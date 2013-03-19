Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 450 Upgraded from A2 Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL (sub-limit) A2+ 390 Upgraded from A2 Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 60 Upgraded from limits A2 Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 60 Upgraded from limits (sub-limit) A2 Ark Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 150 Assigned Limits Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.9.50 crore) Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.1.00 crore) Armstrong (India) Construction ST non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended B L Goel & Company Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1 230 Assigned #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 20 Assigned Bata India Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Eurotex Industries And Exports ST, Non-FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Gopal Oil Industries ST working capital Fac A4 30 Suspended H. K. Cotton Industries ST working capital Fac A4 20 Suspended Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. Non - FBL- BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 31.5 Suspended Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 97 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Khodiyar Manufacture off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Jayshree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A1 100 Assigned Liva Ceramics BG Facility A4 7.5 Assigned Meru Industries ST, non-FB Fac A3 250 Assigned Om Energy Equipment off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects Omsun Power Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL A4 8 Withdrawn S J Contracts Pvt. Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 541.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.50) Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Satya Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Shiva Shankar Minerals Ltd FB Fac A4 243 Suspended Shiva Shankar Minerals Ltd non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Stag International LC/BG A3 30 Reaffirmed Supergems Jewellery FBP* A4+ 120 Upgraded from Manufacturing Pvt Ltd A4 * Sub limit of Packing Credit Rs 6.00 crore, PSC Rs. 6.40 crore and gold loan Rs. 2.00 crore. Swastik Enterprises off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Tile Italia Mosaics (P) Ltd. NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Uniglobe Mod Travel Pvt Ltd non fund based BG Fac A4 20 Suspended Unisun Technologies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3A* Assigned projects *For Solar Thermal United Brothers FBL (Bill Discounting) A4 400 Reaffirmed United Brothers Non-FBL (BG) A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amneal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 1200 Assigned Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from BBB (Stable) Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) BBB+ 5 Upgraded from BBB (Stable) Archana Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 78 Assigned Ark Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits BB 50 Assigned Ark Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL Limits BB 28 Assigned Ark Industries Pvt Ltd Untied/Unallocated BB / 42 Assigned Limits A4 Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 2.09 crore) Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated B+ / 1.8 Reaffirmed A4 Armstrong (India) Construction LT FB Fac B 10 Suspended B L Goel & Company FBL BB- 50 Assigned Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd LT - TL A 125 Assigned Banco Gaskets (India) Ltd LT - Fund Based A 255 Assigned Bata India Ltd Bk lines AA+ 560 Upgraded from AA Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Capital Limits (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Nil) Coimbatore Educational And TL BB 65.6 Assigned Cultural Foundation Trust Coimbatore Educational And LT - FB Fac BB 20 Assigned Cultural Foundation Trust Coimbatore Educational And Proposed Fac BB 114.4 Assigned Cultural Foundation Trust D-Vois Broadband Pvt Ltd TL BB 50 Assigned D-Vois Broadband Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB 29 Assigned D-Vois Broadband Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB 21 Assigned Eurotex Industries And Exports TL BB+ 347.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Eurotex Industries And Exports LT, FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Ganeshgarhia Construction Co. NFBL - BG BB- 210 Assigned Ghanshyamdas & Company LT working capital Fac B+ 75 Suspended Gopal Oil Industries TL BB- 7.6 Suspended Gopal Oil Industries LT working capital Fac BB- 55 Suspended Gopal Oil Industries proposed LT FB Fac BB- 6.4 Suspended H. K. Cotton Industries TL, B+ 8 Suspended H. K. Cotton Industries LT working capital Fac B+ 60 Suspended Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. FBL- CC BB+ 490 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 345 Suspended Hi Bond Cement (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 150 Suspended Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT BB- 126.5 Reaffirmed Ltd K.P. Packaging Ltd FBL D 60 Assigned K.P. Packaging Ltd TL D 40 Assigned K.P. Packaging Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Assigned Kalyan Nav Nirman Ltd FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Kalyani Industries FBL B 45 Assigned Kalyani Industries Unallocated limits B/ 15 Assigned A4 Liva Ceramics CC Limit B+ 30 Assigned Liva Ceramics TL B+ 67 Assigned M/S Livingstones EPC B+ 147 Reaffirmed M/S Livingstones PSC B+ 273 Reaffirmed M/S Livingstones Forward Contract B+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Max Infra India Ltd LT fund based and BB- 3800 Reaffirmed non-FBL Meru Industries LT, TL BBB- 130 Assigned Meru Industries LT, FB Fac BBB- 20 Assigned Multidimension Entertainments LT FBL BB 320 Enhanced from Pvt Ltd Rs 26 crore Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 63 Reaffirmed S J Contracts Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 90 Reaffirmed S J Contracts Pvt. Ltd Proposed Limits BB+/ 20 Reaffirmed A4+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB 180 Assigned (enhanced facilities) Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 160 Reaffirmed Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BB 15 Reaffirmed Satya Exports LT, FB Fac B 140 Assigned Shree Doodhaganga Krishna FBL B- 1500 revised from Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane C+ Niyamit Stag International Working Capital Limits BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Stag International TL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.5 Assigned Sunland Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Tile Italia Mosaics (P) Ltd. FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Uniglobe Mod Travel Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 49.5 Suspended United Brothers FBL (CC) BB- 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)