Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 118 Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 118 Delta Corp Ltd ST FBL A3+ 65 Assigned Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 4 Assigned Highstreet Cruises & ST FBL A3+ 65 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 100 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 383 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST non-FB Fac - sub A4 871 Reaffirmed limit M B Patil Construction Ltd NFB A4 450 Assigned Miraj Metals LOC Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Nickunj Edm Wires & Non-FBL A4+ 45 Revised from Consumables Pvt Ltd A4 Enhanced from Rs. 3.80 crore Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd LOC Limits A4+ 40 Revised from A4 Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4+ 70 Revised from A4 Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure for A4+ 4.6 Revised from Forward Credit Limits A4 Parijat Industries (India) Pvt Post Shipment Credit A3 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Parijat Industries (India) Pvt LOC A3 210 Reaffirmed Ltd PVR Ltd CP A1+ 400 PVR Ltd CP A1+ 400 Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt ST FBL-SME Gold Card A4 10 Assigned Ltd Svs Classic Foods ST non FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cinemax India Ltd LT, TL A 1064 Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Cinemax India Ltd LT, TL A 1064 Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Delta Corp Ltd TL BBB 160 Assigned Delta Corp Ltd LT FBL BBB 65 Assigned Desh Bhagat Memorial Bk TL BB 59.4 Upgraded from Educational Trust BB- Desh Bhagat Memorial FBL BB 130.6 Upgraded from Educational Trust BB- Dwarika Roller Flour Mill Pvt FBL B 71 Assigned Ltd Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits B- 30 Assigned Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B- 24 Assigned Hari Om Boxes Pvt. Ltd TL D 30 Assigned Hari Om Boxes Pvt. Ltd CC D 25 Assigned Highstreet Cruises & TL BBB 160 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Highstreet Cruises & LT FBL BBB 65 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL B 2250 Reaffirmed Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT FB Fac B* 1500 Reaffirmed * Of this, the entire Rs.150.00 crore can be utilized as either long-term or short term facilities. In case these are utilised as short-term facilities, the short-term rating shall apply accordingly K. B. Impex LT, FB Fac BB+ 15 Assigned K. B. Impex LT/ST, non FB Fac* BB+ 45 Assigned / A4+ * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 4.5 crore at any point of usage. Kailash Oil Cake Industries CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed M B Patil Construction Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned M B Patil Construction Ltd CC BB- 550 Assigned Miraj Metals CC FBL BB- 10 Assigned Miraj Metals Unallocated Limits BB- / 10 Assigned A4 National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme AAA 80000 Reaffirmed & Rural Development Nickunj Edm Wires & CC Limits BB 40 Revised from Consumables Pvt Ltd BB- Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Nickunj Eximp Entp Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 200 Revised from BB Parijat Industries (India) Pvt Unallocated Limits BBB- 0.875 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 Parijat Industries (India) Pvt TL BBB- 71.25 Reaffirmed Ltd Parijat Industries (India) Pvt CC BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1150 Withdrawn Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 350 Withdrawn Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 25 Assigned Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd Fund Based - WCTL D 40 Assigned Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd Fund Based - FITL D 9.3 Assigned Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd Fund Based - D 5.7 Assigned Unallocated Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Assigned Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 205.4 Assigned Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt LT FBL-TL B+ 31.4 Assigned Ltd Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt LT FBL-CC B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Shankeshwara Food Product Pvt Proposed Limit B+/ 3.6 Assigned Ltd A4 Svs Classic Foods LT FB Fac BB- 93.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 9.00 cr) Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD (NCD) D 1500 Revised from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)