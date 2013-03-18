Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL A2 313.5 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL A2 87 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Derewala Jewellery Industries ST FBL (PCFC) A3 130 assigned
Ltd
Derewala Jewellery Industries ST NFBL (SLC) A3 856 assigned
Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing ST, non fund based A4 100 Suspended
Company Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac
Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 479.9 Reaffirmed
Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd ST FBL A3+ 440 Reaffirmed
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-fund Based A3+ 4050 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limits
Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed
International Steel Corporation Non FB Fac A4 408.8 Assigned
Megaflex Plastics Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 5 Assigned
Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 270 Upgraded from
A3+
(enhanced from Rs 15.00 cr.)
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt BG A4 6.5 Assigned
Ltd
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based-Packing A4 60# Assigned
Credit*
*100% interchangeability from PC to FBP/FBD/UFBP is allowed,# Sublimit of working capital
facilities
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based- A4 100# Assigned
FBP/FBD/UFBP*
*100% interchangeability from PC to FBP/FBD/UFBP is allowed ,# Sublimit of working capital
facilities
Safeflex International Ltd Non Fund Based A3 30 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limits
(enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore)
Shree Bharka India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10.7 Assigned
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned
Sri Raju Cotton Mills Non FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Ltd
Vijay Textiles Ltd BG Fac A4 10 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB 323.3 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 37150 Assigned
A1+
(enhanced from Rs 2,465 cr.)
Ahinsa Infrastructure & FB limits BB- 243.5 Suspended
Developers Ltd
Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 35 assigned
Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 40 assigned
Derewala Jewellery Industries LT FBL (CC, TL) BBB- 264 assigned
Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing LT loans & working BB- 150 Suspended
Company Pvt Ltd capital Fac
Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 460 Reaffirmed
A4
Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 25000 Assigned
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 187 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
G.Chimanlal & Co. CC B 110 Assigned
G.Chimanlal & Co. Proposed Limit B 90 Assigned
Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd TL BBB 570.1 Reaffirmed
Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL BBB 1560 Reaffirmed
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 950 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits
Haldiram Manufacturing Company CC Limits A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Haldiram Manufacturing Company TL A+ 470 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits A+ 986 Reaffirmed
Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL A+ 844.8 Reaffirmed
International Steel Corporation LT FB Fac BB 40 Suspended
Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 262.5 Reaffirmed
Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 67.5 Assigned
Mahatma Education Society TL BBB- 200 Withdrawn
Megaflex Plastics Ltd FBL - TL BB 22.9 Assigned
Megaflex Plastics Ltd FBL - CC BB 80 Assigned
Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 66.5 Upgraded from
BBB
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt CC Fac BB- 40 Assigned
Ltd
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt TL BB- 15.3 Assigned
Ltd
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Proposed FB Fac BB- 3.8 Assigned
Ltd
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 12.5# Assigned
# Sublimit of working capital facilities
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac$ BB- / 105 Assigned
A4
$ST and LT facilities are fully interchangeable; the total0020usage should not exceed Rs. 10.50
crore
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 5# Assigned
A4
# Sublimit of working capital facilities
Pmr Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 150 Assigned
Safeflex International Ltd TL BBB- 162.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore)
Safeflex International Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits- LT/ST / A3
(enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore)
Shree Bharka India Ltd FBL BB- 103 Suspended
Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 130 Suspended
Sri Raju Cotton Mills TL B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.55 crore)
Sri Raju Cotton Mills FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 3.20 crore)
Sri Venkata Umashankar Spintex TL B 330 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ssipl Retail Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 910 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 63.00 crore)
Ssipl Retail Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ssipl Retail Ltd Unallocated BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 59.3 Upgraded from
B
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Upgraded from
B
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 0.5 Upgraded from
B
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt FBL B+ 200 Assigned
Ltd
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt NFBL B+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Troix Chemical Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 70 Assigned
Vijay Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 1200 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
