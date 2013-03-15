Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - FBL - CC A4 55 Withdrawn Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - NFBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 16 Revised from A4 Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 30 Revised from A4 Ambica Timber Mart LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed B R Designs ST Scale - NFBL- A4 20 Reaffirmed Sublimit* *Sublimit within Cash Credit Limits Kalyan Exporters & Importers ST - FB Fac A2 350 Upgraded from A3+ Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned Ramsons Tmt Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara NFBL A4 0.5 Assigned Modern Rice Industries Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled NFBL A4 1.3 Assigned Rice Mill Texport Overseas Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2+ 500 upgraded from A2 Texport Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 200 upgraded from A2 Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 12.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B Rice Mills CC B 60 assigned Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - TL B 17 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - CC B 55 Reassigned Ambica Timber Mart CC B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL B 38.5 Assigned Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - NFBL- B 7.5 Assigned Stand by line of credit Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL D 92 Revised from B+ Arun Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 136 Revised from B+ B R Designs LT Scale - FBL - CC BB- 300 Revised from BB Hari Om Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 350 Assigned Icsa (India) Ltd LT FB Fac D 5800 Suspended Icsa (India) Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac D 7644.2 Suspended Icsa (India) Ltd CP programme D 1500 Suspended Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 3139.9 Downgraded from BBB- Ivrcl Chandrapur Tollways Ltd Non-Fund Fac BB+ 51.9 Downgraded from BBB- Kalyan Gold Creations LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 15402.5 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from 526.25cr) Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode TL BBB+ 5.7 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers Kollam & Erode LT - FB Fac BBB+ 280 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers Salem TL BBB+ 9.8 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers Salem LT - FB Fac BBB+ 220 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers Tuticorin LT - FB Fac BBB+ 100 Upgraded from BBB Polestar Maritime Ltd TL Fac BBB 410 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 12.5 crore) R Vidya Sagar Rao Constructions FBL B 40 Reaffirmed R Vidya Sagar Rao Constructions LT Non-FBL B 30 Reaffirmed Ramsons Casting Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 50 Assigned Ramsons Tmt Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 50 Assigned Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Assigned Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL B+ 86.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara FBL B+ 84.3 Assigned Modern Rice Industries Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Unallocated limits B+/ 15.2 Assigned Modern Rice Industries A4 Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled FBL B+ 92.6 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Unallocated limits B+/ 1.1 Assigned Rice Mill A4 Uma Maheswari Constructions FBL C+ 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Umak Educational Trust TL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Umak Educational Trust Proposed TL BB- 214.3 Assigned Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 134.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.82 crore) Umasree Texplast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit BB- 12 Reaffirmed V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* BBB 2500 Reaffirmed / A3 *Interchangeable between long term and short term scale -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)