Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL A2 313.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL A2 87 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Derewala Jewellery Industries ST FBL (PCFC) A3 130 assigned Ltd Derewala Jewellery Industries ST NFBL (SLC) A3 856 assigned Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing ST, non fund based A4 100 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd LOC and BG Fac Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 479.9 Reaffirmed Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd ST FBL A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Non-fund Based A3+ 4050 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed International Steel Corporation Non FB Fac A4 408.8 Assigned Megaflex Plastics Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 5 Assigned Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 270 Upgraded from A3+ (enhanced from Rs 15.00 cr.) Naturagreen Food Products Pvt BG A4 6.5 Assigned Ltd Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based-Packing A4 60# Assigned Credit* *100% interchangeability from PC to FBP/FBD/UFBP is allowed,# Sublimit of working capital facilities Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based- A4 100# Assigned FBP/FBD/UFBP* *100% interchangeability from PC to FBP/FBD/UFBP is allowed ,# Sublimit of working capital facilities Safeflex International Ltd Non Fund Based A3 30 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) Shree Bharka India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10.7 Assigned Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned Sri Raju Cotton Mills Non FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt NFBL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Vijay Textiles Ltd BG Fac A4 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB 323.3 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 37150 Assigned A1+ (enhanced from Rs 2,465 cr.) Ahinsa Infrastructure & FB limits BB- 243.5 Suspended Developers Ltd Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 35 assigned Arya Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 40 assigned Derewala Jewellery Industries LT FBL (CC, TL) BBB- 264 assigned Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing LT loans & working BB- 150 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd capital Fac Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Emmennar Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 460 Reaffirmed A4 Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 25000 Assigned Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 187 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd G.Chimanlal & Co. CC B 110 Assigned G.Chimanlal & Co. Proposed Limit B 90 Assigned Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd TL BBB 570.1 Reaffirmed Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL BBB 1560 Reaffirmed Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd TL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 950 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Haldiram Manufacturing Company CC Limits A+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Manufacturing Company TL A+ 470 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits A+ 986 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL A+ 844.8 Reaffirmed International Steel Corporation LT FB Fac BB 40 Suspended Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 262.5 Reaffirmed Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 67.5 Assigned Mahatma Education Society TL BBB- 200 Withdrawn Megaflex Plastics Ltd FBL - TL BB 22.9 Assigned Megaflex Plastics Ltd FBL - CC BB 80 Assigned Mmodal Global Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 66.5 Upgraded from BBB Naturagreen Food Products Pvt CC Fac BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Naturagreen Food Products Pvt TL BB- 15.3 Assigned Ltd Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Proposed FB Fac BB- 3.8 Assigned Ltd Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC BB- 12.5# Assigned # Sublimit of working capital facilities Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac$ BB- / 105 Assigned A4 $ST and LT facilities are fully interchangeable; the total0020usage should not exceed Rs. 10.50 crore Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 5# Assigned A4 # Sublimit of working capital facilities Pmr Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 150 Assigned Safeflex International Ltd TL BBB- 162.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore) Safeflex International Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Capital Limits- LT/ST / A3 (enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore) Shree Bharka India Ltd FBL BB- 103 Suspended Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 130 Suspended Sri Raju Cotton Mills TL B+ 7.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.55 crore) Sri Raju Cotton Mills FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 3.20 crore) Sri Venkata Umashankar Spintex TL B 330 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ssipl Retail Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 910 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 63.00 crore) Ssipl Retail Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ssipl Retail Ltd Unallocated BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 59.3 Upgraded from B Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 30 Upgraded from B Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 0.5 Upgraded from B Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt FBL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt NFBL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Troix Chemical Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 70 Assigned Vijay Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 1200 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)