - CC BB- 300 Revised from
BB
Hari Om Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 350 Assigned
Icsa (India) Ltd LT FB Fac D 5800 Suspended
Icsa (India) Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac D 7644.2 Suspended
Icsa (India) Ltd CP programme D 1500 Suspended
Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 3139.9 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd Non-Fund Fac BB+ 51.9 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Kalyan Gold Creations LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
BBB
Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 15402.5 Upgraded from
BBB
(enhanced from 526.25cr)
Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode TL BBB+ 5.7 Upgraded from
BBB
Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode LT - FB Fac BBB+ 280 Upgraded from
BBB
Kalyan Jewellers Salem TL BBB+ 9.8 Upgraded from
BBB
Kalyan Jewellers Salem LT - FB Fac BBB+ 220 Upgraded from
BBB
Kalyan Jewellers Tuticorin LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
BBB
Polestar Maritime Ltd TL Fac BBB 410 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs 12.5 crore)
R Vidya Sagar Rao Constructions FBL B 40 Reaffirmed
R Vidya Sagar Rao Constructions LT Non-FBL B 30 Reaffirmed
Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 50 Assigned
Ramsons Tmt Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 50 Assigned
Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL B+ 86.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara FBL B+ 84.3 Assigned
Modern Rice Industries
Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Unallocated limits B+/ 15.2 Assigned
Modern Rice Industries A4
Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled FBL B+ 92.6 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Unallocated limits B+/ 1.1 Assigned
Rice Mill A4
Uma Maheswari Constructions FBL C+ 100 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+
Umak Educational Trust TL BB- 340 Reaffirmed
Umak Educational Trust Proposed TL BB- 214.3 Assigned
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore)
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 134.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 14.82 crore)
Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB- 12 Reaffirmed
V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed
V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
/ A3
*Interchangeable between long term and short term scale
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
