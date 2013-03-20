Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavarlal Mangilal Jain & Co. ST NFBL A4 200 Suspended M. Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd FBL (WCDL) A1+ 150 Reaffirmed M. Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (WCDL) A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Meridian Shipping Agency Pvt ST Non- FB Fac A3+ 84.4 Assigned Ltd Nilgiri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Non - FBL- BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Onshore Construction Company NFBL A2+ 901 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oswal Cable Products Non-FBL A3 90 Assigned Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 21 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.25 crore) Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Fac A4 23.2 Assigned Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt. Non-FBL A4 0.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Saravana Tex Exports India Non - FB Fac A4 53.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 1050 Revised from A3+ Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL A3 500 Revised from A3+ Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST NFBL D 50 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd CP Programme A3+ 100 Assigned Vijay Transtech Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Suspended Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavarlal Mangilal Jain & Co. FBL BB 130 Suspended Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Castech Foundries Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Geekay Infrastructures LT, FBL D 230 Downgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 12 crore) Grameen Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB-# 1632.7 Ltd Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB-# 1000 Ltd Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd CC B 22.5 Assigned Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd TL B 36.5 Assigned JP Foil Ltd TL D 360 Reaffirmed JP Foil Ltd FBL D 220 Reaffirmed JP Foil Ltd Non-FBL D 150 Reaffirmed K World Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB 500 Assigned K. J. Somaiya College Of Long-TL BBB- 120 Assigned Engineering Kamineni Health Services Pvt FBL BB 158 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt NFBL BB 44.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamineni Health Services Pvt Unallocated BB 47.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt Ltd FBL D 47 Assigned Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt Ltd TL D 14.9 Assigned Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt Ltd NFBL D 6.8 Assigned Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 1.3 Assigned Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed M. Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd TL A+ 130 Withdrawn M. Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd FBL (CC/optionally A+ 333.4 Reaffirmed convertible debenture) (revised from Rs. 15.00 crore) M. Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ 286.6 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 57.00 crore) Mailam Subramaniya Swamy TL B+ 75 Upgraded from Educational Trust D Mailam Subramaniya Swamy FB Fac B+ 35 Upgraded from Educational Trust D Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long- term, loans D 43.1 Assigned Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long- term, FB Bk Fac D 135 Assigned Meridian Shipping Agency Pvt LT Loan Fac BBB 35.6 Revised from Ltd BBB- reduced from Rs. 12.0 crores Murlidhar Ginning Pressing CC B 70 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Nav Vidya Society For LT loans BB- 350 Suspended Education Research & Training Neotech Education Foundation TL B 122.2 Assigned Nilgiri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Onshore Construction Company FBL BBB+ 288.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Onshore Construction Company Unallocated limits BBB+ 310.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / A2+ Oswal Cable Products FB Limits BBB- 20 Assigned Pooshya Exports Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B- 53.6 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 2.53 crore) Prashanti Land Developers Pvt TL B- 177.5 Assigned Ltd Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Rashtriya Chemicals & TL AA- 3000 Assigned Fertlizers Ltd S.B.Cars Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 225 Assigned S.B.Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB- 75 Assigned Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt. TL B+ 2.3 Assigned Ltd Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt. FB Limits (CC) B+ 52.5 Assigned Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Baba Cotton Industries FBL B+ 78.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00cr) Sri Sai Baba Cotton Industries Unallocated limits B+ 121.4 Assigned Sri Saravana Tex Exports India TL Fac B+ 136.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Saravana Tex Exports India FB Fac B+ 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 1250 Revised from BBB Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG/LC)* BBB- 150 Revised from / A3 BBB / A3+ *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd NFBL (Proposed)* BBB- 200 Revised from / A3 BBB / A3+ *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd FBL D 402.5 Reaffirmed Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 20 Reaffirmed Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT FBL D 470.2 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 52.48 crore Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Non-FBL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated D 134.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8.02 crore Vijay Transtech Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 30 Suspended Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL B 58.5 Assigned Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd TL B 76.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.